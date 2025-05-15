We Hit #2 on Product Hunt — Thank You!

We didn’t build Telebugs quietly in some secret lab — oh no, we built it in public, sharing every step with the world. Today, we’re thrilled to tell you how we went from launch to hitting #2 Product of the Day on Product Hunt, and what we’ve learned along the way.

What is Telebugs?

Telebugs is a lightweight, self-hosted alternative to Sentry. It’s built for developers who want to catch errors, get notified, and fix bugs faster — without sending data to someone else’s server. You host it yourself, so your error logs stay where they belong: with you.





It’s simple to set up with our CLI tool, and it’s compatible with Sentry SDKs. Pay once, run it anywhere, and customize it if you feel like it. No subscriptions, no event quotas.

Building in public: Our journey

From day one, we’ve been building Telebugs out in the open. We’ve shared our development process — everything from the first spark of an idea to the latest features — with our followers. Regular social media updates, chats with developers, and lots of demo videos. This openness has brought us invaluable feedback and helped us build a community around Telebugs. We’re so thankful for our early adopters’ support and can’t wait to keep going together.

The road to Product Hunt

Getting ready for Product Hunt was a mix of excitement and mild panic. We spent weeks tweaking our landing page, making sure it explained Telebugs clearly, and pinging friends to give us a heads-up if anything looked off. We knew it could be a big moment for us, so we wanted to be prepared.





Making sure Telebugs could handle a flood of errors without choking was important. We had to rethink our database queries and caching, which meant some late nights. By the end, though, it was running smoother than ever — ready for the spotlight.

From launch to Product Hunt

Hot off the press, we introduced Telebugs — a lightweight, self-hosted alternative to Sentry — to the Product Hunt community. Launch day was a blur. We refreshed the page way too often (don’t judge), and watched as upvotes and comments started trickling in.





Thanks to your votes and enthusiasm, we soared to #2 Product of the Day! The excitement and support from the community have been beyond motivating. It’s been amazing to see developers everywhere get into self-hosted error tracking.

What we learned

The Product Hunt launch wasn’t just a milestone — it was a crash course. Here’s what stuck with us:

Community matters: Chatting with people early helped us spread the word.

Chatting with people early helped us spread the word. Be ready to chat: Replying to comments quickly kept the conversation going.

Replying to comments quickly kept the conversation going. Test your limits: We made sure Telebugs could handle a spike in traffic, just in case.





These aren’t rocket science, but they made a difference for us. Maybe they’ll help if you’re planning a launch too.

Why self-hosting?

Self-hosting isn’t just a buzzword for us — it’s the heart of Telebugs. Keeping your error data on your own server means better control and security. No third-party middleman, no worries about where your data’s going. Plus, you can tweak it to fit your setup, whether that’s adding custom integrations or changing the look.





It’s also a one-time deal. Pay $299 once, and you’re set — no monthly bills creeping up as your app grows.

What’s next?

We’re not stopping here. The feedback from Product Hunt has us working on better notifications and tighter integrations with tools you already use. Keep an eye on our changelog for what’s coming up.





If you’re curious about self-hosted error tracking or what error tracking is, we’d love for you to give Telebugs a spin. Check out our Product Hunt page or drop us a note. We’re so grateful for the support and can’t wait to keep improving. Happy debugging!





— Kyrylo