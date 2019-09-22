Welcome to Jare.Cloud: Let's Make Some Introductions

Well, well, exciting day…

I have a real blog on it’s own unique domain name: Jare Cloud . I paid the $0.01 entry month fee and am prepared to pay fullprice for EasyWP because it makes life easier not having to worry about permissions on wp-content/uploads or FTP access for WordPress to upload plugins or themes on Google Cloud Platform, yuck!

Who’s RebelMouse? I found them through a WeWorkRemotely.com post, which is now >30 days old and removed – but mirrors this LinkedIn job post – advertising for a Tech Evangelist role . The responsibilites match a lot of what I’ve done in the past – especially my time with OpenWater as a Technical Account Manager, where I’d supported as many as 20 client organizations at a time. I was responsible for 1-15+ client team members on each call, bringing them through a series of learning modules culminating in their successful use of the software. Being a Tech Evangelist for RebelMouse would be fun, productive and intellectually demanding – helping their client’s dev teams and executives to see the value in their software. I made it to the top 5-10 out of 1000s+ applicants on the short-list, and seemed to wow them to no end on the call – a CxO and a Director – and the next call with CEO and others will be scheduled for next week. Let’s Build! Sent them this email to improve my chances today:

Who’s Coindex Labs? Ryan, CEO, approached me (unbeknownst to him) on my birthday with this glorious email:

I’ve since come onboard as a founding team member – Lead Engineer responsible for Liquidity and Trading. Hodl! They’re approaching their capital event and might even bring me to cozy Atlanta in the process of bringing me on with a salary and other such benefits. They’ve been at their software for years – in as Lamen’s as I can, a (pantented!) neural evolutionary aritificial intelligence that trades smarter than any human can by reacting to market conditions in real-time based on a p2p novel search algorithm.

Here’s the non-NDA teaser:

Check out the final name on the Executive Bios, folks!

So, we wait for Coindex to wow their funding interviews in early Oct and run into a tidy salary – while I simultanously wow some more executives with RebelMouse and run into a tidy salary, and max out the productivity on both positions while doing what I love for 60-80 hours a week – it sounds like a lot, but it’s sitting on my computer for 80 hours while my friends pull 100-120 on oil rigs for sustained periods. Comparatively, remote IT work is a breeze – I was in the Canadian Military Reserves as an Infrantryman for 2 years, and that’s objectively even worse than oil rigs (read: military not subject to labor laws).

