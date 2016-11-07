What Hackers Are Reading

Last month was a strong one for Hacker Noon, averaging +58K daily visitors & totaling 2M+ pageviews. Our Alexa ranking also climbed into the global top 20K.

In case you missed what’s trending on Hacker Noon this month, here’s the 8 most read posts:

How It Feels To Learn Javascript in 2016 — Jose Aguinaga

If you prefer, this one can also be read in Russian, Portuguese or Chinese.

The Hive is the New Network — Arjun Sethi & Andy Artz.

This one may make you re-think how communities are built and function for the rest of your life.

Redux Step by Step: A Simple and Robust Workflow for Real Life Apps & Avoiding Accidental Complexity When Structuring Your App State — Tal Kol

“This is a great article bringing a lot of concepts together” — Ryan-Neal Mes… “Another great article” — Mark Erikson

Node.js v6 Transitions to LTS — [Official Node.js Foundation Announcement]

Learn more about this big news by sending these email templates to your boss to help you attend the Node.js Interactive Conference in Austin 11/29–12/2.

Machine Learning for Android Developers with the Mobile Vision API — Part 1 — Face Detection (& Part 2) — Moyinoluwa Adeyemi

She’s gonna’ be boss and she’s sharing how she’s building what’s making it happen.

What you don’t know about web development — David Gilbertson

“Whoa there. I definitely need to bookmark this article and remember these things.” — Roman “ROAL” Stejskal.

How To Accept Over-Engineering For What It Really Is — by Fagner Brack

“this story is interesting for me personally, as I tend to over complicate things for all the infrastructure or engineering things, e.g. try to create a replicated Kubernetes stack “just in case I will have to scale it later” — Yann K.

And here’s four under the radar posts that definitely deserve a read:

John McAfee on the FBI’s Treatment of Hilary Clinton Emails

We should obviously know what John McAfee thinks in this is-it-really-over election story. More election coverage, visit ExtraNewsfeed.

10 Questions to Ask Every Startup Founder — Yours Truly

These questions paint a good picture of where a startup is headed. Startups can answer these 10 questions here, and we’ll consider review for publishing.

7 Reasons Startup Funding Announcements Are Overrated, by joahspearman

Building a startup is about so much more than fundraising.

Overdosing on VC: Lessons from 71 IPOs — Founder Collective

But sometimes it’s fun to dissect super cool graphs. Great research.

And three questions to think about (and/or respond to):

Are you looking for the best programmers or the best purists? — Mike Post

Are Your Features Actually Improving Your Product? — David Cook

Does it Matter if Facebook is a Tech Company or a Media Company? — Andreas Sandre

And two where-technology-meets-life posts:

Fun Flash Cards — React Native App I built with my daughter — Avi Tzurel

The Human Beings Are Open Source Projects — Prosper Otemuyiwa

Plus a book to read:

Venture Deals — Third Edition, by Brad Feld

Hacker Noon stories have caught the attention of Chris Sacca, Docker, Practical Dev, Taylor Edmiston, Silicon Valley Bank, Andrew Chen, Alex Capo, Grand Central Publishing, Y Combinator, FWD.us, Sebastian Lammel, Yehuda Katz, Hired, Bowery Capital, Hiten Shah, and many more people who have pushed the internet forward.

Kind Regards,

David Smooke, Hacker Noon

