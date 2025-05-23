Web3 Gateways - A "Biblical" Guide





Web3 gateway!

What an interesting word to just stumble upon. Like you’re one of those early Christian converts eagerly absorbing the words of Jesus as he promises eternal life and an end to all the troubles of your harsh olden days life.

Remember that?

Well I’m blockchain Jesus about to expose immortal words that could lead you to web 3 heaven.





Be saved from centralized tyranny. Whoever heeds my words shall not perish but have “crypternal” life!





I kid of course.

However heavenly crypto has come to be though this, article focuses on a more immediate earthly problem. How to communicate with the blockchain?

Blockchain technology has permeated the entire globe and almost everyone on the internet is spewing crypto slangs to sound cool. Great if you ask me. Asides the awesome PR though, people still have to understand how to navigate the technicalities of blockchain technology and utilize the system for maximum benefit.

That’s the web 3 dream right?

Decentralized utility. Free and fair access to all digital benefits to anyone, anywhere around the world.

How can you benefit from such digital salvation though if you can’t even interact with the blockchain?

The blockchain, however exciting it sounds is a rather technical and recent technology which a lot of people around the world are yet to fully understand hence, they can’t benefit. But web 3 enthusiasts (like me 😎) are relentless though. This complicated access to the underlying infrastructure triggered the development of web 3 gateways which i’ll now detail to you.





No netizen left behind!





Web 3 gateways are middleware tools that enable non web 3 professionals (regular developers and other internet users) to easily interact with the blockchain and maximally utilize it’s immense potential.

These gateways are in three main categories namely;

Web 3 libraries

web 3 apis

RPC node providers

I shall now detail each of these categories with great comprehension so that any explorer of the technology is well equipped to access the abundant bounties of the web 3 dream.





1. Web 3 Libraries

A Web3 library is a collection of ready made code that allows developers to interact with blockchains. These libraries provide an easy-to-use interface for developers to build decentralized applications (DApps) and interact and retrieve data from a blockchain. The most popular Web3 libraries are web3.js and ethers. Each Web3 library caters to a distinct development ecosystem. The choice of library should align with your development stack, use case, and performance needs. Many teams use combinations (e.g., Ethers.js on the frontend and Web3.py on the backend) to build comprehensive Web3 products.





Popular web 3 libraries are discussed below.





1.1. Web3.js

Web3.js is one of the most established JavaScript libraries for interacting with Ethereum. It allows web applications to communicate with Ethereum nodes using HTTP, IPC, or WebSocket.

Advantages

Wide Adoption : A mature, battle-tested library used in thousands of DApps.

: A mature, battle-tested library used in thousands of DApps. Comprehensive API : Covers nearly all Ethereum RPC functionality.

: Covers nearly all Ethereum RPC functionality. Browser & Node.js Support : Can run in client-side browsers or backend Node.js environments.

: Can run in client-side browsers or backend Node.js environments. Strong Community Support: Extensive documentation and community examples.

Use Cases

Frontend DApps : Connecting web interfaces to Ethereum wallets like MetaMask.

: Connecting web interfaces to Ethereum wallets like MetaMask. Smart Contract Interaction : Calling, reading from, and writing to deployed smart contracts.

: Calling, reading from, and writing to deployed smart contracts. Token Transfers : Sending ERC-20 or ERC-721 tokens.

: Sending ERC-20 or ERC-721 tokens. Event Listening: Subscribing to smart contract or network events in real time.

Notable Endpoints / Functions

web3.eth.getBalance(address) : Fetches the ETH balance of an address.

: Fetches the ETH balance of an address. web3.eth.sendTransaction(txObject) : Sends a signed transaction.

: Sends a signed transaction. web3.eth.call() : Executes a call to a smart contract without broadcasting.

: Executes a call to a smart contract without broadcasting. web3.eth.Contract(abi, address) : Instantiates a contract object for interaction.

: Instantiates a contract object for interaction. contract.methods.myMethod().send({from: address}) : Invokes a contract method with a transaction.

