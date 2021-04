What is your favorite handheld portable gaming system? You can choose more obscure options like the Atari Lynx. It can be modern or classics. But what were your favorites? The Game Boy Color? The SEGA Game Gear? The SEGA Nomad? My personal favorite is the New Nintendo 3DS XL. I enjoyed its versatility, being able to download and play classic games, some great classic Kirby platforming games, the larger screen, and a nice amount of features. It also has a really pleasant home screen that's very relaxing to use. This is also my favorite color design for the Nintendo 3DS XL. I really the alternate color styles and designs it could use.