VTS: The Open-Source Vector Data Migration Tool That May Become Indispensable in AI and ML

VTS (Vector Transport Service) is an open-source tool developed by Zilliz. It is focused on the migration of vectors and unstructured data. VTS's core feature is its development based on Apache SeaTunnel, which gives it a significant advantage in data processing and migration. As a distributed data integration platform, Apache SeaTunnel is known for its rich connector system and multi-engine support. VTS further extends its capabilities in vector database migration and unstructured data processing.
A vector database is a database system specifically designed for storing and retrieving vector data:
As a leading provider of vector database services, Zilliz is well aware that developing outstanding AI applications is inseparable from the data itself. However, when effectively dealing with unstructured data in AI applications, we often face the following challenges:
Among these challenges, the most prominent is how to transform non-structured data from various data sources and in various formats and import it into vector databases. This process is much more complex than dealing with traditional SQL relational data, and most companies or organizations underestimate this point.
Therefore, many companies or organizations face performance, scalability, and maintenance cost issues when building custom unstructured data pipelines. These issues can affect data quality and accuracy, which may in turn weaken the data analysis capabilities of applications.
What's worse, many companies overlook or underestimate factors such as vendor lock-in and data disaster recovery when choosing a vector database.
Vendor lock-in refers to an organization's over-reliance on proprietary technology from a single vendor. In this case, the organization would find it difficult to switch to another solution, or the cost of switching would be very high. This issue is particularly important in the field of vector databases, as the characteristics of vector data and the lack of standardized data formats may make cross-system data migration extremely challenging.
The impact of vendor lock-in goes beyond this. It also restricts the organization's flexibility in the face of changing business needs and may even increase operational costs over time. In addition, being locked into a single vendor's ecosystem can limit technological innovation. If the chosen solution does not scale well with the growth of organizational needs, it can also affect the performance of application systems.
When choosing a vector database, organizations should prioritize open standards and interoperability to reduce the risks mentioned above. In the process of formulating a clear data governance strategy, planning the portability of data is crucial. Regularly assessing the dependence on vendor-specific features can help organizations maintain system flexibility.
However, even with the above precautions, organizations must be prepared to face the unique challenges brought by vector databases. We have found that data migration between vector databases is much more complex than traditional relational database migration. This complexity highlights the importance of choosing the right vector database and explains why attention must be paid to avoiding vendor lock-in. The main challenges in vector database migration include:
To address these challenges, organizations need to build more resilient, flexible, and up-to-date AI applications, fully leverage the power of unstructured data, and maintain flexibility to adapt to future technologies.
Zilliz has launched a new migration service and made it open-source to help users deal with the above challenges. Zilliz's migration service is a tool designed for vector data migration based on Apache SeaTunnel.
After being verified and tested, this service will be merged into the SeaTunnel official branch.
The reasons behind Zilliz's development of this tool include:
VTS inherits the high throughput and low latency characteristics of Apache SeaTunnel while adding support for vector data and unstructured data. This makes VTS a powerful tool for building AI application data pipelines, achieving real-time synchronization of vector data, and converting and loading unstructured data.
VTS's core capabilities include:
One of the core capabilities of VTS is vector database migration. It can handle the migration of vector data, which is crucial for AI and machine learning applications that often need to deal with a large amount of high-dimensional vector data.
VTS supports cross-platform data integration, meaning it can seamlessly migrate data from one system to another, whether it's a traditional relational database or a modern vector database.
VTS supports a variety of connectors, including but not limited to Milvus, Pinecone, Qdrant, Postgres SQL, ElasticSearch, Tencent Vector DB, etc., making VTS compatible with a variety of data sources and storage systems.
VTS also supports a variety of data transformation operations, such as TablePathMapper (change table names), FieldMapper (add or delete columns), Embedding (text vectorization), etc., making VTS more flexible in data processing.
VTS supports various data types, including Float Vector, Sparse Float Vector, multi-vector columns, dynamic columns, and data insertion, including Upsert and Bulk Insert (offline, large batch), further enhancing its ability to handle complex data migration tasks.
VTS also performs well in terms of performance. For example, in the Pinecone to Milvus migration demo, the synchronization rate of 100 million vectors is 2961/s, which takes about 9 and a half hours (4 cores/8GB memory).
In addition, VTS also supports the processing of unstructured data, currently supporting Shopify data types, and will gradually support unstructured data types including PDF, Google Doc, Slack, Image/Text, etc., continuously strengthening its support in the extremely important area of unstructured data.
The use scenarios of VTS are extensive, such as in product recommendation scenarios, where data can be synchronized from Shopify for products and inventory, calling embedding services, storing data into Milvus, and performing similarity searches to return the most similar products, greatly optimizing the effectiveness of product recommendations.
Looking ahead, the migration service will continue to evolve. By offering the VTS open-source migration service tool, it not only solves the current problems and challenges in vector data management but also paves the way for the development of innovative AI applications.
The plans for VTS include supporting more data sources, such as Chroma DB, DataStax(Astra DB), DataLake, Mongo DB, Kafka (real-time AI), object storage import, etc.
It is worth noting that VTS's direct insertion of raw data and the use of raw data for search functionality are expected to be implemented in Milvus version 2.5.
In addition, in terms of GenAI's ETL pipeline, VTS will also attempt to support task flow orchestration, Embedding service, external APIs, and support for the open-source big data workflow scheduling platform Apache DolphinScheduler.
As a vector data migration tool developed based on Apache SeaTunnel, VTS not only inherits SeaTunnel's powerful data processing capabilities but also extends its support for vector data and unstructured data, making it an indispensable data migration tool in the fields of AI and machine learning. More information and resources about VTS can be found on its