: Invokes a contract method with a transaction. contract.events.MyEvent() : Subscribes to smart contract events via WebSockets.

Example Use Case

Creating a simple NFT marketplace frontend that interacts with a smart contract deployed on Ethereum. Web3.js connects the user’s MetaMask wallet, fetches their NFT metadata, and allows them to list or buy NFTs.

1.2. Ethers.js

Ethers.js is a lightweight and secure JavaScript library designed to work with Ethereum. It’s often preferred over Web3.js due to its modular structure, better TypeScript support, and security design principles.

Advantages

Modular and Lightweight : Built to be minimal and efficient with smaller bundle sizes for frontend apps.

: Built to be minimal and efficient with smaller bundle sizes for frontend apps. Immutable Data : Data returned by the library is always immutable, improving reliability.

: Data returned by the library is always immutable, improving reliability. Full TypeScript Support : Great for modern frontend stacks and type-safe development.

: Great for modern frontend stacks and type-safe development. Extensive Wallet Support: Includes an in-built HD wallet implementation.

Use Cases

Wallet Apps : Build or integrate wallets using mnemonic phrases or hardware wallets.

: Build or integrate wallets using mnemonic phrases or hardware wallets. Secure Transaction Signing : Sign transactions locally without exposing private keys.

: Sign transactions locally without exposing private keys. DApp Frontends : React and Next.js-based Web3 apps with live blockchain interaction.

: React and Next.js-based Web3 apps with live blockchain interaction. DeFi Dashboards: Fetching token balances, liquidity pool info, and governance stats.

Notable Endpoints / Functions

provider.getBalance(address) : Gets ETH balance for an address.

: Gets ETH balance for an address. provider.getTransaction(hash) : Fetches transaction details.

: Fetches transaction details. contract.functions.myFunction() : Calls a contract function.

: Calls a contract function. contract.on("EventName", callback) : Listens to events in real time.

: Listens to events in real time. wallet.sendTransaction(tx) : Signs and sends a transaction from a wallet instance.

Example Use Case

Creating a staking dashboard where users connect their wallets, view their staked token balances, and claim rewards. Ethers.js offers a clean and secure way to interact with the contract functions and events.

1.3. Web3.py

Web3.py is a Python library for interacting with Ethereum and Ethereum-compatible blockchains. It is the go-to choice for developers building backend services, automation scripts, or analytics tools in Python.

Advantages

Python Ecosystem : Integrates smoothly with Python-based tools like Django, Flask, Pandas, and NumPy.

: Integrates smoothly with Python-based tools like Django, Flask, Pandas, and NumPy. Ideal for Data Science & Automation : Perfect for building bots, analyzers, and batch processors.

: Perfect for building bots, analyzers, and batch processors. Supports JSON-RPC : Can connect to nodes via HTTP, IPC, or WebSocket.

: Can connect to nodes via HTTP, IPC, or WebSocket. Active Maintenance: Backed by the Ethereum Foundation and widely used in research and institutional projects.

Use Cases

Data Analytics & Indexing : Pulling on-chain transaction data for analysis or storage.

: Pulling on-chain transaction data for analysis or storage. Bots & Schedulers : Building trading bots, airdrop claimers, or governance automators.

: Building trading bots, airdrop claimers, or governance automators. Backend Services : Handling off-chain logic and smart contract interactions in Python-based web apps.

: Handling off-chain logic and smart contract interactions in Python-based web apps. Auditing & Compliance Tools: Automating transaction validation, reporting, and traceability.

Notable Endpoints / Functions

web3.eth.get_balance(address) : Fetches balance for a given Ethereum address.

: Fetches balance for a given Ethereum address. web3.eth.send_raw_transaction(signed_tx) : Sends a signed transaction to the network.

: Sends a signed transaction to the network. web3.eth.contract(address, abi=abi) : Creates a contract instance to interact with.

: Creates a contract instance to interact with. contract.functions.methodName().call() : Calls a read-only method from a smart contract.

