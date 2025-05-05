The Fellowship of the Supercloud: Aleph Takes on Big Tech's Dark Lords

We've all seen that movie right?





The one that begins with the camera gently scanning an awakening horizon, promising a great tale. Then the Introduction begins; ominous words told by the goddess like voice of galadriel (Cate Blanchett) introducing the lord of the rings, or gliding text introducing the stars wars series.





Whether it be science fiction, fantasy or an epic setting the story is always very similar. In a once peaceful community, a certain great threat arises which throws everyone in turmoil prompting the necessity of a particular task/journey which will throw down the evil enemies, restore peace and herald a great future for the people.





Any fanboy/girl would know what I mean.









Maybe you're the type that just skips the intro and goes straight to the action. Not the type for foreplay? No worries, we also got you covered.





So the wise sage recants the exciting setting of the great tale about to be unraveled to the excitement of the audience.









Then it begins, the story, the characters, the progression, the climax, then the big fight and the hero triumphs. Well the hero always triumphs. Except he is Sean Bean then he has to die. No matter how great he is, he always has to die. Sean Bean is the sacrificial lamb slain for excitements of plot twist.





Justice for Sean Bean.









Moving on to our topic, a great tale is unravelling in the tech world promising an exciting future. And I'm the sage of this narrative.





Welcome audience.





In the great tech industry, mighty geniuses arose to craft digital products that they expanded into global corporations serving billions of users around the world. Many of these products like social media platforms and hosted websites were exceedingly successful and attracted billions of users such that tonnes of user data were accumulated on the cyberspace. This created new concerns as user data could be spied on, leaked, stolen or sold with suspicious intents.





This was a rather difficult problem for users to tackle as any data uploaded on the internet remained permanently recorded on a server somewhere. And these servers are managed by giant corporations with centralized control and command. Hence, people couldn't really do much about what happened with their data.





Recognizing such vulnerabilities, corporations preyed upon the gold mine of data they had accumulated to fill their bottomless pockets with capitalistic abandon.



Such rape. Such carelessness…









Precious private data was harvested, packaged and marketed by who ever could to the highest bidder like ordinary wares in a public market. Servers were hacked, devices broken into and even the corporately managed data was auctioned to governments, powerful people and ad companies to do as they pleased.





Governments spied on citizens supposedly to search for criminals but only to accumulate more power. The capable tracked who they could through their internet data. Ad companies spied on user data and even listened unpermitted through user devices to feed people with endless, unsolicited advertisements based on their preferences.





Observing such calamity heroes emerged on the cyberspace to fight the titans and resist such reckless invasion of privacy.





They remembered similar events that had predated such campaign. The results of centralized tyranny. The 2008 financial crises was still fresh in their memories and our heroes reflected on how innocent families with money in the bank were impoverished by the over lending of money to a certain high class which caused cash shortages that wreaked financial havoc on the lower class. In the wake of such an event they would not allow their corporations to just milk their data freely.





Alarms were raised, people were awakened and campaigns were rallied prompting the US government to step in and summon at least one of the titans (Mark Zuckerberg) to explain such exploitation of private data and take steps in fixing the problem. But that was only a part of it.









Motivated by the hero of the blockchain (Satoshi Nakamoto) who conjured decentralized finance against the 2008 financial crisis, web 3 developers began building decentralized solutions to permanently tackle this problem.





One major storehouse of internet data is cloud technology. This is an online storage were people can upload data, host websites and even run software. Hence, many people prefer to use it as a safe, extended memory for their digital data. Cloud technology e.g., cloud storage, cloud computing, cloud hosting, cloud infrastructure etc. became a revolutionary technology that attracted tones of user data from billions of people around the world magnifying the exploitation issue.





To sort this cloud data conundrum our blockchain heroes capitalized on the decentralized and public characteristics of the cloud to create more accountable IT technologies which safeguard user data in a much better fashion.





For example, the decentralized infrastructure of web 3 ensured that there was no central server that could be breached for direct access to huge bytes of stored user data.





Also, the transparent development and operation of the technology ensured that management of the technology could be democratized in such a way that they would be public oversight on how the technology is operated minimizing the possibilities of impunity and tyranny which arise from centralized tech platforms. An instance of such oversight is the ability to inspect the source, verification, cost and destination of P2P transactions on web 3 platforms like etherscan.io. This invites users to at least monitor how their data and activities are processed on the network they find themselves.





Enter, Aleph Supercloud!









