Video Marketing Strategy in 2021: Your Complete Guide

We all know Apple as a smart brand with innovative technology and a simple approach.
Right from the very beginning of the Apple era, they mastered the art of creating a lot of buzz for their innovations. Their advertisements are still taken as an example in 2020 for copywriting and other marketing guides.
One such buzz created by Apple back in 1984 during the Super Bowl season is through an ad commercial when the new Macintosh computer was launched.
“On January 24th Apple Computer will introduce the Macintosh. And you’ll see why 1984 won’t be like “1984”.
This was Apple’s first video commercial that was aired almost 4 decades ago.
This video commercial is talked about even today because instead of textually announcing that their Macintosh would be launched, they spun a story and created curiosity effortlessly.
The video commercial won a lot of awards and was able to reach a wider audience of 90M people and sold $3.5 million worth of Macintosh computers just after the advertisement ran, which would not have been possible if it was not a video.
Video has been a common language that everyone can understand. And with the increase in the consumption of video content, it’s something that brands cannot miss out on.
The effectiveness of video marketing has recently been going off the charts. If you are a business owner or a content creator trying to promote your brand and if you haven’t been using a video strategy yet, you are missing out on something.
Right from the video commercials to the keynote speeches, if Apple was able to scale from Macintosh to Mac with video marketing as one of its key marketing strategies, why can’t you?
But, before we jump into some video marketing strategies, let’s first understand what it means.
Video marketing is a strategy that helps marketers to leverage videos to spread awareness, increase engagement, and drive sales by promoting them on multiple channels.
It can be a video commercial, or a post on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & other social media platforms, or a live-stream to different platforms.
Today, tomorrow, or whenever, if you are looking for engagement in your content, video content is one of the most effective ways to go.
While there are so many other marketing methods, why should you choose video marketing?
Video Marketing is one of the most beneficial ways you can grab and retain attention. Here are some reasons why it slightly has an edge over other mediums:
Personal touch - According to many marketers, reaching the audience with a video message performs way better than any other marketing effort. Video as a content format has the power to bridge and connect you with the audience on a personal level.
Source : Hubspot
Highest retention - When you create videos that are loved by your audience, there’s a higher chance for them to stay and watch the video till the end. In the same way, reports suggest that a good video promotion has the potential for the audience to retain the information even after they have watched it, thus leading to more conversions.
Increased CTR & Open rates - According to a study from Depositphotos, email subjects with the term ‘Video’ have 19% higher open rates compared to the normal email subject lines. By using a video in the email content, you can see a whopping 65% boost in click-through rates as well.
Easier to convey the message - The whole internet is filled with all the answers, information to every query you look out for but in the form of a text transcript which might sometimes be difficult for a person to understand. Whereas, a simple video can do the same task in a much simpler way.
Here’s why -
The apple video commercial of 1984 is still talked about today - the concept, visuals, and the story. That’s the kind of lasting impact a video can create.
As we all know now, video is an attention grabber when compared to any other mediums of advertising or promoting. Each type of video has its own purpose and different sets of audiences.
So, depending on your goals and your target audience, you can create one or more if the following types of videos:
Now that we have seen the different types of Video Marketing, let’s discuss the different platforms to promote your videos -
Video Marketing doesn’t end at producing different types of videos. The success of it depends on creating the right content and promoting it on the right platforms where the ideal audience of your videos are present.
For example, posting a prank video on LinkedIn or a job post on Instagram is never gonna work out. Every platform has its own set of audience where you can promote specific content that is suitable on a particular platform.
In fact, a report from Cisco mentions that by the end of 2020, 75% of the global traffic will be driven from mobile video traffic sources from different platforms. So, Video marketing is inevitably going to be the best medium for promotions. Now, let’s see the top 5 video marketing platforms where you can promote your video content -
The list doesn’t end here. There are a lot more other platforms such as Vimeo, Twitch, periscope, Twitter, LinkedIn, and other live streaming platforms that can be utilized for your video marketing efforts.
For a beginner who is just getting started with video marketing, there are certain ways to measure the success of your video.
Certain metrics like video watch time, shares, comments, likes, link clicks, and more help in weighing the success of your video marketing efforts.
The two biggest metrics would be:
But to achieve this, there should be a solid plan & structure. This will ensure that targets & goals are achieved. Below are some best practices that can be followed to create engaging, converting, compelling & actionable videos.
Let the video be story-focused, not sales focused.
The internet is filled with lots of promotional videos on the internet. Some are too salesy, some are annoying. Try to convey the message in a form of a story and do not emphasize on selling.
Prove your audience the power of your product/tool/service and showcase the main solution for the problem your audience is looking for. That’s the key to success.
Empathize with the audience, address their pain points, and make the video more relatable.
Encyclopedia’s advert is one such which doesn’t push you to sell but towards the end has a brilliant story :
The shorter the video, the better it works
If you have ever uploaded a video on YouTube, you can always see the retention rate always drops drastically as the video goes. So, the key to a successful video campaign is to keep it short and simple.
Some presume that short commercials do not provide value, but it’s not true. Just because the video is short, it doesn’t mean that it cannot convey the value. Finding out the one selling point will get the real value.
Here’s a Pepsi ad that makes a strong point of being better than the rival with this 30-second video ad:
Be unique & use humor
Everyone has their own problem and are not always happy or smiling. What if your advert or video puts a smile on your audiences’ face?
A change is always good, but when it changes you emotionally, it stays in your head for a long time.
Many brands have started adopting a humorous advert approach and once such advert is this
Optimize for SEO
Irrespective of how we make the video, we should not forget the most important thing i.e. the Search Engine Optimization. Video SEO is pretty simple & straight forward where we have to follow basic checklists like attractive titles & thumbnails which itself is a deciding factor for many users whether to watch the video or not.
Similarly, a tidy description with all the required information, timestamps for different chapters in your video, etc will always be an SEO signal for google. If you own a website with a similar topic, embedding the video adds more value & drives more social traffic to your video.
Educate your audience
We all have learned something from YouTube. Be it a complex topic like astrophysics or home organization - it has it all!
According to Inc, 65% of the video consuming internet users are visual learners.Educational or how-to videos are one of the most powerful video formats that almost every Big 4 company uses.
Not only is it simple to produce but also acts as social proof a psychological factor where everyone likes to follow the action of the masses.
The Apples of the world have been utilizing the power videos to elevate their reach.
Be it a brand or company, everyone needs a Video marketing strategy. Even a person who sells their services on Fiverr as a gig has their own video to make it more appealing. The necessity for Video Marketing has skyrocketed whereas traditional marketing plunged down the line especially due to the high consumption of video media over any other form of media.
But many think making videos isn’t a simple or accessible task. It is believed that making a video takes lots of time and effort to produce right from reaching out to agencies to getting the resources to manage the whole process.
But ever since Video content has become mainstream cross-content around all the platforms, it has become accessible to everyone with online video making tools such as Animaker that literally doesn’t need any experience to use.
So, why are you waiting? Explore Video marketing and start creating videos that increase your engagements, driving traffic to your website & increase your sales!