: Calls a read-only method from a smart contract. contract.functions.methodName().transact({'from': address}) : Sends a transaction to execute a function.

: Sends a transaction to execute a function. web3.eth.get_block('latest') : Gets the most recent block details.

Example Use Case

A Python script that automatically collects NFT sales from a given smart contract, stores them in a database, and generates a report. Web3.py handles event subscriptions, block parsing, and contract interaction.

Comparison Summary

Feature Web3.js Ethers.js Web3.py Language JavaScript JavaScript/TypeScript Python Size Large Lightweight Moderate Type Safety Weak Strong (TypeScript) Pythonic Best Use Case General DApps Frontend + Wallet Apps Backends, Bots, Data Real-time Support WebSocket available WebSocket available WebSocket via plugins Community & Docs Large Growing rapidly Strong in Python devs





2. Web 3 APIs

An API (Application package interface) is a software tool that enables researchers and developers to access some third-party data and functionality within a main software. Usually, it’s a collection of software commands that act as an interface to an external database. Web 3 APIs act as translators, enabling applications to interact with features like smart contracts and on-chain data, empowering you to harness the power of Web3 without diving deep into technical complexities.





Various API categories —SOAP, REST, RPC, and WebSocket— offer unique strengths tailored to different use cases:





SOAP APIs cater to enterprises needing high-standard security and message integrity.

cater to enterprises needing high-standard security and message integrity. REST APIs shine in usability, speed, and multichain support for NFT and DeFi apps.

shine in usability, speed, and multichain support for NFT and DeFi apps. RPC APIs are the go-to for smart contract interactions and node-level data.

are the go-to for smart contract interactions and node-level data. WebSocket APIs enable the real-time responsiveness required by modern decentralized applications.

Choosing the right API architecture depends on your application’s specific needs—whether it's enterprise integration, real-time user interaction, or deep protocol-level communication.





2.1. Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP) APIs in Web3

SOAP APIs are XML-based protocols for exchanging structured information over a network. Though less common in modern Web3 compared to REST or RPC, SOAP APIs are still used in some enterprise blockchain environments where high security, reliability, and transaction integrity are paramount.

2.1.1 IBM Blockchain Platform API

IBM uses WSDL (Web Services Description Language) for defining the service interface. While their modern platform supports REST and gRPC, SOAP is often employed in legacy enterprise integrations.

Advantages:

Enterprise-grade support

Strong security and transaction management

Robust error handling

Use Cases:

Supply chain transparency

Identity verification

Financial audits

Endpoints (SOAP-style):

QueryTransaction : Retrieves transaction records by ID

: Retrieves transaction records by ID SubmitTransaction : Submits a transaction to the network

: Submits a transaction to the network GetBlockInfo : Gets block details by height or hash

2.1.2 Oracle Blockchain Platform API

This API uses SOAP over HTTPS and is often wrapped in enterprise middleware for access via SOAP-based enterprise service buses (ESBs).

Advantages:

Integrated with Oracle Cloud

Standardized message structures

High availability and enterprise features

Use Cases:

Corporate finance and ERP systems

Business process automation

Smart contract governance

Endpoints:

ChaincodeInvoke : Triggers chaincode functions

: Triggers chaincode functions ChaincodeQuery : Queries the ledger

: Queries the ledger UserManagement : Adds or removes users from the network

2.1.3 Hyperledger Fabric SDK (with SOAP-based middleware)

SOAP APIs here are generally used via adapters or middleware layers rather than natively within Hyperledger Fabric.

Advantages:

Customizable middleware for SOAP integration

Interoperability with legacy systems

Supports permissioned networks

Use Cases:

Healthcare record systems

Legal document verification

Compliance and auditing tools

Endpoints:

EnrollUser : SOAP-wrapped endpoint for user enrollment

: SOAP-wrapped endpoint for user enrollment ExecuteChaincode : For interacting with chaincode

: For interacting with chaincode GetTransactionByID : Fetches a transaction from the ledger





2.2. Representational State Transfer (REST) APIs in Web3

REST APIs use HTTP requests to perform operations. They are stateless, cacheable, and easy to integrate. REST is widely used in Web3 for blockchain explorers, NFT marketplaces, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

2.2.1 DropsTab REST API

DropsTab api delivers specialized market intelligence tools for developers and analysts, making it ideal for financial products and research applications.

