Web Academy by@rayalez

Web Academy

Originally published by Ray Alez on February 20th 2017 490 reads
Ray Alez Hacker Noon profile picture

@rayalez
Ray Alez

Startup Founder, Web Developer

Discover the best learning resources for Web Developers and Startup Founders

I have just launched a new project — http://webacademy.io. Our purpose is to help people to learn Web Development — I want to collect all the most awesome learning resources and make it easy to discover them. I think you guys will find it useful!

The project is open source, you can find the repo here.

I’m really proud of how it turned out, but I want to keep working on it and improving it until it’s absolutely awesome. If you have any feedback/suggestions/ideas — leave them in the comments, they can really help me to improve the project!

