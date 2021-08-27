We Need More Women in Fintech

35% of Latin American fintech companies have been founded by women. This is an encouraging and contrasting figure when compared to the world average which is only 7%. One of these companies is Reworth, which was co-founded by Chiara Sheldon and her technology team. Reworth connects financial institutions and merchants to receive actionable data and offer cashback. Only 9 out of every 100 startups in Mexico have a woman as a director, says APLI study. With a vision of inclusion and gender parity, Mexico will continue to gain ground in the industry.