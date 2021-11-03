Visual Studio Code vs Sublime Text: Which Editor Should You Choose?

There are two multilanguage, and multi-OS [programming text editors] available in the market - Visual Studio Code and Sublime Text. Both of these text editors can run smoothly on Linux, Windows, and Mac OS. In this article, you will learn about some of the advantages both of these editors provide so that you can make an informed decision on which one to choose for your workflow. Both editors are highly flexible text editors with superior IDE features, such as a simple layout that allows you to write or edit any code.