Aleph Cloud is a Web3 Supercloud providing infrastructure for decentralized storage, compute, and AI. Built on hundreds of globally distributed nodes, it powers scalable and resilient applications for Web3, DeFi, AI, and gaming industries. Developers rely on Aleph Cloud’s marketplace for high-performance resources across networks like Ethereum (and its L2), Solana, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.









Aleph.im also provides a blockchain indexing framework, allowing developers to index data from any blockchain network by leveraging the Aleph.im network's decentralized storage and compute capabilities.





Here ends the intro, let's get technical.





Technicalities of Aleph





The Aleph.im project has the following components:





The Aleph peer-to-peer network, comprised of Compute Resource Nodes or CRNs and Core Channel Nodes, or CCNs





Python and TypeScript SDKs to integrate Aleph.im's decentralized compute and storage solutions into your project





A Python command-line tool to interact with the Aleph.im network directly from a terminal





A Web Console to create and manage cloud resources





A Node Operator Dashboard





A Message Explorer





The Aleph.im network









The Aleph.im network is composed of 2 sets of nodes:





CCNs, the backbone of the P2P network. They serve as an entry point into the network through an API (similar to a blockchain node's RPC).





CRNs, responsible for the actual compute and storage available on Aleph.im. CRNs must be tied manually to a single CCN, and each CCN is incentivized to tie up to 3 CRNs.





Messages

In Aleph.im terminology, a "message" is similar to a "transaction" for a blockchain: it is a set of data sent by an end user, propagated through the entire peer-to-peer network. A message can be generated using either the Python SDK or TypeScript SDK, or through aleph-client or the Console.





These messages can contain several different instructions, such as reading or writing posts, programs/functions, or indexing data created on external blockchains.





Payment

Aleph does not operate as a blockchain but utilizes its native cryptocurrency, referred to as the ALEPH token, which functions across various blockchains.





This token serves two primary purposes: support users payments for the resources they allocate on the network, and incentivize node operators to maintain the network's integrity.





The first payment implementation is achieved through a staking mechanism, where users must hold a certain amount of ALEPH tokens to use the network's resources. This mechanism is in place for file storage and for persistent virtual machines.





In January 2024, the network started supporting a new payment model, together with the launch of the TwentySix Cloud platform, where users pay using streams of ALEPH tokens on compatible chains.





Acquire Aleph Cloud tokens for versatile access to resources within a defined duration. These tokens remain in your wallet without being locked or consumed, providing you with flexibility in utilizing Aleph Cloud's infrastructure. If you choose to remove the tokens from your wallet, the allocated resources will be efficiently reclaimed. Feel free to use or hold the tokens according to your needs, even when not actively using Aleph Cloud's resources.





Example:

Let's take the example of a user who wants to run a program on the Aleph.im network:

The user makes sure to have an Ethereum wallet holding a sufficient number of ALEPH tokens.

The user writes and sends a message using either the aleph python client, one of the SDKs, or the web dashboard.

The message arrives at a CCN, which then broadcasts that message to all CCNs in the network.

The "program" workload scheduled by the user's message gets assigned to one of the CCNs.

The assigned CCN now assigns that workload onto one of its CRNs.

The assigned CRN starts a virtual machine executing the user's requested workload.





Features

01/ Web3 Hosting

Experience the future of web hosting with our Web3 solutions. Whether you're building static sites or dynamic web apps with Next.js, React, or Vue.js, our platform offers seamless deployment and robust support. Connect your custom domains and leverage the power of decentralized technology.





- Websites

Deploy and manage your websites with ease. Support for static pages, Next.js, React, and Vue.js ensures you can create dynamic and robust web experiences.





02/ Conputing

Unleash the full potential of your applications with our advanced computing solutions. From serverless functions that run on-demand to fully managed instances and confidential VMs, our platform provides the flexibility and power you need. Secure, scalable, and easy to manage.





- functions

Run code on-demand or persistently with our serverless computing platform. Scale effortlessly and integrate seamlessly.





- instances

Launch and manage virtual private servers (VPS) tailored to your needs. Choose automatic or manual node selection for complete control over your computing environment.





- GPU instances

Power your workloads with high-performance GPU computing. Ideal for AI, ML, rendering, and complex simulations. Scale effortlessly and take full control over your GPU resources.





- confidentials

Protect your sensitive workloads with our Confidential VMs. Designed for maximum privacy and security, ensuring your data stays safe.





03/ Storage

Ensure your data is safe, secure, and always available with our cutting-edge storage solutions. Create immutable volumes for consistent and reliable data storage, perfect for dependency volumes and other critical data. Harness the power of decentralized storage with ease.