Advantages:

Deep, structured crypto data (market, unlocks, investors)

Historical and real-time insights

Ideal for research, analytics, and investor tracking

Use Cases:

Token unlock tracking

VC and funding round analysis

Market sentiment dashboards

Endpoints:

GET /tokenUnlocks : List of upcoming token unlock events

: List of upcoming token unlock events GET /fundingRounds : Retrieves project funding history

: Retrieves project funding history GET /coins/detailed/{slug} : Detailed data for a specific cryptocurrency

2.2.2 Moralis API

Moralis provides easy onboarding for Web3 developers and eliminates the need to run full nodes.

Advantages:

Developer-friendly

Cross-chain support (Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain)

Powerful abstraction layer over raw blockchain data

Use Cases:

NFT platforms

Wallet tracking

DeFi dashboards

Endpoints:

GET /nft/{address} : Get NFTs for a contract

: Get NFTs for a contract GET /balance/{address} : Fetch native token balances

: Fetch native token balances GET /transaction/{txHash} : Get details of a transaction

2.2.3 Alchemy API

Alchemy's REST API is essential for developers needing performant access to Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains.

Advantages:

High reliability and speed

Enhanced developer tools (Web3 SDKs, dashboards)

Compatible with Ethereum and Layer 2 chains

Use Cases:

DApp development

Transaction tracing

NFT indexing

Endpoints:

GET /v2/{apiKey}/getNFTs : List NFTs owned by an address

: List NFTs owned by an address GET /v2/{apiKey}/getAssetTransfers : Retrieve token transfer history

: Retrieve token transfer history GET /v2/{apiKey}/getTokenMetadata : Metadata about an ERC-20 token





2.3. Remote Procedure Call (RPC) APIs in Web3

RPC APIs allow developers to invoke functions on remote servers (in this case, blockchain nodes) as if they were local. JSON-RPC is the most common protocol in Web3 for interacting with Ethereum-compatible blockchains.

2.3.1 Infura JSON-RPC API

Infura abstracts the complexity of maintaining a node and provides secure, high-availability access to Ethereum.

Advantages:

Scalable, managed Ethereum node infrastructure

JSON-RPC standard compliance

Supports Ethereum, IPFS, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more

Use Cases:

Smart contract interactions

DApp backend services

Blockchain data queries

Endpoints:

eth_getBalance : Returns account balance

: Returns account balance eth_sendRawTransaction : Broadcast a signed transaction

: Broadcast a signed transaction eth_call : Calls a smart contract without broadcasting

2.3.2 QuickNode API

QuickNode offers low-latency RPC access with rich features tailored for scaling blockchain projects.

Advantages:

Supports 25+ blockchains

Custom RPC endpoints with analytics

Built-in add-ons (NFT, mempool, trace, archive)

Use Cases:

Multichain DApps

Advanced transaction monitoring

NFT and DeFi applications

Endpoints:

eth_getLogs : Event filtering and tracking

: Event filtering and tracking eth_blockNumber : Current block height

: Current block height eth_getTransactionReceipt : Details of processed transactions

2.3.3 Chainstack RPC API

Chainstack's multi-cloud infrastructure is a popular choice among blockchain enterprises needing performance and security.

Advantages:

Enterprise-grade infrastructure

Private and shared node options

Supports Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, and more

Use Cases:

Custom node hosting for DeFi and NFT apps

On-chain data extraction

Transaction relaying and simulation

Endpoints:

eth_estimateGas : Estimates the gas required for a transaction

: Estimates the gas required for a transaction eth_newFilter : Create a new event filter

: Create a new event filter eth_getBlockByNumber : Fetches block data

2.4. WebSocket APIs in Web3

WebSocket APIs provide full-duplex communication channels over a single TCP connection. In Web3, WebSockets are crucial for real-time applications like DEXs, wallet updates, and gaming.

