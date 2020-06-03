Web API: Permissions API Documentation
@mozillaMozilla Contributors
Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
The Permissions API provides a consistent programmatic way to query the status of API permissions attributed to the current context. For example, the Permissions API can be used to determine if permission to access a particular API has been granted or denied.
Concepts and usage
Historically different APIs handle their own permissions inconsistently — for example the Notifications API
allows for explicit checking of permission status and requesting permission, whereas the Geolocation API
doesn't (which causes problems if the user denied the initial permission request). The Permissions API provides the tools to allow developers to implement a better user experience as far as permissions are concerned.
The
permissions
property has been made available on the
Navigator
object, both in the standard browsing context and the worker context (
WorkerNavigator
— so permission checks are available inside workers), and returns a
Permissions
object that provides access to the Permissions API functionality.
Once you have this object you can then perform permission-related tasks, for example querying a permission using the
Permissions.query()
method to return a promise that resolves with the
PermissionStatus
for a specific API.
Not all APIs' permission statuses can be queried using the Permissions API. Notable APIs that are Permissions-aware include:
More APIs will gain Permissions API support over time.
Examples
Interfaces
Provides access to the
Permissions
object from the main context and worker context respectively.
Provides the core Permission API functionality, such as methods for querying and revoking permissions.
Provides access to the current status of a permission, and an event handler to respond to changes in permission status.
Specification
Browser compatibility
Permissions interface
See also
Credits
Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!