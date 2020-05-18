What I Learned from My Microsoft Product Management Internship

Karthikeyan Malaisamy Product Manager

I interned with Microsoft last summer in the Program Manager (PM) role. Like many MBA students, it was my first opportunity to switching tracks to product management. After a successful internship, I am joining Microsoft as a full-time PM this June. I want to share a few pointers to maximize your chances of having a successful PM internship.

0. Communicate

First, understand the expectations of the project. Keep track of the progress. You can do this by scheduling a recurring one on one meetings with your mentor and manager. Secondly, keep no surprises. Always communicate. Let your mentor or manager know what you are working. Your early weeks will involve a lot of communication, that is normal. Mismatch of expectations can happen if you do not communicate often. A good PM will be an excellent communicator.

1. Respect others time

Your mentor and manager are busy people. Do not overwhelm them with your queries. Please respect the time they spend with you. Do some research on your own before taking things up. Always run things through your mentor to the manager. Mentors will help you avoid making rookie mistakes. Keep a notepad. Always take notes during the meeting and collate your queries in the notebook. A good PM will make the interaction productive for everyone.

2. Seek feedback

Feedback is vital to growth. Feedback comes in various forms—appreciation, criticism, suggestion. Seek all types of feedback and put efforts into using them in work. A good PM should be coachable.

3. Talk with data

Always seek metrics that will support your research, assumptions/hypothesis. Analyze the telemetry dashboards of your product, read customer reviews, customer call transcripts, industry reports, go through the presentations of your product in the team repository. A good PM should be data (evidence) driven.

4. Talk to your engineers

Until the fifth week of my internship, I did not talk to the engineers in my team. I took every question to my manager or mentor. Manager asked, "why don't you ask this to your engineers". It struck me then, 'why am I taking all my questions to him; instead, I can ask the engineers'. I set up a few meetings with the engineers, and they helped a lot in getting the technical perspective. Try to utilize all the resources at hand, including the engineers in the team.

5. Make connections

Talk to fellow PMs in your organization to understand the work, culture in the company. It's essential to find a good fit for you and the company. The company is evaluating you via the internship. It would be best if you consider doing your part. Set up lunch or snack time one on ones with senior PMs. Understand how their careers pan out, seek advice or suggestion for your PM career. You may even get a mentor beyond the internship.

6. Be Proactive

Finally, you want your internship to be successful. Show the intent on your action. If you don't have an assigned mentor, ask. If you don't have access to a tool or a channel, ask. A good PM will be proactive in getting things done.

All the very best on your PM internship.

Let me know if you have any queries.

