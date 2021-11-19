Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What are the Leading Android Frameworks for App Developers by@albert-smith

What are the Leading Android Frameworks for App Developers

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Android Frameworks for Developers alone brings a list of advantages as they back their app with the right framework. As the technology is enhancing regularly, the popularity of android has also increased and it is no hidden fact. For the user, the companies make sure to use the best framework. As reports state more than 90% of the mobile internet is used on various apps and all the businesses have also understood the basic need to enhance their popularity. As android provides some advantageous offerings people are more inclined towards it and many find using an android device much more easily than any other operating system.
image
Albert Smith Hacker Noon profile picture

@albert-smith
Albert Smith

Albert Smith is Digital Marketing Manager at Hidden Brains, a leading Mobile & Web development company.

Albert Smith Hacker Noon profile picture
by Albert Smith @albert-smith.Albert Smith is Digital Marketing Manager at Hidden Brains, a leading Mobile & Web development company.
Hidden Brains
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What KPIs do Mobile App Developers Use to Evaluate App Performance? by @albert-smith
#app-development
Building an Android App on a Flask Server by @rusirij
#python
"Don't Be Evil," They Said: Android Is Tracking Us With No Way to Opt-Out by @z3nch4n
#android
Regex Refresher: Named Groups and Backreferences by @amrdeveloper
#android
The Grammar of Graphics by @entronad
#data-visualization
Android is Better. This is why. by @umztechnologies
#android

Tags

#android#android-development#android-framework
Join Hacker Noon loading