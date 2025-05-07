The Future of the Internet: Web3, DePIN & Aleph Supercloud





Change is inevitable!





So the ancients say and so we've seen in the continuous evolution of technology to solve ever-multiplying human problems.





The information age is upon us, transforming every aspect of our daily lives. The internet has become a global tool for everyday life, with billions of people around the world surfing the web from the comfort of their homes on various kinds of devices. A time traveler from just a hundred years ago would assume the technology of today is magic, best believe.





But innovation never stops, right? Humans have continued to find ingenious ways to change the harsh society we evolved in into a much safer one for us and those who come after us. The everlasting wheels of progress have driven us to the birth of new technologies that are revolutionizing the global internet; this is blockchain technology or Web3.









The current internet is known as Web 2. It is a version of the internet dominated by centralized companies running dynamic websites and applications that enable user interaction. Social media giants like Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, etc., and cloud titans like Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, and Microsoft Azure stand at the helm of Web 2 technology. However glorious Web 2 has come to be, though, it suffers from one fatal flaw: centralization.





Web 2 companies are centrally owned and managed. This means that an entire technology serving billions of people is completely subject to the agenda of a handful of corporations and personal interests. This is not the worst part. This centralization of the technology constitutes a great weakness for the entire system; a singular point of failure.





Come with me.





So IT runs on infrastructure, right? I mean the servers, masts, giant cables, satellites, etc. that power what we call the internet. Imagine how much that costs. Definitely too much for the regular Joe on the street, right? Well, very few people can actually afford to set up this infrastructure for platforms like cloud technology. Hence, the industry is already monopolized by money.





This is beside the fact, though, that the main issue is how vulnerable this centralized infrastructure makes the entire system. A single problem in the server, wiring, or software can bring down the entire system. Hence, all that work to make the world a global village can be undone with one single breach.





Crazy right? Picture Dormammu - a world-dominating entity - trapped in a time loop.









For those who don't understand the the reference, dormamu is a world eating villain from the Avengers series in the first doctor strange movie. After consuming many planets, dormamu sets its murderous eyes on earth to swallow it and at first sight seems rather unstoppable. However, Dr. Strange stops the monster by with a simple magic trick of trapping it in a time loop. A rather ridiculous ending if you ask me.





So what's the way forward, you may ask? Do we just sit and surf the web, risking our great online arena to one single breach yet to come? Of course not, that's not what people do, right? People find a way.





Web 3 to the rescue.





Inspired by the dangers of centralized impunity in the finance industry, i.e., the 2008 financial crisis, Web 3 technology was developed by Satoshi Nakamoto to specifically tackle this centralization issue. He leveraged a decentralized public ledger known as the blockchain to create a new internet of sorts, which is becoming rather mainstream.





Web 3 infrastructure runs on a decentralized network of nodes, distributed around the world. This constitutes a network that will definitely overcome Dormammu’s bane if you ask me, i.e., there's no singular point of failure. Even if one node is compromised, others are still active and will keep the network up and running. Way to make lemonade.









Well, problem solved, right? Web 3 is the way; all web 2 companies should just adopt web 3 infrastructure so you can peacefully scroll through TikTok endlessly.





No…





How about the ginormously expensive infrastructure already in place for Web 2? You just pack them up somewhere and move on? Doesn't work like that. Aside from centralization, web 2 infrastructure also has some advantages that web 3 is yet to catch up with. An example is that the technology is rather more established, hence, easily more maintainable. So, how do you solve the centralization vulnerability without the great loss of web 2 infrastructure?





Enter the DePin Philosophy!









As the name suggests, DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) merges decentralized technology with physical infrastructure, creating new opportunities for efficiency, security, and global accessibility. DePIN, or Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, is a concept where blockchain technology is applied to manage and operate physical infrastructure. Unlike traditional infrastructure systems, controlled by governments or private entities, DePIN uses decentralized networks to distribute control among participants.





For example, rather than a telecom provider owning a network of cell towers, a DePIN project could allow individual operators to host nodes that form a collective network. This approach enhances inclusivity and minimizes single points of failure. The magic of DePIN lies in its integration of blockchain’s decentralized nature with tangible infrastructure.









Welcome to the Aleph Supercloud.





