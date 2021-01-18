What is a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and Why You Should Create It Fast

CEO of TopDevs Inc, mobile app & web development company - custom mobile app, web, IoT @ topdevs.org
A minimum viable product (MVP) is a demo of your app or website with a core set of functionality operating within the market.
MVP is the first step to verify the funnel of getting customers, gather information, set the course for a further website or app development, and get insights into what works and what does not. Therefore, by getting feedback from the users, your web or mobile app development team can improve on that by adding more features to increase sales, and evaluate your business goals.
Instagram, Facebook, Dropbox, Snapchat, Spotify — they all started as MVP.
Steve Blank, the founder of the Lean Startup movement, author of Four Steps to the Epiphany, and The Startup Owner's Manual, points out that successful projects often fail because of a lack of their customers' knowledge. When startups develop an MVP product, instead of thinking of end-users' needs they focus on the idea that has not been tested on real users.
When you have a business goal and need a set of features, your further decisions will not be based on speculation and presumptions, but on real analytics and on the feedback from the users.
Although the concept of Prototype and MVP may seem similar, there is a huge difference between them. It all narrows down to your purposes, priorities, budget, type of project, testing techniques, etc.
Let's just put it simply, a prototype is a drawing that you can show to someone. You can show your product to potential investors or customers. Though customers will not pay for something they cannot use or test.
However, an MVP is a ready-to-go product to run your business. This product has to be able to complete the primary function of your company. Let's take Instagram, for instance. They implemented photo sharing with a limited number of filters as an MVP. In just 2 months of feature adding they have managed to get 1 million users. Thus, an MVP turned into a fully-fledged social platform.
Think about your primary goals:
Find out about the app development stage prior to MVP, the main prototyping types, and how those are different in the previously published story at https://topdevs.org/blog/prototyping-vs-mvp-development
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.