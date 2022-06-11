Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Oh Chỉ là một phân tích kỹ thuật Starktừ tác giả@sin7y
    4,286 lượt đọc

    Oh Chỉ là một phân tích kỹ thuật Stark

    2022/06/11
    từ tác giả @sin7y 4,286 lượt đọc
    tldt arrow
    VI
    Read on Terminal Reader

    dài quá đọc không nổi

    Phân tích kỹ thuật chuyên sâu của STARK, hệ thống chứng minh. Nói chung, nó bao gồm 3 bước chính, Xây dựng dấu vết, Prover để theo dõi và Xác minh bằng chứng. Bước 2, "Prover for Trace" bao gồm 9 bước phụ bắt đầu từ 'AIR Instantiation' đến 'Setting Objects'. Và Bước 3, "Xác minh Bằng chứng" bao gồm 4 bước phụ là 'Kiểm tra tính nhất quán của Ood', 'Khởi tạo đối tượng FRI-Verifier', 'Tính toán sâu trên các vị trí truy vấn' và 'Thực hiện quy trình XÁC NHẬN FRI'.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Oh Chỉ là một phân tích kỹ thuật Stark
    #sin7y#stark#technical-analysis
    Sin7Y HackerNoon profile picture

    @sin7y

    Sin7Y

    react to story with heart



    Dưới đây là một số bước kiểm tra các quy trình chuyên sâu của STARK.


    Bước1 - Xây dựng Trace （fib2-example)

    image

    Các số được đánh dấu 'đỏ' là thông tin công khai.


     Some assertion: Form: [register, step, value] examples: [0,0,1], [1,0,1], [1,7,987]

    Bước 2 - Prover for Trace

    Lựa chọn tham số giao thức:


     pub struct ProofOptions { num_queries: u8, // number of queries to increase reliability blowup_factor: u8, // domain extension factor grinding_factor: u8, // ？nonce security parameter, for the security selection of query position hash_fn: HashFunction, // Hash Function blake3-259/192, sha3-256 field_extension: FieldExtension, // Whether the field extension is conducted fri_folding_factor: u8, // The folding factor of Fri protocol 4-8-16 fri_max_remainder_size: u8, // The max remainder of Fri protocol }

    1. AIR Instantiation

     FibAir { context: AirContext::new(trace_info, degrees, options), result: pub_inputs, } AirContext { options, // protocol parameters trace_info, // trace parameters: row number and col number transition_constraint_degrees, // transition the constraint degree, and if the multiplication of two registers is involved, then degree = 2; similarly, if the multiplication of three registers is involved, then degree = 3; if periodic column exists, then degree = base + period.length – 1 ce_blowup_factor, // constraint computational domain extension factor trace_domain < ce_domain < lde_domain trace_domain_generator: B::get_root_of_unity(log2(trace_length)), lde_domain_generator: B::get_root_of_unity(log2(lde_domain_size)), }

    2. Xác minh tính nhất quán của AIR và theo dõi (mô-đun gỡ lỗi)

    2.1 Xác minh các thông số cơ bản

     Trace.width = air.trace_width

    2.2 Xác minh tính hợp lệ của xác nhận (Boundary cs)

     Trace[assertion_i.register][assertion_i.step] = assertion_i.value

    2.2 Xác minh xem Trace có giữ được Transition cs không (Mô-đun gỡ lỗi)

     Loop: For every two adjacent rows: pub struct EvaluationFrame<E: FieldElement> { current: Vec<E>, next: Vec<E>, } Holds: next[0] == cur[0] + cur[1] next[1] == next[0] + cur[1] The number of times of Loop: Trace.length - 1

    Bảng điểm

     write.into(air, public info)

    3. Cam kết theo dõi

    Lựa chọn thông số miền:


     StarkDomain { trace_twiddles, /ntt twiddle factor ce_domain_size: air.ce_domain_size(), //constraint computational domain ce_to_lde_blowup: air.lde_domain_size() / air.ce_domain_size(), // LDE domain domain_offset: air.domain_offset(), //domain offset }

    3.1 Nội suy -> LDE -> đánh giá trên miền LDE

    image

    3.2 Cam kết

    image

    Bảng điểm

     write.into(cm_to_trace)

    4. đánh giá CS

    4.1 Thu được hệ số thành phần tuyến tính

     Ok(ConstraintCompositionCoefficients { transition: t_coefficients, boundary: b_coefficients, })


    Số lượng các hệ số phù hợp với các ràng buộc
    Trong ví dụ này (fib2-example), có 2 cs chuyển tiếp và 3 cs biên.

    4.2 Thiết lập Trình đánh giá cho t-cs và b-cs

    4.2.1 t-cs


     1. Obtain the degree of t-cs (In this example, the degree is [1,1], refer to Chapter 2.3) 2. Establish the t-cs group (record the parameters needed for reaching the object of degree -> compose degree（ce_domain_size - 1） Loop: Calculate the evaluate-degree = base * （trace.length - 1） + tracce.length / period.cycle *(period.length - 1) of every t-cs Establish the t-cs group according to the degree: TransitionConstraintGroup { degree, // the degree of t-cs degree_adjustment, // The space to reach the object degree, target_degree = composition_degree + trace_poly_degree(vanish poly-degree), degree_adjustment = (target_degree - evaluation_degree) indexes: vec![], coefficients: vec![], } Record index and distribution coefficient “coef” Cycle each t-cs (In fib2-example, cycle twice) 3. Establish the period value table 4. Set the divisor for t-cs, with all t-cs having the same form z(x) = x^n-1 / x - g^{n-1} // The last value does not satisfy the condition


