What are the Relevant Updates in Modzy 2.0 Container Template

Modzy is an enterprise software platform equipped to manage and host machine learning models built in any programming language or framework – at scale. At the heart of this capability is Modzy’s abstraction for a machine learning model which enables the platform to use containers and container orchestration tools. As such, the internal details of any model can be opaque to the platform, so long as the model is packaged within a container that implements a common interface specification. The 2.0 Modzy model template has an open-source reference template in Python for users.
@modzy
Modzy

A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.

by Modzy @modzy.A software platform for organizations and developers to responsibly deploy, monitor, and get value from AI - at scale.
