What are the Vicious - and Breakable - Cycles of the Attention Economy?

mario

2. Allowing the attention aspect to be so easily gamed. The standards for how somebody gains reach are far too easily manipulated. This itself is a vicious cycle of shitty one-upsmanship. A race to the bottom trying to beat the "Law of Shitty Click-throughs" with ever more shameless hacks, which also gradually become sort of acceptable.Whether it's with bots, or clickbait, or sheer money. We obsess over government regulation when most of our problems could be fixed with an agreed upon standard that accepts that free speech does not equal free reach, and sets some common sense thresholds in place.If everyone wants to have a burner account and be keyboard warriors, that's fine, but the standard should not be that. You can go into the "unfiltered" tab or something to gorge on on the junk. Nobody said you should never eat McDonalds, but it shouldn't be the standard for a healthy society.Just becomes something is easy to do, doesn't mean the impact should be guaranteed or consequence-free, regardless of the magnitude. A big red button to deploy a nuclear bomb is really easy to do, too.