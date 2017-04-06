We built a simple chatbot in a few hours. Here’s how.

Refind is the home for the best links on the web. A bot could send the user a digest of the top 3 links as a daily morning briefing. The user can subscribe to a few topics: Design, UX, Programming, etc. The user could change frequency: daily, three times a week, weekly. The bot sends the top three links — curated by our community of hipsters, hackers, and hustlers — at 8AM (local time). The bot came back to us — on time at 8 AM local — with our digest of top 3.
Bots are all the hype. Chris Messina, an active Refind user and a bot uber-guru, pushed us to build one for ages. One day we finally felt like it: we wanted to test the waters with a simple bot.
Why?
Refind is the home for the best links on the web. People use it to discover, save, and read what’s really worth their attention. A bot could send the user a digest of the top 3 links as a daily morning briefing — on the platform and device she hangs out on.
Specs for V1
The user can subscribe to a few topics: Design, UX, Programming, etc.
Every day, the bot sends the top 3 links — curated by our community of hipsters, hackers, and hustlers — at 8AM (local time).
The user could change frequency: daily, three times a week, weekly.
Zero to bot
Within a few hours, we had the bot ready. Here’s a quick rundown of our steps in case you’re new to bots and want to build one yourself: