What Are Some Simple Ways to Find Out if Your Business Idea Is Any Good?

Chief Marketing Officer of Powercode
The Covid 19 pandemic has forced most businesses to move online and quickly create viable projects with minimal investment. But in 2022, entrepreneurs with no experience are afraid to launch a startup due to an awareness of the staunch competition.
Back in 2016, Forbes published an article where experts interviewed more than 150 startups and realized that 42% fail only due to a lack of market demand. With the help of digital technologies, it will be easier for any startup to constantly research its audience, interests, and current needs, adjusting to customers and taking into account their particular needs.
If you fear failing at a startup, use simple ways to understand your business idea's relevance.
Most startup owners believe that their business idea is ingenious and unparalleled. They forget to analyze the market and immediately try to launch the project with minimal testing.
According to Gov.Uk, more than 700,000 new companies are registered every year, and almost the same number are liquidated every year. This data proves that before you put a project in the public domain, you need to carefully analyze your idea and get up-to-date data on the specific niche you want to venture into.
To not be included in the statistics of failed businesses, you should take a few additional steps before starting.
1. Document Your Top Startup Assumptions
Before presenting your idea to colleagues or investors, you need to make a description of your own business. The questions can help with this. By answering the following, you should obtain a detailed description of the project:
You will understand if this idea can be profitable by answering these questions. Thus, you will build the positioning of your own brand in the market and will be able to compete with the industry leaders.
2. Proof of Concept
PoC is a small project designed to test critical hypotheses before full development. Startups use it to analyze how realistic a feature is and prove that an idea works.
Most often, companies develop PoC internally to clarify product development paths. The proof of concept does not cover the entire system, but only a tiny part that users may not see. PoC is made up of theoretical data:
PoC analysis can take a toll on competitiveness, timing, budgets, and the use of specific technical tools. The main task of PoC is to show whether it is theoretically possible to create a product.
3. Talk to Your Potential Audience
When you have compiled a portrait of the target audience, you need to communicate with it, or conduct surveys to find out:
You can interview potential customers on particular services such as Survicate or CustomerGauge. It is software that helps businesses collect customer feedback and improve service. It allows the brand to create surveys in minutes, distribute them across multiple channels, and quickly analyze the results with automated real-time reports.
These platforms work for any use case (product research, marketing, customer success, etc.) and support 19 one-click built-in integrations. By covering all of the customer touchpoints, they enable you to engage your interested audience and make customer reviews the backbone of your business.
The more detailed you get to compose a portrait of the future buyer, the better. For example, finding outage, geography, and interests is not enough. Best of all: find out how the product will cover pain and help customers.
For example, beaded jewelry will be an affordable gift for teens who want to show their friendship with a loved one but do not have the money for something more substantial.
4. Start as Small as Possible
You have already tested the idea on yourself and potential customers, and now you need to start launching a startup to push the proposal's internal functionality.
A successful startup can be achieved with a minimum viable product. It can be used to create any product, but it is needed for software development and digital services, so if you start an online business, you cannot do without an MVP.
The main goal of creating an MVP is to reduce the time spent testing the market reaction to an idea. It allows you to attract real users to the project as guides who will help you adjust the business model and essential characteristics of the future product and outline development directions.
Positive results at the MVP stage show the way for developing a complete product version. The minimum viable product allows an entrepreneur to:
The data collected using the MVP will allow you to understand if the project has prospects, help generate new ideas, and develop a product development strategy based not on assumptions but on facts.
Since there is no one definite way to find out how good your business idea is, you need to try all the testing options in demand. After going through all the stages, you understand that this startup will not bring the profit you expected; you should not immediately abandon the project.
In the era of digital technology, an entrepreneur can modernize the business and adapt to a potential audience with the help of marketing features.
Remember that if you have a quality proposal that solves people's problems and you are not afraid to implement software to improve the quality of service, your business will find its customers.