    Web2.5: Combining Web2 UX With Web3 Primitives

    Web2.5: Combining Web2 UX With Web3 Primitives

    Web 2.5 seeks to merge Web 2.0's user-centricity with Web 3.0’s decentralized virtues. This integrative model accentuates user privacy and empowerment through blockchain frameworks while maintaining simplicity. This piece explores the web's metamorphosis, the rationale behind a blended model, and the pioneering role of the Molecular Execution Machine (MEM) in this transformative phase. Web2.5, MEM, Web3, decentralization, user experience, UX, blockchain, smart contracts, Arweave, SmartWeave, Ethereum, Web2, internet evolution, data autonomy, transparency, serverless functions, middleware, scalability

    featured image - Web2.5: Combining Web2 UX With Web3 Primitives
