Web API: Permissions API Documentation

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The Permissions API provides a consistent programmatic way to query the status of API permissions attributed to the current context. For example, the Permissions API can be used to determine if permission to access a particular API has been granted or denied.

Concepts and usage

Historically different APIs handle their own permissions inconsistently — for example the Notifications API allows for explicit checking of permission status and requesting permission, whereas the Geolocation API doesn't (which causes problems if the user denied the initial permission request). The Permissions API provides the tools to allow developers to implement a better user experience as far as permissions are concerned.

permissions property has been made available on the Theproperty has been made available on the Navigator object, both in the standard browsing context and the worker context ( WorkerNavigator — so permission checks are available inside workers), and returns a Permissions object that provides access to the Permissions API functionality.

Once you have this object you can then perform permission-related tasks, for example querying a permission using the Permissions.query() method to return a promise that resolves with the PermissionStatus for a specific API.

Not all APIs' permission statuses can be queried using the Permissions API. Notable APIs that are Permissions-aware include:

More APIs will gain Permissions API support over time.

Examples

Read more about how it works in our article Using the Permissions API

Interfaces

Provides access to the Permissions object from the main context and worker context respectively.

Provides the core Permission API functionality, such as methods for querying and revoking permissions.

Provides access to the current status of a permission, and an event handler to respond to changes in permission status.

Specification

Browser compatibility

Permissions interface

See also



Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Permissions_API

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 licence

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags