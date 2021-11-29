VPNs are the Heroes of Our Time

Every week we hear a story about a huge brand or a company getting hacked. That is why security, privacy, and data usage are written about pretty consistently. If you don’t like the way social media and other sites track you online ( and even offline), you should try a VPN. A VPN or Virtual Private Network works by creating a secure connection to another network. You can use this advantage in various ways: from upsetting hackers to ensuring your browsing security. Browsing security is something everyone has heard of.

Tell me, do you have the latest security updates on all your devices? If not, you're opening yourself up to a lot of potential data breaches.

The downside of using a VPN means hot local singles in your area will no longer want to see you, since a VPN can block ads as well.

The idea behind a VPN is simple. Your device connects to a server, which can be located in any foreign country.

After that, the web traffic goes back and forth through that server. As a result, instead of browsing from your location, you’re using the server’s geographical location.

I hope you know that your location is an open secret, as you must have forgotten to uncheck this feature in Google.

Any tech-savvy human knows the benefits of a VPN. However, nowadays this service is used in a different way. Initially, it was a way to connect business networks together securely over the internet.

So why do you need to use it anytime you hop online?

Reason 1. Public Wi-Fi is not the Safest Place

Have you ever heard of “man-in-the-middle attack”? It is considered as one of the biggest threats with public Wi-Fi.

MITM is a general term for when an attacker places himself in a conversation between two parties.

His goal is either to eavesdrop or to impersonate one of the parties. Then, he can steal personal data like login credentials or credit card details.

Hence, even a password-protected Wi-Fi does not guarantee your safety (I mean cafemontano2020 is not a password for me).

It’s actually quite simple for a hacker to snoop on your data at a local café. And a VPN plus basic security and a WPA2 password ensure you don’t become easy prey. An extra layer of security and encrypting never hurts nobody.

However, the world is currently faced with a pandemic of COVID-19. So most public places are either closed or open for takeaways only.

Reason 2. ISP is Watching all Your Digital Moves.

Most people think that nobody is spying on them at home. I’m afraid they are wrong. The chances of hacking are indeed lower, but never underestimate your internet service provider.

The ISP has enormous insight into what you are browsing. And you never know who it can sell anonymized client data to.

Another argument in favor of a VPN is that it can help you hide your data from police forces etc. Unfortunately, the problem of corruption is an acute one, especially in some countries. It’s quite easy to bribe somebody for getting you in trouble.

They can find some dirt in your search story and ask for a warrant. In this case, your ISP will be forced to share the logs.

Reason 3. Fighting Extreme Cases of Censorship.

In the reality of authoritarian regimes, the Internet is often being censored. The freedom of speech is our birthright, and a VPN is on guard of that. It helps you bypass internet censorship and access blocked websites despite media blackouts.

Bottom line, if security is your top priority, using a VPN is a great option. It can help you hide your web tracks and remain invisible from your ISP. Consider it your online invisibility cloak.