Aleph Supercloud is a Web3 network, providing infrastructure for decentralized storage, compute, and AI. Built on hundreds of globally distributed nodes, it powers scalable and resilient applications for Web3, DeFi, AI, and gaming industries. Developers rely on Aleph for high-performance resources across networks like Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. Aleph also provides a blockchain indexing framework, allowing developers to index data from any blockchain network by leveraging the network's decentralized storage and compute capabilities.





Aleph provides a robust infrastructure for DePIN, which we’ll explore further.

Aleph Decentralized Infrastructure Network

Aleph is an open-source off-chain P2P (peer-to-peer) network. It offers a decentralized key-value store, file storage, function execution, and virtual machine provisioning. Interactions with the network rely on decentralized identities that are interoperable with many major blockchain networks, such as Ethereum, Tezos, and Solana.





The Aleph.im project has the following components:





The Aleph peer-to-peer network comprises Compute Resource Nodes or CRNs and Core Channel Nodes, or CCNs.

Python and TypeScript SDKs to integrate Aleph.im's decentralized compute and storage solutions into your project.

A Python command-line tool to interact with the Aleph.im network directly from a terminal

A Web Console to create and manage cloud resources.

A Node Operator Dashboard

A Message Explorer





The Aleph.im network is composed of 2 sets of nodes:

CCNs, the backbone of the P2P network. They serve as an entry point into the network through an API (similar to a blockchain node's RPC).

CRNs, responsible for the actual compute and storage available on Aleph.im. CRNs must be tied manually to a single CCN, and each CCN is incentivized to tie up to 3 CRNs.





Core Channel Nodes

Aleph.im Core Channel Nodes are the fundamental building blocks of the aleph.im decentralized network, which provides a secure, decentralized, and censorship-resistant platform for various types of data storage and messaging services. The core channel nodes are responsible for maintaining the integrity, security, and reliability of the network by processing and validating transactions, storing and sharing data, and ensuring consensus among the participating nodes.





These nodes are crucial for the seamless operation of aleph.im as they enable various functionalities, such as cross-chain communication, data storage, and data indexing. They facilitate the exchange of information between different blockchain networks and allow developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) that leverage the power of aleph.im.





The core channel nodes are designed to be highly scalable and fault-tolerant, ensuring that the aleph.im network remains operational even in the face of adversarial conditions or network failures. They are governed by a set of protocols and consensus algorithms that incentivize honest behavior and discourage malicious actions.





Moreover, aleph.im core channel nodes are operated by a diverse set of participants, including individuals, organizations, and developers, which helps ensure the decentralization and security of the network. To become a compute resource node, participants need to stake ALEPH tokens, which serve as a form of collateral to ensure that the node operators remain honest and provide reliable services. Node operators are rewarded with ALEPH tokens for their contribution to the network, which further motivates them to maintain

Hardware requirements

Processor: Recent cpu with at least 4 cores

Memory: 32 GB of RAM minimum (64 GB recommended)

Storage: 4+ TB HDD or SSD (ideally with at least the system on an SSD)

Connectivity: 100 MB upload bandwidth minimum (ideally 1 GB)





Compute Resource Nodes

Aleph.im compute resource nodes (CRN) are decentralized computing infrastructure components that form a vital part of the aleph.im network. These nodes work collectively to provide distributed and secure computing power, storage, and other resources to users and applications on the platform.





Compute resource nodes are designed to support a wide range of tasks, including off-chain smart contract execution, decentralized application (dApp) hosting, and decentralized file storage. These nodes enable users to access and utilize decentralized computing resources without relying on centralized servers or cloud providers, ensuring better privacy, security, and control over their data and applications.

In return for their contributions, node operators are rewarded with ALEPH tokens, creating an incentive system for maintaining a healthy and robust ecosystem.





The aleph.im network relies on a peer-to-peer architecture, where compute resource nodes communicate with each other to share information and coordinate tasks. This architecture ensures that the network remains resilient against single points of failure, as the removal of one node does not impact the overall functioning of the system.





Furthermore, aleph.im employs advanced cryptographic techniques and consensus algorithms to ensure that the compute resource nodes

Hardware requirements

Platform: A bare metal server is required since virtual servers are often too slow and unable to run nested virtualization.

