Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoWeb API: Permissions API Documentation by@mozilla

Web API: Permissions API Documentation

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The Permissions API provides a consistent programmatic way to query the status of API permissions attributed to the current context. For example, the Permissions API can be used to determine if permission to access a particular API has been granted or denied.

Concepts and usage

Historically different APIs handle their own permissions inconsistently — for example the Notifications API allows for explicit checking of permission status and requesting permission, whereas the Geolocation API doesn't (which causes problems if the user denied the initial permission request). The Permissions API provides the tools to allow developers to implement a better user experience as far as permissions are concerned.
The 
permissions
property has been made available on the 
Navigator
 object, both in the standard browsing context and the worker context (
WorkerNavigator
 — so permission checks are available inside workers), and returns a 
Permissions
 object that provides access to the Permissions API functionality.
Once you have this object you can then perform permission-related tasks, for example querying a permission using the 
Permissions.query()
 method to return a promise that resolves with the 
PermissionStatus
 for a specific API.
Not all APIs' permission statuses can be queried using the Permissions API. Notable APIs that are Permissions-aware include:
More APIs will gain Permissions API support over time.

Examples

We have made a simple example available called Location Finder. You can run the example live, or view the source code on Github.
Read more about how it works in our article Using the Permissions API.

Interfaces

Navigator.permissions
 and 
WorkerNavigator.permissions
Provides access to the 
Permissions
 object from the main context and worker context respectively.
Permissions
Provides the core Permission API functionality, such as methods for querying and revoking permissions.
PermissionStatus
Provides access to the current status of a permission, and an event handler to respond to changes in permission status.

Specification

Browser compatibility

Permissions interface

See also


Credits

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

Tags

#hackernoon-top-story#tutorial#mozilla#website-development#beginners#mdn-documentation#permissions-api#javascript
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!