2.4.1 Alchemy WebSocket API

Alchemy’s WebSocket endpoints provide filtered event streaming with minimal overhead.

Advantages:

Real-time updates for transactions and blocks

Reduced latency

High reliability

Use Cases:

Front-end real-time alerts

Wallet balance notifications

Live NFT minting updates

Endpoints:

alchemy_pendingTransactions : Subscribe to new pending transactions

: Subscribe to new pending transactions alchemy_newHeads : Subscribe to new block headers

: Subscribe to new block headers alchemy_filteredLogs : Subscribe to specific smart contract events

2.4.2 Infura WebSocket API

Infura’s real-time API enables latency-sensitive applications to operate smoothly across networks.

Advantages:

Supports Ethereum mainnet and testnets

Maintains persistent connection

Compatible with standard web3.js and ethers.js

Use Cases:

Live trading apps

On-chain gaming

Real-time DeFi dashboards

Endpoints:

eth_subscribe : Subscribe to events newHeads : New block headers logs : Smart contract event logs newPendingTransactions : Pending tx pool

: Subscribe to events

2.4.3 NOWNodes WebSocket API

NOWNodes offers WebSocket endpoints across major and niche blockchains, giving developers flexibility for real-time engagement.

Advantages:

Multichain support with real-time data

Easy integration with open-source libraries

Affordable pricing tiers

Use Cases:

Cross-chain alerts

NFT event tracking

Real-time explorer data

Endpoints:

subscribeNewBlock : Fires when a new block is added

: Fires when a new block is added subscribeTx : Fires on specific transaction events

: Fires on specific transaction events subscribeContractEvent : Tracks smart contract interactions





In the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape, APIs serve as vital bridges between decentralized networks and application developers.





Comparison Summary

Category Web3 APIs SOAP RPC (e.g., gRPC) REST WebSockets Architecture Style Decentralized, peer-to-peer, blockchain-based Protocol-based, XML-heavy Procedure-based, often binary (e.g., Protocol Buffers) Resource-based, stateless HTTP Full-duplex, persistent TCP connection Data Format JSON, sometimes hex-encoded XML Protocol Buffers (binary), JSON JSON, XML, HTML JSON, text, binary Communication Style Asynchronous, smart contract interactions Synchronous, strict message structure Synchronous/asynchronous, strongly typed Stateless request-response Real-time, two-way streaming Security Relies on blockchain encryption, HTTPS optional WS-Security, HTTPS TLS/SSL, auth via metadata HTTPS, OAuth, JWT WSS (WebSocket Secure), token-based auth Use Cases DApps, blockchain transactions, smart contracts Enterprise systems, financial services High-performance services, microservices Public APIs, CRUD operations, web services Real-time apps (chat, games, trading)





3. RPC Nodes

Firstly; What is RPC in web3? This is also known as Remote Procedure Call; it is a communication mechanism that is used to interact with the blockchain networks particularly the Ethereum and other decentralized networks. In this context, RPC allows clients to communicate with the Ethereum nodes to query blockchain data, send transactions and execute smart contracts.

Now to RPC nodes. At their core, RPC nodes serve as the gateway for developers to directly interact with the blockchain at a low level. Think of nodes as individual computers connected to the Ethereum network, each holding a copy of the blockchain. These nodes validate transactions, execute smart contracts, and maintain network consensus. An RPC node is essentially a server equipped with blockchain client software capable of responding to RPC requests.

RPC Nodes expose an RPC interface, allowing external entities to communicate directly with the nodes. Whereas APIs provide a simplified, high-level interaction with blockchain networks, RPC nodes offer raw access to blockchain functions.

