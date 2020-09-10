Before you go, check out these stories!

0
VS Code: What if I Need to Replace Something with $? by Bob Fornal

VS Code: What if I Need to Replace Something with $?

September 10th 2020
@bob.jsBob Fornal

In a previous article about VS Code, Search-and-Replace using RegEx, I had a question that prompted me to create this article so that I can remember what I did ...

The Question

What if I need to replace something with $? For example, replace 

$var
with 
$this->var = $var
, the regex to search is easy, the problem is the replacement. I (have tried this) with 
$this->$1 = $$1
(and) it does not work properly. So how do we go about it?

The Solution

The solution, as I see it is actually in two parts. First, we need to properly select the content for replacement. Then, second, we need to define the replacement, accounting for the dollar-sign ...

Selecting the Content

When I started breaking down the question in my head, I saw some content like the following ... 

$var;
$content;
$question;

... the assumption being that this should be changed into ... 

$this->var = $var;
$this->content = $content;
$this->question = $question;

So, this means I need to capture the text after the dollar sign. As stated in the question, this is pretty straight forward. There are many ways to do this. I chose ... 

\$([a-zA-Z0-9]*)

Replacing the Content

The dollar-sign after the equal sign seems to be where the main concern of the question comes from. I will admit that it took me a few minutes to get my head around the issue of escaping it.

Original Attempt

First, I tried this replacement RegEx ... 

$this->$1 = $$1

... this is shown in the question and makes sense; however, the result is ... 

$this->var = $1

Escaping the Dollar-Sign

... then, I tried escaping the dollar-sign after the equal-sign ... 

$this->$1 = \$$1

... however, the result is not quite what I expected ... 

$this->var = \$var

Proper Escaping of the Dollar-Sign

While this is closer, there is clearly something wrong with this approach. I then started searching for how to properly escape the dollar-sign in a RegEx Search-and-Replace.

I found the following ...

Stack Overflow Answer

The Solution

And, here's the answer ... 

$this->$1 = $$$1

... try it out, it works!

