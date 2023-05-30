What is a Crypto Testnet and What Can You Do On It?

If you’re not a developer, there’s a trick you probably don’t know: any software can be, let’s say, copy-pasted. Especially if it is open-source, as most crypto projects are. That’s an advantage for experimentation and learning, and that’s why crypto testnets exist: to test new projects and features without limits. Short for "test networks," they’re alternative platforms (or a copy from the original) created specifically for testing and experimentation purposes. Unlike the , which hosts the actual transactions, testnets provide a safe and controlled environment for developers, enthusiasts, and users to trial new features, smart contracts, decentralized applications (DApps), and other innovations before deploying them on the live chain. Their whole point is to avoid the risk of losing real funds or somehow harming the main network. mainnet cryptocurrency is like a safe sandbox in which developers and users can “play” without risks. These networks replicate many features found on the mainnet, allowing developers to experiment with functionalities such as token creation, smart contracts, consensus mechanisms, and network upgrades. A testnet They also simulate the interaction between different components of the ecosystem, without real financial consequences. These features empower developers to thoroughly test and optimize their applications, ensuring they are robust, scalable, and user-friendly. enabling users to explore wallet integrations, decentralized exchanges, and other crypto-related services Testnet Wallet in Obyte Programmers and users in Obyte can easily download and try our testnet wallet, linked to a safe copy of our live DAG. Developers can include this wallet during their Dapp building to avoid risking real funds. Likewise, they can report any bugs or make suggestions for future improvements. Regular users can take this wallet as a learning tool. The testnet wallet has most of the features of the live wallet, allowing you to transact valueless coins and try other features like chatbots, a merchant demo, or conditional payments. To get some testnet coins (without real value), you only need to visit the in Obyte, click the link there to receive free coins, and open your TN Obyte Wallet. Testnet section By following the path “Chat – Contacts – Merchant Demo” in the testnet wallet, you can “buy” a pizza with the help of a chatbot. That means the only thing you will do is follow the instructions of the chatbot and click on your selection. This is a fun way to familiarize yourself with an important feature of the actual wallet. You can also add new devices to try the wallet with other parties or implement a two-factor authentication (2FA) security measure. Try some available in the testnet Bot Store, create multi-signature accounts, play with the wallet settings, send data and conditional payments, and check everything on the . chatbots testnet explorer online When you feel confident with the testnet wallet, you can download and use the actual Obyte wallet. No matter what you do here: there won’t be any financial consequences. End of the byte! Check related resources here: Obyte Wallet and its smart functions Obyte Chatbots: crypto payments and smart features Resources for Obyte Developers Featured Vector Image by storyset / Freepik