Videos About Space We Shouldn't Undervalue :arrow_forward: by@arthur.tkachenko

Videos About Space We Shouldn't Undervalue :arrow_forward:

Arthur Hacker Noon profile picture

@arthur.tkachenkoArthur

I need to finish ma platfom for foodies and recipe creators!

This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Anthony Watson occurred in slogging's official #space channel, and has been edited for readability.

Arthur TkachenkoApr 19, 2021, 6:35 PM

Ok, let's explore a few cool videos that I think a lot of addicted to space people should watch.

Arthur TkachenkoApr 19, 2021, 6:35 PM

Arthur TkachenkoApr 19, 2021, 6:36 PM

anthony watsonApr 19, 2021, 7:31 PM

Dr. Batygin's stuff VERY interesting AND scary. Is this what the billionaires and other elites know? Nibiru is nigh

Arthur TkachenkoApr 20, 2021, 5:53 AM

I want to sign a petition to include Nibiru in all books about astrology. it is affecting me!

Arthur TkachenkoApr 20, 2021, 5:55 AM

Arthur TkachenkoApr 20, 2021, 5:56 AM

Arthur TkachenkoApr 27, 2021, 6:16 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMay 13, 2021, 2:00 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMay 13, 2021, 2:00 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMay 13, 2021, 2:04 PM

Arthur TkachenkoMay 13, 2021, 2:05 PM