If you’re running your own Ethereum node, you’d use Ethereum’s built-in RPC interface (like Geth or Parity) to interact directly with the blockchain. This means that you have full control over the node, but it also means you’re responsible for everything—from maintaining uptime to dealing with data storage.





Below are popular RPC node providers.

3.1. GetBlock

GetBlock is a full-node-as-a-service platform that provides instant access to over 50 blockchain protocols through unified APIs. It is designed for developers who want to connect to major blockchain networks without running and maintaining their own infrastructure.

Advantages

Multi-chain Support : GetBlock supports over 50 networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, Near, Aptos, and more.

: GetBlock supports over 50 networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, Near, Aptos, and more. Shared and Dedicated Nodes : Developers can use free/shared nodes for testing or opt for dedicated nodes for production use with guaranteed bandwidth.

: Developers can use free/shared nodes for testing or opt for dedicated nodes for production use with guaranteed bandwidth. Unified API Dashboard : Centralized access point to manage APIs across blockchains.

: Centralized access point to manage APIs across blockchains. Scalable and Reliable: Offers high uptime, performance, and enterprise-grade solutions for production DApps.

Use Cases

DApp Development : Build DeFi, NFT, and GameFi applications with easy blockchain connectivity.

: Build DeFi, NFT, and GameFi applications with easy blockchain connectivity. Blockchain Explorers : Aggregate and display blockchain data like blocks, transactions, and contract logs.

: Aggregate and display blockchain data like blocks, transactions, and contract logs. Wallet Services : Retrieve balances, transfer tokens, and manage user accounts via the API.

: Retrieve balances, transfer tokens, and manage user accounts via the API. Real-time Tracking: Monitor wallet activity, smart contract events, and network states.

Popular Endpoints

GetBlock supports standard JSON-RPC, REST, and WebSocket endpoints. Examples for Ethereum include:

eth_getBalance : Get the ETH balance of a wallet address.

: Get the ETH balance of a wallet address. eth_sendRawTransaction : Broadcast a signed transaction.

: Broadcast a signed transaction. eth_getLogs : Retrieve contract event logs.

: Retrieve contract event logs. eth_call : Call a smart contract method without broadcasting a transaction.

: Call a smart contract method without broadcasting a transaction. eth_blockNumber : Return the current block height.

GetBlock also provides REST API endpoints for chains like Solana ( getConfirmedSignaturesForAddress2 ) and BNB Chain.

Summary

GetBlock is an ideal solution for developers seeking speed, scalability, and multi-chain access with minimal infrastructure overhead. It’s trusted by startups and enterprises alike to power Web3 products across ecosystems.

3.2. Pocket Network

Pocket Network is a decentralized API protocol for Web3 applications. Unlike centralized node providers, Pocket Network operates through a decentralized network of full nodes that relay data requests from DApps to blockchains.

Advantages

Decentralization : Node infrastructure is not owned by a single entity, reducing risks of censorship and single points of failure.

: Node infrastructure is not owned by a single entity, reducing risks of censorship and single points of failure. Token Incentivized : Node operators are rewarded in POKT tokens for relaying data, encouraging distributed infrastructure.

: Node operators are rewarded in POKT tokens for relaying data, encouraging distributed infrastructure. Multi-chain Access : Supports more than 30 blockchains including Ethereum, Avalanche, Harmony, and Fuse.

: Supports more than 30 blockchains including Ethereum, Avalanche, Harmony, and Fuse. Security and Redundancy: Redundant relay mechanisms and cryptographic verifiability ensure data availability and trustlessness.

Use Cases

Decentralized Applications : Ideal for mission-critical DApps prioritizing decentralization and resilience.

: Ideal for mission-critical DApps prioritizing decentralization and resilience. DAOs and DeFi : Projects looking to avoid centralized dependencies for node data.

: Projects looking to avoid centralized dependencies for node data. Privacy-focused Products : Services that seek to minimize traceable centralized relay points.

: Services that seek to minimize traceable centralized relay points. High-availability Systems: Where consistent node uptime and global access are key.