- volumes

Secure and reliable immutable volumes for your data storage needs. Ideal for dependency volumes and critical data, ensuring consistency and integrity.





04/ Staking

What is staking with Aleph Cloud? Staking is the heartbeat of our dynamic peer-to-peer network, driving security, decentralization, and rewards. With a minimum of 10,000 Aleph tokens, stakeholders form the network's foundation. Rewards are distributed every 10 days and are auto-compounded, allowing your stake to grow organically. The APY depends on factors like linked Compute Resource Nodes (CRNs) and node scoring, ensuring a fair and dynamic experience. Aleph Cloud staking empowers you to control the controllers, shaping decentralized connectivity while earning rewards. Plus, it's non-custodial.





05/ Core node?

CCNs are the cornerstone of Aleph Cloud, responsible for the security and functionality of our peer-to-peer network. These dedicated nodes, backed by a commitment of 200,000 Aleph tokens, play a pivotal role in network control and governance. As non-custodial operators, they are at the forefront of Aleph Cloud's innovative ecosystem.





06/Compute node?

Anyone can set up a Compute Resource Node (CRN) to contribute to our decentralized network. These nodes play a crucial role in our ecosystem, enabling various services. While no commitment is needed to establish a CRN, to unlock a minimum wage for your CRN, it needs the endorsement of a Core Channel Node (CCN). A CCN operator can vouch for up to five CRNs, ensuring fair and balanced participation.





Who’s Building on the Web3 Supercloud?









AI & ML Startups:

Confidential training & inference.

Gaming Studios:

Censorship-resistant game logic.

DeFi Protocols:

Backend services with zero-trust logic.

Enterprises:

Data governance without compromise.





For Builders, by Builders

One-command deployments

SDKs, APIs & CLI Tools

Native support for Docker & Kubernetes

Free Cloud Credits with our Builder Program





Built for the Future of Cloud Computing

Confidential Compute:

Shield your logic and data even from the network.

Decentralized GPU Power:

Scalable, affordable, on-demand GPU compute.

Serverless VMs:

Stateless, fast, and API-first.

Sovereign Infrastructure:

Deploy beyond centralized jurisdictions.

Composable & Modular:

Integrates seamlessly with your Web3 stack.





Cloud Sovereignty for Forward-Thinking Enterprises

Comply with data localization laws

Avoid vendor lock-in

Build confidential AI/ML pipelines

Interoperable with legacy infra





Simple Setup

Connect Deploy a VPS Go live in seconds





Decentralized Cloud Versus Traditional Cloud





As discussed in the introduction traditional cloud services however sophisticated they are have a great handicap in that they have centralized management resulting in certain malpractices with user data due to lack of oversight. This is the number one advantage of a decentralized cloud product like Aleph Supercloud. It's not limited to this to oversight though.





Below is a comparison of the two technologies under several categories;





Privacy and Security:

However advanced the security systems of centralized cloud service behemoths like Google Cloud and AWS may be, their centralization presents a fatal flaw.





There is one potential point point of failure i.e., the server/server house.





This presents an immense security concern because anyone with access to the server/ server house can easily mess with user data.





Decentralized cloud services like Aleph easily solve this great problem by using distributed infrastructure i.e., a network of nodes scattered around the world.





Cost:

The operating cost of a decentralized cloud service like Aleph Supercloud and any business built on it is definitely lower than the operating cost of centralized cloud services. This is due to lower cost of running the blockchain system.





For example, a centralized cloud businesses will have to factor in the cost for the server building, the server machines, electricity, office staff and extra expenses like tax on the company. A decentralized cloud service however will not really have to worry about expenses like server machines and server building due as the blockchain runs on individually owned nodes around the world. This is definitely result in great reductions in operating costs for web 3 cloud services.





Speed:

While modern internet services like 4G and 5G will definitely enable fast and reliable connection to centralized cloud platforms, network problems, server outages and hacks could definitely result in slow access to such platforms.





Decentralized Cloud however cannot really be disturbed by a server outage nor can a hack mess with access to the platform since there's no single point of failure.





This definitely gives decentralized cloud the speed advantage since it can easily maintain endless, unrestricted access.





Efficiency:

From the three points discussed above we can already see that the advantage is on the side of decentralized cloud.





A more private, secure, affordable and fast platform definitely qualifies as more efficient for usage of any kind.



Conclusion

Here we are at the end of this great tale; the introduction, the characters, the climax, the big battle and now the conclusion.









Aleph Supercloud is the great future now attained in cloud technology. Explore the platform now and join the revolution.