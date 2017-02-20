Web Academy

490 reads

@ rayalez Ray Alez Startup Founder, Web Developer

Discover the best learning resources for Web Developers and Startup Founders

I have just launched a new project — http://webacademy.io. Our purpose is to help people to learn Web Development — I want to collect all the most awesome learning resources and make it easy to discover them. I think you guys will find it useful!

The project is open source, you can find the repo here.

I’m really proud of how it turned out, but I want to keep working on it and improving it until it’s absolutely awesome. If you have any feedback/suggestions/ideas — leave them in the comments, they can really help me to improve the project!