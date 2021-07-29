What is a Med Tech? - All You Need To Know About The Hybrid Job

Medicine and technology go hand in hand, but careers in both fields are as distinct as tacos and sushi. The job of a med tech is unique for a reason: clinical medicine and technological sciences are involved.

In simple terms, med tech or a medical technologist is a health worker who assists the physician or major health provider in the collection and testing of samples from patients to provide a better diagnosis.

The hybrid job of a med tech is in very high demand: however, the pay could be improved upon to increase job satisfaction and motivate more people who want to be med techs.

Job Description for Med Techs: What Does A Med Tech Do?

The job description of a med tech is quite broad: it may range from sample collection to helping nurse patients to diagnostic tests and even research. The samples collected to determine the source of your health problems can be urine, blood, saliva, cerebrospinal fluid, ascitic fluid(fluid from a swollen belly, usually in chronic kidney disease), hair, nails, etc.

A med-tech is called a nursing assistant in some hospitals for a good reason: the med-tech may help dress and bathe patients, serve meals, assist patients with feeding and help patients move from their beds to their wheelchairs. The workload for a med-tech is large: this is why they often work many shifts and even on holidays.

In addition, a med-tech may also assist the physician by helping carry out diagnostic tests such as a red blood cell count, white blood cell count, platelet count, blood culture, bacterial studies, bone marrow studies, urinalysis, fasting blood glucose, pregnancy test among others.

Research work for a med-tech may include virus biology, DNA studies, electron microscopy, IVF laboratory work, infection control, e.t.c. All these work lines involve the use of sophisticated technological equipment in a research laboratory: hence the job of a med-tech can be best described as hybrid.

Advantages: What’s in it For Me if I Become a Med Tech?

For people who want to build a career in healthcare without spending a lot of years in medical or nursing school, the job of a med tech is a good option. It takes between four to five years to get a med tech degree depending on your region. The shorter time frame will reduce costs like tuition, food, book purchases, accommodation, and student loans.

The med-tech career offers diverse opportunities: you can work in a hospital, laboratory, and even market laboratory equipment. The med-tech can conduct laboratory tests, participate in research studies, oversee other laboratory technicians, teach students, and also run a laboratory equipment business. Medical technological devices such as blood pressure kits, pregnancy test kits, glucometers, pulse oximeters can be sold by the med-tech depending on regional policies.

Med techs earn an annual salary of between $30000 to over $50000 US Dollars depending on the job description. However, the top med techs earn way higher and career growth is a great possibility. Acquiring professional certification or postgraduate degrees will increase your earning power as a med tech. In addition, because of the high demand for medical technologists, job security is often guaranteed as a med tech.

Job Requirements: What Do I Need to Become a Med Tech?

In the US, you will need an associate degree or bachelor's degree to become a med tech. You may have a bachelor's degree in Science Laboratory Technology, Virology, Histopathology, or any other health field. Hospital training or military training may be required. In some cases, on-the-job training will be provided.

Depending on your region, you may have to take licensing exams for a license that may require a renewal for every specific period. You can also expand your knowledge by taking some online courses in your given field as well as internships in a laboratory or hospital.

In addition to having clinical skills, soft skills are also required to be a good med tech. A med-tech collaborates with the physician, nurse, and other health workers for the benefit of the patient: the ability to work well in a team is required. Other qualities that you need to be a good med-tech include paying attention to details, the ability to think on your feet, being hardworking, patience as well as empathy. It is also important to understand the basic laboratory rules: you can not eat or drink in the laboratory, personal protective equipment should be worn, do not store samples with drinks, samples are to be transported as swiftly and carefully as possible, etc. The med-tech may also be required to work long hours and on holidays, so keep that in mind. Despite the seemingly large requirements, the job of a med tech can be very fulfilling if you are passionate about your job.

Med Tech: The Future

The rising demand for med techs is proof of one fact: the job is very important and re-enumeration will increase in the nearest future. The BLS predicts that by 2029, the jobs in med-tech will grow by 7%, which is 4% more than other jobs. The job of a med-tech is diverse and it offers a career path that guarantees stability and growth. If you are a college student who doesn't want to deal with the long years of medical school or the stress of nursing school, then maybe med tech is for you. You can watch this video of a day in the life of a med-tech to guide your decision-making: send me money when you get your first job.

Also Featured In

Tags