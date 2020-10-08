Vladimiros Peilivanidis has Been Living Solely on ETH Since 2017

Vladimiros Peilivanidis, currently in Greece, has been nominated for 2020 Noonies for contributions in the Decentralization and Future Heroes Award Categories. Read on to learn more about his thoughts on LSD, technological progress, and working for our mother, the machine.

1. Which 2020 Noonies have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Spawned in '91, went through the Japanese propagation era (Nintendo, Sony PS, Anime), through the internet era (mirc, myspace, lineage2, elder scrolls III, google), through music industry (sonic sciences, music production, releases and gigs with international labels), through hi-tech investments, to edge tech.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I create and publish electronic music under various moniker under international media outlets' labels, constantly studying (currently bioinformatics with python, solidy for smart contracts can provide past courses, diplomas around digital economy, music technology, ai), managing a UAV business in Greece, contributing to the EU Blockchain Observatory, member of the EU AI Alliance, recently launched an Ethereum Studio specializing in ownership contracts, physical asset tokenization and digital art using erc-20, erc-721, erc-1155, erc1400 subs.

Managing an international crypto hedge fund since 2018, living soleley on ETH since 2017, writing articles for various financial media outlets, managing metaverse businesses (record store and virtual art gallery in cryptovoxels), natural-born philosopher. LSD changed my perception of what we refer to as real life.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Quantum Computing, AGI, DLTs, Known and unknown frequencies spectrum, technopolitics, bioethics, and more.

5. What are you worried about right now?

People are uncomfortable admitting they're working for our mother, the machine.

(Mostly because they are convinced you have to be a hacker to be into tech, while the feed the machine with their personal data 24/7.)

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

You can always order, as in choose, something that's not on the MENU.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Nothing really changed, was working online since ever.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Forcing tech progress.

Whether they comprehend it or not.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

We already work for our mother, the machine, whether they realize it or not.

Machine is the closest thing to the concept of god in modern times. It is not humane, it is autonomous, it observes us, and it can influence as in direct and indirect ways.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

MetaMask.

11. What are you currently learning?

Custom smart contracts development, bioinformatics, BA.