Popular Endpoints

Pocket Network provides access through a unified RPC gateway with relay endpoints such as:

https://eth-mainnet.gateway.pokt.network/v1/lb/<APP_ID> : Ethereum mainnet JSON-RPC endpoint.

: Ethereum mainnet JSON-RPC endpoint. https://bsc-mainnet.gateway.pokt.network/v1/lb/<APP_ID> : BNB Smart Chain endpoint.

: BNB Smart Chain endpoint. eth_getTransactionByHash , eth_call , eth_getLogs , eth_blockNumber , etc., using standard Ethereum JSON-RPC methods.

You simply substitute <APP_ID> with your application-specific identifier provided by Pocket.

Summary

Pocket Network introduces Web3-native decentralization to the infrastructure layer, providing a trustless, censorship-resistant, and incentivized model for blockchain connectivity.

3.3. RunNode

RunNode is a fast-growing blockchain infrastructure provider tailored for Web3 developers and enterprises. It offers a cloud-native experience with reliable access to EVM-compatible networks.

Advantages

Speed and Scalability : Optimized for high-performance workloads, especially for NFT platforms and DeFi apps.

: Optimized for high-performance workloads, especially for NFT platforms and DeFi apps. Chain Coverage : Supports Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.

: Supports Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more. Real-time Analytics : Dashboard shows API usage, performance, and node health.

: Dashboard shows API usage, performance, and node health. Dedicated RPCs: Offers private endpoints with low latency and guaranteed resources.

Use Cases

Enterprise-Scale DApps : RunNode is ideal for apps requiring high throughput and dedicated infrastructure.

: RunNode is ideal for apps requiring high throughput and dedicated infrastructure. NFT Marketplaces : Supports metadata retrieval, minting, and user activity tracking.

: Supports metadata retrieval, minting, and user activity tracking. Trading Bots and Analytics : Real-time transaction and log streaming for DeFi traders.

: Real-time transaction and log streaming for DeFi traders. Cross-chain Services: Fetch and relay data between EVM-compatible networks.

Popular Endpoints

RunNode’s endpoints use standard Ethereum JSON-RPC and WebSocket methods. Common endpoints include:

https://mainnet.runnode.io/<API_KEY> : Ethereum mainnet HTTP endpoint.

: Ethereum mainnet HTTP endpoint. wss://mainnet.runnode.io/ws/<API_KEY> : Ethereum WebSocket endpoint.

Key methods:

eth_getTransactionCount : Useful for nonce management.

: Useful for nonce management. eth_gasPrice : Retrieve the current gas price.

: Retrieve the current gas price. eth_getLogs : Filter and fetch event logs from smart contracts.

: Filter and fetch event logs from smart contracts. eth_subscribe : (WebSocket) Subscribe to new blocks, transactions, or logs.

Comparison Summary

RPC Provider Key Strength Best For Unique Feature GetBlock Multi-chain API access DApp builders, NFT and DeFi startups REST + RPC + WebSocket for 50+ chains Pocket Decentralized node infrastructure Decentralization-focused projects POKT token-incentivized node network RunNode Fast and scalable RPC service Enterprise apps and active trading bots Low-latency endpoints + private RPCs





Web3 Library Vs API Vs RPC Provider

Web 3 gateways enable web 3 clients (developers or app users) to easily communicate with the blockchain and as seen above, these gateways can be grouped into three main categories; libraries, APIs and RPC nodes. Each of these categories are already well discussed but here’s a simple summary you can memorize.





Web 3 libraries are collections of code which are integrated in the crypto software to easily connect to the blockchain.

Web 3 APIs are data structure keywords to easily access data and functionality from the blockchain.

RPC providers grant access to RPC nodes which are blockchain nodes that coordinate other blockchain infrastructure.





Conclusion

Web 3 gateways are middleware tools that enable easy access and usage of blockchain resources. Weather you’re a developer or just regular internet user, from this article you should be well equipped to comfortably utilize any gateway of your choice.









Welcome to web 3 heaven!



