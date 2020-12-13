Ways to Skyrocket Your YouTube Subscribers in 2021

@ mwaleeds Muhammad Waleed Siddiqui Digital Marketer

Becoming YouTube-rich has definitely become a trend this year. With more and more people showcasing their talents and going viral, it looks like we are about to witness many YouTube stars in the coming year.

However, YouTube is not all about young talents, comedians and other one-man shows. Businesses are also making the most of this social platform to reach a bigger audience and drive more sales because of the evolution of digital marketing to video marketing.

Doesn’t matter if someone wants to be a brand marketer or video gamer or even a beauty sensation, everything is possible with the magic of YouTube. All they need is a winning YouTube marketing strategy.

You want to join in on the fun? Take notes on how to become a successful YouTuber in 2021?

Make sure your SEO is pitch-perfect

The first thing you need to realize is that there is a lot of competition. A lot. Anything you are planning to make a video about, chances are someone else is doing the same. So, what can you do to make your content stand out? Search engine optimization aka SEO.

You need to accessorize your content with the right keywords. Words people type when they search for your type of content. Add them in the video title, video description, and even your channel name. The point is to make your videos visible and easier to find. Follow SEO trends for staying on top of searches and you are off to a great start.

Follow a video posting schedule

Many YouTubers simply buy fake views to get in the game from the backdoor. But the reality is there’s no shortcut to a loyal and engaged YouTube fam. You have to earn it with consistency and a white hat strategy.

For that, you need to do a little research to find the best time to post on YouTube and then draft your posting schedule. It doesn’t even have to be really tight or hard, just make sure you focus on quality and not quantity. So, put your best content at the best of times and you have got yourself another way to bring in new subscribers to your channel.

Take content suggestions from your viewers

The next secret of how to attract real subscribers is to give value to your viewers. Engage with them in the comment section, thank them for their time, attention, and appreciation, and ask them what else they would like to watch on your channel.

Become friends with your viewers, make them a part of your journey, and show them what they want to see. They will not only become your loyal fans but also share your videos and bring you more views and subscribers.

Cast your fans in your videos

Another trick you can play to work less hard and gain more attention on YouTube is to ask your viewers to make content for you. Encourage them to share their stories, feedback, clips, or whatever. Then, compile them up in several relative videos and post them as a fan series. This way, your viewers will see how much you care about them.

They will also be more excited about your videos and share them on their social media accounts. The people who will see them being cast in your videos will definitely visit your channel and engage with your content in the hope to be a part of your upcoming videos. End result: more and more organic subscribers!

Collaborate with other YouTubers

Collaboration is one of the 4 Cs of success on YouTube. Because collaborations are a win-win for both parties. You promote their channel, they promote yours, and you guys cross-pollinate.

YouTube is more like a community than a competition. So, you don’t necessarily have to look for successful YouTubers of another niche. You can collaborate with the ones from the same niche and build each other up for the better. The more the merrier, right?

Every YouTube user is bound to visit all other social media apps on their phone or computer. Jumping from YouTube to Facebook to Instagram to Twitter. So why not be seen everywhere?

Invite your YouTube fam to follow you on all other social media channels and spread the love. Share small clips of your videos on your Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok accounts and simply share video links on Twitter to get more and more engagement. And remember, always add the YouTube video link in these posts to direct the viewer to your YouTube channel to watch the full video and the job is done!

Be original and relatable

It’s tempting to copy other people’s stuff and try to steal their audience. But it’s not worth it. If you want viewers to really understand you and your identity and engage with your content, you have got to be your original self. The more you make people relate to your content, the more interested they are in your videos. Ultimately, you have a fanbase that keeps coming back for more and more.

Wish you luck!

People are consuming YouTube for everything they wish for. From watching live concerts to how-to videos, YouTube is the second go-to place for people of all ages and interests. Not just kids and teenagers, even US adults get news from YouTube. So, there’s nothing you can’t start a channel on YouTube.

But there are some things you need to be watchful of to become a successful YouTuber. Optimize your channel and videos with the right keywords, post original and relevant content as per a defined schedule, involve your viewers in your content making strategy, collaborate with other YouTubers, make noise on your social media pages, and many others. Keep experimenting, exploring, and growing, and make 2021 your year.

Tags