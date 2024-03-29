Viva Games and Vanar Chain Paving the Way for the Transformation of Web3 Gaming

Photo credits: Unsplash





Vanar, a quickly expanding Layer 1 blockchain network, has made a ground-breaking statement about its planned entry into the GameFi sector. They did this by bridging the gap between traditional and Web3 gaming experiences. This calculated step establishes Vanar's position as a major player in pushing the next wave of blockchain usage.





Vanar's methodology, distinguished by its ability to smoothly combine a strong blockchain with an extensive set of developer tools, has attracted much interest. This approach has effectively drawn in industry heavyweights such as Google Cloud, giving developers from various industries the resources they need to create scalable applications. In addition, mainstream businesses have discovered a quick and easy approach to investigate Web3 activations inside Vanar's cutting-edge ecosystem.





The platform recently achieved a noteworthy accomplishment with the strategic alliance with Viva Games, a well-known Web2 game company with over ten game studios and 700 million+ downloads. With partnerships with renowned companies like Hasbro, Sony, and Disney, Viva Games brings a plethora of expertise to the table. Through this collaboration, a new age of gaming experiences will be ushered in by making it easier for conventional players to enter the realm of blockchain-powered gaming.





Jawad Ashraf, CEO of Vanar, emphasized the company's steadfast focus on the mainstream. "Vanar is focused on the mainstream, with billions of consumers in the entertainment space," the speaker declared. Our main emphasis is gaming on Vanar, and we can naturally attract millions of conventional gamers to Web3 thanks to our exciting cooperation with Viva."





One indication of Vanar's dedication to the gaming business is the Games ecosystem it created. This ecosystem, specifically designed for the gaming industry, has an extensive range of technologies easily integrated with the blockchain. Fixed fees, lightning-fast transactions, white label markets, metaverse areas, wallets, avatars, and connectivity with their gaming network are just a few of these tools' features. This systematic approach tackles Web3 game creators' difficulties, offering sophisticated and user-friendly tools to spur innovation.





With Web3 economics tools and Vanar's Single Sign-On (SSO), the partnership with Viva Games offers a comprehensive strategy for giving conventional players a seamless entrance into the Web3 gaming world. By utilizing Viva Games' vast experience and well-established player base, the collaboration aims to educate casual gamers about the numerous advantages of Web3 technology.





As this calculated step comes to pass, it not only strengthens Vanar’s standing in the gaming sector but also highlights its dedication to introducing major game producers to Web3. With its deliberate focus on the GameFi market and its promotion of cooperation with well-known Web2 players, Vanar is positioned to take the lead in transforming the gaming industry. The gaming community has taken notice of the platform's ongoing efforts to empower developers, draw in new users, and mold Web3 gaming's future, and they are excited about how this cooperation will revolutionize the usage of blockchain technology in general.





The partnership between Vanar and Viva Games portends well for Web3 gaming. Vanar, with its emphasis on creative technologies and mass accessibility, has the potential to transform the game industry completely. This agreement represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the gaming industry's use of blockchain technology.

