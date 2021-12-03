Search icon
Hackernoon movie geeks discuss the best battle scenes in movies. Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales, Ellen Stevens, Daniel, Limarc Ambalina and Sara Pinto discuss their favourite fight scenes in films.
@jackboreham
Jack Boreham

I'm a freelance writer and content creator. You can check out my work on my website jackboreham.com

In this Slogging thread, the movie geeks at Hackernoon discuss the best battle scenes in movies. We talk about our favourites alongside our love for certain films.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Adrian Morales, Ellen Stevens, Daniel, Limarc Ambalina and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack BorehamNov 29, 2021, 11:15 AM

What are the best battle scenes in movies?

Mónica FreitasNov 29, 2021, 5:11 PM

Jack Boreham Getting out of route here, I will never forget "The Battle of The Bastards" in Game of Thrones. It's epic! Though every fantasy movie has its epic battles: Endgame? :smiling_face_with_tear: What are yours? I'll leave this here, chills:

Jack BorehamNov 29, 2021, 5:36 PM

Mónica Freitas absolute classics. Endgame, of course! Do you think it was a bit overkill, though? Mine has to be star wars phantom menace, Darth Maul fight or Lotr battle of helms deep.

Adrian MoralesNov 29, 2021, 5:37 PM

It has to be the Battle of Pelennor Fields from Lord of the Rings. The Return of the King. Along with that scene is the ride of the Rohirrim, which is one of the greatest movie scenes of all time.

It gives me chills every time.

Jack BorehamNov 29, 2021, 5:38 PM

Jack BorehamNov 29, 2021, 5:38 PM

Ellen StevensNov 29, 2021, 8:30 PM

That scene in Mr. and Mrs Smith, you know the one 😉

DanielNov 30, 2021, 9:04 PM

I hope I'm not late! Haha but, this one.

It's my favourite movie (but if I explain the film, I will spoil it)
It's amazing, hahaha

Jack BorehamDec 1, 2021, 7:27 AM

Sweet Jesus, I don't know how I forgot about that one. One of my favourite scenes. It's just his speech and, of course, the music, wow!

Jack BorehamDec 1, 2021, 7:35 AM

Daniel, Love it! What makes you love the movie so much (without spoilers😂). Ellen Stevens, an absolute classic and one of my favourites. They don't make movies like that nowadays. Limarc Ambalina, I know you must have some great ones.

Limarc AmbalinaDec 1, 2021, 7:50 AM

Mónica Freitas chose my 2 favorites literally 😄 😄 😄

💛 1
Limarc AmbalinaDec 1, 2021, 7:51 AM

However, they did forget a couple of goodies:

Limarc AmbalinaDec 1, 2021, 7:52 AM

And we can't forget this epic scene from The Witcher.

💛 1
Limarc AmbalinaDec 1, 2021, 7:53 AM

I know those weren't movies, but I had to add them 😄

Mónica FreitasDec 1, 2021, 12:40 PM

Jack Boreham Not for me. I went to the premiere, and I just felt I was in a major football game. Everyone was screaming, cursing, and living it to the fullest. It was exhilarating. I've never seen such a reaction for a movie.

Sara PintoDec 1, 2021, 4:42 PM

Jack Boreham For me, it has to be "The Bride" vs O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill Vol.1. It's gory, and I usually don't like that, but it follows a sequence of intense scenes, and it's the cherry on top. Plus, the background music is amazing!

Jack BorehamDec 1, 2021, 4:53 PM

Mónica Freitas, yeah, it was more of a cultural phenomenon rather than a movie. I went to the premiere as well, and the fandom was crazy. When you've got Thanos cosplay going on, you know the experience will be more than just a popcorn movie. Sara Pinto, interesting. What's the film about? Limarc Ambalina quality! Are you even a fan of the Witcher game?

Sara PintoDec 1, 2021, 5:07 PM

Jack Boreham Hmm, how do I explain without giving out any spoilers, haha? So, there's "The Bride", who was part of a killing squad, and after a few years, when she wakes up from a coma, she seeks revenge for the way this squad wronged her. I think that's the best way to put it. As you can imagine, a movie about assassins can get a little gory, but I think the overall story is exciting. It's a classic Tarantino. Do you like his films?

Sara PintoDec 1, 2021, 5:08 PM

Jack Boreham In fact, I think I always enjoy his movies' fight scenes 😂

DanielDec 1, 2021, 8:53 PM

Sara Pinto, I would say that the whole movie has a lot of epic fights! Hahaha, I love both volumes. It's just spectacular, haha. Disclaimer: The film has a lot of bloody scenes, but it's a masterpiece.

🔥 1
DanielDec 1, 2021, 8:54 PM

Jack Boreham, haha. The plot twist of the movie is speechless! And that fight losses all sense once you understand the core of the movie. It's just amazing The Fight Club, haha you should watch it someday!

Jack BorehamDec 2, 2021, 10:20 AM

Daniel Sara Pinto cheers, guys. I know what I'm watching this Christmas 😂

Mónica FreitasDec 2, 2021, 11:18 AM

Jack Boreham, I didn't get to see cosplay, but you're right. It was a phenomenon.

Sara PintoDec 2, 2021, 11:46 AM

Jack Boreham, I'll be expecting a review, haha

