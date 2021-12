327 reads

Aave is a decentralized money lending protocol that has recently gained traction. It allows users to create money markets and earn interest by lending and borrowing cryptocurrencies in a trustless manner. The key features of Aave Protocol 2.0 are Flash Loans, aToken, credit delegation, fixed-rate deposits, rate switching, and Aave Governance. In this article, we’ll review its peculiarities, some key milestones in its development, and share predictions on where it could be heading.