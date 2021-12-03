What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies?

349 reads Hackernoon movie geeks discuss the best battle scenes in movies. Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales, Ellen Stevens, Daniel, Limarc Ambalina and Sara Pinto discuss their favourite fight scenes in films.

What are the best battle scenes in movies?

Jack Boreham Getting out of route here, I will never forget "The Battle of The Bastards" in Game of Thrones. It's epic! Though every fantasy movie has its epic battles: Endgame? :smiling_face_with_tear: What are yours? I'll leave this here, chills:

Mónica Freitas absolute classics. Endgame, of course! Do you think it was a bit overkill, though? Mine has to be star wars phantom menace, Darth Maul fight or Lotr battle of helms deep.

It has to be the Battle of Pelennor Fields from Lord of the Rings. The Return of the King. Along with that scene is the ride of the Rohirrim, which is one of the greatest movie scenes of all time.



It gives me chills every time.



That scene in Mr. and Mrs Smith, you know the one 😉

I hope I'm not late! Haha but, this one.

It's my favourite movie (but if I explain the film, I will spoil it)

It's amazing, hahaha

Sweet Jesus, I don't know how I forgot about that one. One of my favourite scenes. It's just his speech and, of course, the music, wow!

Daniel, Love it! What makes you love the movie so much (without spoilers😂). Ellen Stevens, an absolute classic and one of my favourites. They don't make movies like that nowadays. Limarc Ambalina, I know you must have some great ones.

Mónica Freitas chose my 2 favorites literally 😄 😄 😄

However, they did forget a couple of goodies:

And we can't forget this epic scene from The Witcher.

I know those weren't movies, but I had to add them 😄

Jack Boreham Not for me. I went to the premiere, and I just felt I was in a major football game. Everyone was screaming, cursing, and living it to the fullest. It was exhilarating. I've never seen such a reaction for a movie.

Jack Boreham For me, it has to be "The Bride" vs O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill Vol.1. It's gory, and I usually don't like that, but it follows a sequence of intense scenes, and it's the cherry on top. Plus, the background music is amazing!

Mónica Freitas, yeah, it was more of a cultural phenomenon rather than a movie. I went to the premiere as well, and the fandom was crazy. When you've got Thanos cosplay going on, you know the experience will be more than just a popcorn movie. Sara Pinto, interesting. What's the film about? Limarc Ambalina quality! Are you even a fan of the Witcher game?

Jack Boreham Hmm, how do I explain without giving out any spoilers, haha? So, there's "The Bride", who was part of a killing squad, and after a few years, when she wakes up from a coma, she seeks revenge for the way this squad wronged her. I think that's the best way to put it. As you can imagine, a movie about assassins can get a little gory, but I think the overall story is exciting. It's a classic Tarantino. Do you like his films?

Jack Boreham In fact, I think I always enjoy his movies' fight scenes 😂

Sara Pinto, I would say that the whole movie has a lot of epic fights! Hahaha, I love both volumes. It's just spectacular, haha. Disclaimer: The film has a lot of bloody scenes, but it's a masterpiece.

Jack Boreham, haha. The plot twist of the movie is speechless! And that fight losses all sense once you understand the core of the movie. It's just amazing The Fight Club, haha you should watch it someday!

Daniel Sara Pinto cheers, guys. I know what I'm watching this Christmas 😂

Jack Boreham, I didn't get to see cosplay, but you're right. It was a phenomenon.

Jack Boreham, I'll be expecting a review, haha

