What are the Best Video Game Collectables? by@jackboreham

What are the Best Video Game Collectables?

April 4th 2021
Jack Boreham Hacker Noon profile picture

@jackborehamJack Boreham

I'm a freelance writer, podcaster and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.uk

Most of us collect merchandise for the games we love. In this slogging post, we discuss what our favourite video game collectable is and why and the value behind some of our favourites.

This Slack discussion by Jeffrey Harris, Nicolas Ng, Jose Hernandez, Limarc Ambalina, and I occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack BorehamMar 30, 2021, 4:11 PM
What is your favourite video game collectable, and why?
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonMar 31, 2021, 1:50 AM
OK, I think this counts. I managed to snag a Nintendo 3DS XL model with the NES paint job.
JeffreyHarris-HackerNoonMar 31, 2021, 1:51 AM
I also, have a 3DS SNES edition as well
Jack BorehamMar 31, 2021, 11:00 AM
That, my friend, looks fantastic 😱; I once tried to get my hands on a 3ds animal crossing limited edition version but failed. Nintendo put out some great themed consoles! I got this a while back from a limited edition bundle of the breath of the wild. Although simple, I adore it; it looks the part and brings back down memories of playing the game.
Nicolas NgMar 31, 2021, 8:06 PM
The Halo: Reach Limited Edition for sure. Not only does it come in a limited edition box, it comes with Dr Halsey's journal who is responsible for most of the technology that makes Master Chief who he is. The lore implications from that item alone added a lot of depth to the series.
Jose HernandezMar 31, 2021, 9:37 PM
I don’t own it but I think the Scorpion mask would be cool to own
Jose HernandezMar 31, 2021, 9:37 PM
Limarc AmbalinaMar 31, 2021, 10:25 PM
Ok I'm a retro game collector so, I can do hours of this conversation, but I'll be tame. In my life, this was by far the coolest video game item I've ever owned (P.S. I made money on the side during college by selling swords):
Limarc AmbalinaMar 31, 2021, 10:26 PM
And yes. I did have the fullsized gunblade and Buster Sword (FF7) too! But what is the coolest collectible I have now? It has to be the original persona games CIB for the PlayStation 1. TBH I haven't even played them, but they are super cool to have, especially now that Persona is such a popular franchise:
Limarc AmbalinaMar 31, 2021, 10:29 PM
Lastly, I can't forget to mention that I have Rule of Rose in mint condition for PS2....this is like a $500 game right now:
Jack BorehamApr 1, 2021, 2:30 PM
All of these look awesome. Nicolas Ng Halo has some of the best merch out there; it all brings back nostalgia for me. Jose Hernandez, that would be pretty cool to own; I've never really got into mortal combat, but like might give it a shot soon.
Jack BorehamApr 1, 2021, 2:36 PM
Limarc Ambalina, what a collection!! Selling swords at school is much more impressive than my side job of selling Pokemon cards at school 😂. How much would that sword be worth?
Limarc AmbalinaApr 1, 2021, 2:39 PM
On eBay, you'd find them from anywhere from $150 - $300. I'd found a local seller selling them for $50-60, and I was selling for $100 - $150
Jack BorehamApr 1, 2021, 2:38 PM
I might get back into collecting Pokemon cards; some of them are very collectable. I'm also thinking about getting some themed consoles.
Jack BorehamApr 1, 2021, 2:38 PM
Like this
