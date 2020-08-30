"Virgin Galactic is the next Tesla" - Cal Evans, Noonie Nominee for Learning To Code

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Learning how to code is one of the most difficult and rewarding tasks you can do. While this journey may be a tough and long one, our 2020 Noonie Nominee Cal Evans from United States can help you out.

Cal has been nominated in the Software Development category. He is an experienced engineer that gives talks at conferences all over the world. Let's learn more about him below!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Many moons ago, at the tender age of 14, Cal touched his first computer. (We’re using the term “computer” loosely here, it was a TRS-80 Model 1) Since then his life has never been the same. He graduated from TRS-80s to Commodores and eventually to IBM PCs.For the past 15 years Cal has worked with PHP and MySQL on Linux, OSX, and Windows. He has built a variety of projects ranging in size from simple web pages to multi-million dollar web applications.



When not banging his head on his monitor, attempting a blood sacrifice to get a particular piece of code working, he enjoys building and managing development teams using his widely imitated but never patented management style of “management by wandering around”.



These days, when not working with PHP, Cal can be found working on a variety of projects like Day Camp 4 Developers. He gives motivational talks to developers around the world. If you happen to meet him at a conference, don’t be afraid to buy him a shot of Rum.



Cal is based in West Palm Beach, FL, US where he is happily married to wife 1.36, the lovely and talented Kathy. Together they have 2 wonderful kids who were both smart enough not to pursue a job in IT.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I train the next generation of developers.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Lando

5. What are you worried about right now?

Not much

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Find a profession that you are good at and that makes you money. Follow your dreams as your hobby.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It kept me from Scuba Diving from March - May.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Virgin Galactic, I think it's the next Tesla.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

MacDive (not MacDrive..MacDive)

10. Which apps can't you live without?

MacDive (not MacDrive...MacDive)

11. What are you currently learning?

Marketing

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Most importantly, don't forget to vote for Cal and help him become the: Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING TO CODE.

Tags