Zeeve Launches Elastic APIs for Tron Blockchain

Zeeve helps web3 developers & enterprises connect with Blockchains using the most reliable and secure web3 infrastructure platform. Tron is a smart-contract-enabled blockchain that relies on Tron Virtual Machine(TVM) to function. At Zeeve, we run Tron RPC endpoints, making it faster and easier for dApp developers to integrate their applications with Tron. It offers a higher level of security than running your own Tron node as the connectivity and protocols are constantly being updated and maintained.

Overall, using APIs for dApp development on Tron can provide cost savings and improved performance for both the developer and end-user. It lets you focus on what really matters: building cutting-edge dApps.

What Makes Tron Special?

Tron was designed to function as the backbone for a decentralized internet. It uses a delegated proof-of-stake mechanism and the Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) consensus algorithm, which enables Tron to have high scalability, speed, and cheap transaction fees.





Tron boasts a transaction per second (TPS) rate of 2000 with an average delivery time of just 3 seconds for all transactions.





The Tron Virtual Machine (TVM) allows for the development and execution of applications on the Tron network, utilizing "Energy" and "Bandwidth" as units for measurement instead of gas.





Bandwidth measures the size of a transaction, while energy measures the amount of computation required for TVM to perform its operations.





To accommodate this system, Tron distributes 1500 free bandwidth points per day to all activated accounts, allowing for transaction fees to be avoided as long as the user stays within their means.





Energy, on the other hand, is not distributed for free and can be acquired through staking. If a user spends more energy than they own, they will incur a transaction fee. These benefits users with low uses.





The TRON TVM is also compatible with Ethereum’s EVM, meaning you can migrate dApps on Ethereum to TRON directly with little to no changes in the code base. It supports HTTP, gRPC APIs, and also provides Ethereum-compatible JSON-RPC 2.0 APIs.





With over 120 million accounts and over four billion transactions so far at its current block height of 45,887,282, the Tron network showcases not only its stability but also attracts a significant amount of interest from the developer community.

Why Zeeve for Tron APIs?

Utilizing the right platform and tools can make your web3 development experience more seamless and still beneficial. Here’s everything Zeeve has to offer to simplify your dApp deployment on the Tron network:





Supports All Networks:

Zeeve supports both the Tron mainnet and Nile testnet, giving users the option to access a fully-synchronized blockchain node or an archive node via client-compatible JSON-RPC APIs.





All Essential API methods:

Zeeve supports all the necessary API methods for building a fully functional dApp on the Tron network. It allows users to read block/transaction data, query chain information, interact with smart contracts, write data on-chain, etc.





Benchmark Response Time:

We are incredibly fast for Tron. Our response and execution time is unmatched in the industry. Zeeve has strategically placed globally balanced Tron nodes in 20+ regions around the world.





Our intelligent routing ensures that users are always directed to the closest node and experience minimal latency.





Flexible and Secure Connection:

Zeeve offers developers increased flexibility and convenience with the option to access our blockchain node data through both HTTP and WebSockets.





Endpoints created on Zeeve are protected by a token and JWT authentication, ensuring they can only be accessed by the person who created them.





Enterprise-grade scalability & Reliability:

Zeeve has designed its infrastructure with enterprise-grade scalability in mind. With 99.99% uptime, Zeeve ensures your applications are always up and running. Our robust system handles all of your dApp workloads and easily adapts to the increasing volume of requests as you scale.





Real-time analytics:

Zeeve gives you insight into every aspect of your dApp activity. We have in the pipeline detailed usage analytics and a dashboard, allowing users to better understand their method-wise API consumption, popular API call methods, when they’re being called, and if there are any patterns or peaks in usage, etc.

Building the Web3 Infrastructure for a Decentralized Future

Zeeve has been at the forefront of building web3 infrastructure and more than 15,000 developers and Blockchain startups trust Zeeve for their critical web3 infrastructure.





Zeeve is already part of the Tron community with its dedicated full and archive nodes and adding API support to that list of services further cements our commitment to supporting developers within the blockchain space.





❝We are thrilled to launch elastic APIs for the Tron Blockchain protocol. Now the web3 developers building on Tron can use secure and blazingly fast RPC endpoints without the hassles of complex underlying web3 infrastructure.❞





–Dr. Ravi Chamria, Co-founder and CEO of Zeeve





Need more information on Tron APIs? Want to give it a shot first? Sign up for our FREE forever plan , create one Tron API endpoint, and enjoy 10 million API units per month.

Kickstart Your Web3 Journey With Zeeve:

Zeeve supports the deployment and management of nodes and services for the leading Blockchain protocols like Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, Tron, Bitcoin, AXIA, Kusama …..more in progress.





Zeeve provides ready-to-plug services like decentralized storage, decentralized identity, oracles, IoT as a service, etc. for building your dApps faster.





Zeeve provides both managed cloud and bring-your-own cloud options to choose from. With granular configurations, you can design your deployment architecture as per the need of your dApps.



24/7 support and proactive monitoring ensure the health of nodes all the time. We work smart so that you don’t need to worry about your web3 infrastructure.

