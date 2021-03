kira leigh

Definitely a 'yay' for accessibility, as Ronak mentioned, but it has the potential to be misused. It's not highly new technology, but it's in its infancy enough that there are security concerns. If there are devices that listen to conversations, there are people [bad actors] who want to listen to them. I'm in favor of technology that offers people other ways to interact with world. But with anything, there comes a risk, and technology businesses need to be aware that voice is a privacy concern, also. 'Yay' but cautious, and always thinking about user safety.