VS Code: What if I Need to Replace Something with $?

In a previous article about VS Code, Search-and-Replace using RegEx, I had a question that prompted me to create this article so that I can remember what I did ...

The Question

What if I need to replace something with $? For example, replace

$var

$this->var = $var

$this->$1 = $$1

The Solution

with, the regex to search is easy, the problem is the replacement. I (have tried this) with(and) it does not work properly. So how do we go about it?

The solution, as I see it is actually in two parts. First, we need to properly select the content for replacement. Then, second, we need to define the replacement, accounting for the dollar-sign ...

Selecting the Content

When I started breaking down the question in my head, I saw some content like the following ...

$ var ; $content; $question;

... the assumption being that this should be changed into ...

$ this -> var = $ var ; $ this ->content = $content; $ this ->question = $question;

So, this means I need to capture the text after the dollar sign. As stated in the question, this is pretty straight forward. There are many ways to do this. I chose ...

\$([a-zA-Z0 -9 ]*)

Replacing the Content

The dollar-sign after the equal sign seems to be where the main concern of the question comes from. I will admit that it took me a few minutes to get my head around the issue of escaping it.

Original Attempt

First, I tried this replacement RegEx ...

$ this ->$ 1 = $$ 1

... this is shown in the question and makes sense; however, the result is ...

$ this -> var = $ 1

Escaping the Dollar-Sign

... then, I tried escaping the dollar-sign after the equal-sign ...

$ this ->$ 1 = \$$ 1

... however, the result is not quite what I expected ...

$ this -> var = \$ var

Proper Escaping of the Dollar-Sign

While this is closer, there is clearly something wrong with this approach. I then started searching for how to properly escape the dollar-sign in a RegEx Search-and-Replace.

I found the following ...

Stack Overflow Answer

The Solution

And, here's the answer ...

$ this ->$ 1 = $$$ 1

... try it out, it works!

