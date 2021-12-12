What are the Best Telltale Games?

0 In this slogging post, our gaming community discusses their favourite Telltale games. We cover our favourite games alongside the ones we want to try next. This Slogging thread occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto, Adrian Morales and Jose Hernandez occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel and has been edited for readability.

What are the best Telltale games?

A question close to my heart. So my favorite still is Walking Dead Season 1. Nothing beats that yet IMO.

IT exists alongside the real walking dead timeline and is complementary to it. You even get to see a character or 2 from the tv series in the game. And everything was done masterfully: the story, the choices you get to make, the soundtrack, THE SOUNDTRACK, the art style, the atmosphere. Everything was done so well.

Jack Boreham It appears to be "Tales From The Borderlands." I found a fun article about telltales games you should play before they disappear. Have you ever played any of them? https://www.pastemagazine.com/games/telltale/telltale-games-ranked/#1-telltale-s-the-walking-dead

For me, #2 would be a toss-up between Game of Thrones or Wolf Among Us. It is so good. I hope the new telltale game finishes it because it's really good. You feel like you are making decisions in the world of GoT!!!





Wolf Among us is so unique, and the world is so cool: the fairytale creatures and characters we all know and love: cinderella, sleeping beauty, the big bad wolf, and more, are all taken from their fairytale worlds and now live in a Gotham-like city and have to live among normal people.



They resort to crime, prostitution even. It's such a unique story and setting. I recommend it for anyone who likes visual novels or adventure games.





Limarc Ambalina, all great games. Surprisingly I've never actually played a telltale game. What do you like so much about them? The art style? The live sequence driven narrative? I've seen walkthroughs of the walking dead one, and I loved the look of it.

Mónica Freitas never 😂, but I think these could be games for you. I've heard all of these games have great stories. Are there any that catch your eye? Limarc Ambalina, I remember watching the walking dead game on Youtube and being fearful for what might come next, for I think her name was Clementine? She seemed like a relatable character just trying to make her way in a zombie-infested world.

Hey Jack, for me, it's mostly the story. I play games mostly to experience great stories, and these games are all stories. The gameplay is to help you get more immersed in them, but the stories are strong enough on their own, in my opinion.



I love the art style and the music and voice acting are just superb. Telltale deserves more love than it gets.

I would even say the Walking Dead Telltale game had a better story than the tv show did

Jack Boreham, I'd try the "Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People." Getting points for verbal abuse seems quite enjoyable when I'm in a bad mood 😂

Sara Pinto

Jack Boreham I don't think I've ever played Telltale games as well, but I think I would enjoy them. I like the concept of being divided into episodes. Which one do you think you would like to try? The Game of Thrones one seems interesting!

Limarc Ambalina, that's a hot take. I think many people would agree with you. It's a shame the zombie market is so damn saturated; I think it could do with another series. Did it end well, or was it anti-climatic? Mónica Freitas sounds like my kind of game as well😂. Sara Pinto, I think I would try the Batman games. I love Batman, so that it would be right up my alley.

I have only ever played one TellTale game before, and it was The Walking Dead Season 1, which Limarc Ambalina already mentioned. But I will reiterate that it is a masterpiece. I have come back to it frequently throughout the years, and no game tugs on my heartstrings as much as that one.

For me, it would have to be the Batman telltale game. It puts more focus on the character’s detective skills and lets people play as Bruce Wayne. Which sounds kind of boring, but it's pretty interesting.

Nice Jose Hernandez, I completely forgot about that one. I’m playing it right now and can agree. It immerses you in Gotham in a special way.

Jose Hernandez, I agree!!

There are so many great X-Men characters and a ton of untapped potential to make compelling TellTale style stories within the X-Men universe.

X-men would be incredible. An avengers one would be good too!

0