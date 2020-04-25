What Exactly Is nullptr in C++

The answer to "What exactly nullptr is in C++?" would be a piece of cake for experienced C++ eyes & for those who are aware of Modern C++ i.e. keyword. But nullptr is more than just a keyword in C++ & to explain that, I have written this article. But before jump-into it, we will see issues with NULL & then we'll dive into the unsophisticated implementation of nullptr & some use-cases of nullptr.

Why do we need nullptr?

To distinguish between an integer 0(zero) i.e. NULL & actual null of type pointer.

nullptr vs NULL

NULL is 0(zero) i.e. integer constant zero with C-style typecast to void*, while nullptr is prvalue of type nullptr_t which is integer literal evaluates to zero .

with C-style typecast to void*, while nullptr is prvalue of type nullptr_t which is . For those of you who believe that NULL is same i.e. (void*)0 in C & C++. I would like to clarify that no it's not:

C++ requires that macro NULL to be defined as an integral constant expression having the value of 0. So unlike in C, NULL cannot be defined as (void *)0 in the C++ standard library.

Issues with NULL

1️⃣ Implicit conversion

char *str = NULL ; // Implicit conversion from void * to char * int i = NULL ; // OK, but `i` is not pointer type

2️⃣ Function calling ambiguity

void func ( int ) {} void func ( int *) {} void func ( bool ) {} func( NULL ); // Which one to call?

Compilation produces the following error:

error: call to 'func' is ambiguous func ( NULL ) ; ^~~~ note: candidate function void func ( bool ) {} ^ note: candidate function void func ( int *) {} ^ note: candidate function void func ( int ) {} ^ 1 error generated. compiler exit status 1

3️⃣ Constructor overload

struct String { String( uint32_t ) { /* size of string */ } String( const char *) { /* string */ } }; String s1 ( NULL ) ; String s2 ( 5 ) ;

In such cases, you need explicit cast (i.e., String s((char*)0)).

Implementation of unsophisticated nullptr

nullptr is a subtle example of Return Type Resolver idiom to automatically deduce a null pointer of the correct type depending upon the type of the instance it is assigning to.

Consider the following simplest & unsophisticated nullptr implementation:

struct nullptr_t { void operator &() const = delete ; // Can't take address of nullptr template < class T > inline operator T *() const { return 0 ; } template < class C , class T > inline operator T C : :*() const { return 0 ; } }; nullptr_t nullptr ;

If the above code seems strange & weird to you(although it should not), then I would suggest you go through my earlier article on advanced C++ concepts. The magic here is just the templatized conversion operator.

If you are into a more authoritative source, then, here is a concrete implementation of nullptr from LLVM header.

Use-cases of nullptr

struct C { void func () ; }; int main ( void ) { int *ptr = nullptr ; // OK void (C::*method_ptr)() = nullptr ; // OK nullptr_t n1, n2; n1 = n2; //nullptr_t *null = &n1; // Address can't be taken. }

As shown in the above example, when nullptr is being assigned to an integer pointer, a int type instantiation of the templatized conversion function is created. And same goes for method pointers too.

This way by leveraging template functionality, we are actually creating the appropriate type of null pointer every time we do, a new type assignment.

As nullptr is an integer literal with value zero, you can not able to use its address which we accomplished by deleting & operator.

1️⃣ Function calling clarity with nullptr

void func ( int ) { /* ... */ } void func ( int *) { /* ... */ } void func ( bool ) { /* ... */ } func( nullptr );

Now, func( int* ) will be called as nullptr will implicitly be deduced to int*.

2️⃣ Typecasting on nullptr_t

A cast of nullptr_t to an integral type needs a reinterpret_cast, and has the same semantics as a cast of (void*)0 to an integral type.

Casting nullptr_t to an integral type holds true as long as destination type is large enough. Consider this:

// int ptr_not_ok = reinterpret_cast<int>(nullptr); // Not OK long ptr_ok = reinterpret_cast < long long >( nullptr ); // OK

A reinterpret_cast cannot convert nullptr_t to any pointer type. Use static_cast instead.

void func ( int *) { /*...*/ } void func ( double *) { /*...*/ } func( nullptr ); // compilation error, ambiguous call! // func(reinterpret_cast<int*>(nullptr)); // error: invalid cast from type 'std::nullptr_t' to type 'int*' func( static_cast < int *>( nullptr )); // OK

nullptr is implicitly convertible to any pointer type so explicit conversion with static_cast is only valid.

3️⃣ nullptr_t is comparable

int *ptr = nullptr ; if (ptr == 0 ); // OK if (ptr <= nullptr ); // OK int a = 0 ; if (a == nullptr ); // error: invalid operands of types 'int' and 'std::nullptr_t' to binary 'operator=='



- It is not implicitly convertible or comparable to integral types, except for bool. From Wikipedia : - …null pointer constant: nullptr. It is of type nullptr_t, which is implicitly convertible and comparable to any pointer type or pointer-to-member type.- It is not implicitly convertible or comparable to integral types, except for bool.

const int a = 0 ; if (a == nullptr ); // OK const int b = 5 ; if (b == nullptr ); // error: invalid operands of types 'const int' and 'std::nullptr_t' to binary 'operator=='

4️⃣ Template-argument is of type std::nullptr_t

template < typename T> void ptr_func (T *t) {} ptr_func( nullptr ); // Can not deduce T

As discussed earlier, Return Type Resolver needs an assignee to deduce the type.

template < typename T> void val_func (T t) {} val_func( nullptr ); // deduces T = nullptr_t val_func(( int *) nullptr ); // deduces T = int*, prefer static_cast though

5️⃣ Conversion to bool from nullptr_t



- In the context of a From cppreference - In the context of a direct-initialization , a bool object may be initialized from a prvalue of type std::nullptr_t , including nullptr. The resulting value is false. However, this is not considered to be an implicit conversion.

The conversion is only allowed for direct-initialization, but not copy-intialization, which including the case for passing an argument to a function by value. e.g.

bool b1 = nullptr ; // Not OK bool b2 { nullptr }; // OK void func ( bool ) {} func( nullptr ); // Not OK, need to do func(static_cast<bool>(nullptr));

6️⃣ Misc

typeid ( nullptr ); // OK throw nullptr ; // OK char *ptr = expr ? nullptr : nullptr ; // OK // char *ptr1 = expr ? 0 : nullptr; // Not OK, types are not compatible static_assert ( sizeof ( NULL ) == sizeof ( nullptr_t ));

Summary by FAQs

When was nullptr introduced?

C++11

Is nullptr a keyword or an instance of a type std::nullptr_t?

Both true and false are keywords & literals, as they have a type ( bool ). nullptr is a pointer literal of type std::nullptr_t, & it's a prvalue (i.e. pure rvalue, you cannot take the address of it using &). For more.

What are the advantages of using nullptr?

No function calling ambiguity between overload sets.

You can do template specialization with nullptr_t.

Code will become more safe, intuitive & expressive. if (ptr == nullptr); rather than if (ptr == 0);.

Is NULL in C++ equal to nullptr from C++11?

Not at all. The following line does not even compile: cout <<is_same_v< nullptr , NULL ><< endl ;

Can I convert nullptr to bool?

Yes. But only if you direct-initialization. i.e. bool is_false{nullptr};. Else need to use static_cast.

How is nullptr defined?

It's just the templatized conversion operator known as Return Type Resolver.

Previosuly published at http://www.vishalchovatiya.com/what-exactly-nullptr-is-in-cpp/