Processor using x86_64 (alias amd64) architecture (2 options): Min. 8 cores / 16 threads, 3.0ghz+ CPU (gaming CPU for fast boot-up of microVMs) Min. 12 core / 24 threads, 2.4ghz+ CPU (datacenter CPU for multiple concurrent loads)

Memory: Min. 64GB of RAM

Storage: 1TB (NVME SSD preferred, datacenter fast HDD possible under conditions, you’ll want a big and fast cache)

Connectivity: Minimum of 500 Mbit/s, both IPv4 and IPv6 configured









Aleph.im offers a wide range of tools and services to help you build decentralized applications. Whether you need decentralized storage, compute power, or web3 integration, Aleph.im has you covered. Let's explore the key features and potential use cases of Aleph.im's infrastructure.





Compute Power

On-demand VMs/Serverless Functions: Deploy virtual machines and serverless functions for your applications.

Permanent VPS: Secure permanent virtual servers for ongoing needs.

Confidential Compute: Upcoming support for sensitive data processing using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs).

Custom Runtimes: Create custom runtimes for specific programming languages and environments.

VRF Support: Use Verifiable Random Functions for secure randomness in decentralized applications.

Storage

Decentralized Storage: Store data securely across a distributed network.

IPFS Integration: Use InterPlanetary File System for robust, cryptographically verifiable data storage.

Web3 Integration

Blockchain Interoperability: Connect to Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and more.

Reverse Oracle: Interact with Aleph.im network using smart contracts & oracles.

Blockchain Indexing: Index data from any blockchain network using Aleph.im's decentralized storage and compute capabilities.

Token Payments: Pay for resources using ALEPH tokens across various blockchains.

Decentralized Identities: Use decentralized identities for secure interactions with the network.

Wallet Support: Interact with Aleph.im using popular wallet applications like Metamask.





Aleph Cloud Supported Chains

The support of a chain consists of the functionalities below. The support of a chain may be partial when only some of these functionalities are supported.





Message signature: Messages on the aleph.im network must be signed using a user's private key. Different chains may use public-key cryptography differently, resulting in different methods of verifying message signatures.



Wallet support: Interacting with aleph.im in a browser and signing messages requires the use of a Wallet application. These applications are often specific to one or a few chains.





Token availability: Allocating resources on the aleph.im network relies on a fungible onchain token. Exchanging that token on a blockchain requires that token to be available on that chain first.





Balance support: The aleph.im network needs to be aware of user's tokens on each supported chain in order to allow users to allocate resources on the network. Some services are not available without balance support.





Staking support: Users can help securing the aleph.im network by holding tokens and staking them on Core Channel Nodes they consider trustworthy. The aleph.im network interacts with blockchains to achieve this mechanism.





PAYG support: Users can pay for network resources in real-time by streaming tokens for the duration of their usage. When they open a token stream, payments flow continuously as long as they use the resource. Once they close the stream, payments stop, and the resource becomes inaccessible. This approach ensures users only pay for what they actively use, offering a flexible and efficient payment method.





Aleph DePin for Global Connectivity - Reaching Underserved Regions





While we've greatly dwelt on the security concerns of traditional centralized systems, another limitation of these systems we're yet to explore is scalability/reach. We are in the information age and the world is supposed to be a global village. However, the limitations of centralized web 2 infrastructure (e.g., huge cost of network masts and cabling) greatly hinders its potential for global connectivity.





For example, certain remote areas of the world remain underserved by web 2 internet access.





Examples of such areas include;

Harsh continental areas (Villages, deserts, and thick forests)

Oceans

North Pole and Antarctica





This is another problem to be solved by the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Imagine adopting individually operated blockchain nodes in those underserved communities and integrating them with the general internet. It would be a great application of DePin.





Aleph Supercloud infrastructure is more than capable of handling this connectivity problem in underserved communities.

Aleph DePIN versus Centralized Infrastructure





Security: Aleph and DePIN technology in general creates a more secure system by tackling the singular point of failure problem found in centralized infrastructure.





Cost: DePIN technology (blockchain nodes) is cheaper to set up and maintain than centralized infrastructure (satellites, masts, cables, and servers).





Scalability: DePIN infrastructure is easier to set up in any part of the world, and hence is more scalable than centralized infrastructure.

Conclusion

Web 2 infrastructure is limited by factors like security (single point of failure), cost, and scalability, prompting the development of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN).



Aleph Supercloud features an exceptional DePIN you can't afford to miss.