    4.2.2 b-cs


     1. The divisor of each b-cs is not necessarily the same 2. Judge that if the number of assertions is the same as the number of coefficients to be distributed assertion.len() == coefficients.len() 3. Establish the b-cs group Loop: Obtain the type and initial step of the assertion Establish the b-cs group BoundaryConstraintGroup { constraints: Vec::new(), divisor, // The divisor corresponding to the boundary degree_adjustment, target//The space to reach the object degree, target_degree = composition_degree + divisor.degree()，degree_adjustment = (target_degree - trace_poly_degree) } Add b-cs forms air::BoundaryConstraint { register: assertion.register, // Corresponding register index poly, // assertion value polynomial, interpolation is required for multiple values; otherwise, it is a single value poly_offset, //offset information. If the assert is in the first step, it is [0,1], otherwise it is [1, T] cc, // Coefficient distributed to this b-cs } prover::BoundaryConstraintGroup { degree_adjustment: group.degree_adjustment(), single_value_constraints: Vec::new(),// corresponding Sigle value assertion small_poly_constraints: Vec::new(),//assertion whose assertion value num is smaller than 63 large_poly_constraints: Vec::new(),//assertion whose assertion value num is larger than 63, the values in ce_domain are needed to conduct Pre_compute };

    4.3 Đánh giá t / s-cs Qua ce_domain

    4.3.1 Xác định Bảng Người đánh giá


     ConstraintEvaluationTable<B: StarkField, E: FieldElement<BaseField = B>> { evaluations: Vec<Vec<E>>, //[ce_domain_size][t_cs_merge_value (0): b_cs_values(1...)] divisors: Vec<ConstraintDivisor<B>>, // [t-cs divisor, b-cs divisor] domain_offset: B, trace_length: usize, #[cfg(debug_assertions)] t_evaluations: Vec<Vec<B>>, #[cfg(debug_assertions)] t_expected_degrees: Vec<usize>, } evaluations[step_i][0] += sum_{j}(evaluation[j] * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // The divisor is identical. evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - value) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for single assertion evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - polynom::eval(&self.poly, x * self.x_offset)) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for multiassertion // for multi-assertion evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - self.values[values_index]) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for multiassertion // for multi-assertion large poly

    5. Cam kết Đánh giá CS

    5.1 Thiết lập các ràng buộc Đa thức thành phần

    image

    5.2 Cam kết về Thành phần Poly

    Thí dụ:
    Compose_poly = a * x ^ 3 + b * x ^ 2 + c * x + d = (a * x ^ 2 + c) * x ^ + (b * x ^ 2 + d) (a * x ^ 2 + c ) và (b * x ^ 2 + d) tương ứng với hai cột.


    image

    6. Thiết lập đa thức thành phần DEEP

    Hình thức tổng quát: f (x) = q (x) * t (x)
    Cần kiểm tra ngẫu nhiên z


    1. f (z) = q (z) * t (z)


    2. f (x), q (x), t (x) thực sự bằng nhau lần lượt là f (z), q (z), t (z)


    3. tính toán Deep_composition = (q (x) - q (z)) / (x - z)


    4. Kiểm tra LDT cho q_q (x)

    6.1 Chọn z ngoài tên miền (ood)

    Vẽ một điểm ngoài miền z. Tùy thuộc vào loại E, điểm được vẽ từ trường cơ sở hoặc từ trường mở rộng được xác định bởi E.
    Mục đích của việc lấy mẫu từ trường mở rộng ở đây (thay vì trường cơ sở) là để tăng tính bảo mật

    6.2 Đánh giá Đa thức Dấu vết và Ràng buộc tại Điểm OOD z

    6.2.1 trace_poly tại z & z * g


    image

     ood_frame = {cur: [trace_poly_0(z), trace_poly_1(z)], next: [trace_poly_0(z * g), trace_poly_1(z * g)]}


    6.2.2 Thành phần Poly ở z


     iter!(self.columns).map(|p| polynom::eval(p, z^m)).collect() // m is the column num of the composition poly

    6.3 Thiết lập đa thức thành phần sâu

    6.3.1 Tạo số ngẫu nhiên


     pub struct DeepCompositionCoefficients<E: FieldElement> { /// Trace polynomial composition coefficients $\alpha_i$, $\beta_i$, and $\gamma_i$. pub trace: Vec<(E, E, E)>, /// Constraint column polynomial composition coefficients $\delta_j$. pub constraints: Vec<E>, /// Degree adjustment composition coefficients $\lambda$ and $\mu$. pub degree: (E, E), }


    6.3.2 Cal Quotient Poly


     => for trace polynomial T`(x) = alpha * (T(x) - T(z)) // degree = trace.length - 1 T``(x) = beta * (T(x) - T(z * g)) T```(x) = gamma * (T(x) - T(z_conjugate)) merge_trace_composition_poly = T(x) / (x - z) + T``(x) / (x - z * g) + T```(x) / (x - z_conjugate) Degree = trace.lengh - 2 => for composition polynomial compute H'_i(x) = (H_i(x) - H_i(z^m)) / (x - z^m) sum(H`_i(x) * cc_i) Deep_composition_polynomial = merge_trace_composition_poly + sum(H`_i(x) * cc_i) Degree = trace.length - 2 => Deep_composition_polynomial degree adjustment Deep_composition_polynomial = Deep_composition_polynomial * (cc_0 + x * cc_1) Degree = trace.length – 1

    6.4 Đánh giá sâu qua LDE

     deep_evaluations<lde_domain_size> = deep_composition_poly.evaluate(&domain);

    7. Tính số lớp FRI của Deep

     trace.length() = fold_factor ^ Layer_num + remainder_size; fold_factor = {4, 8, 16} remainder_size < remainder_max_size == 256

    image

    8. Xác định vị trí của truy vấn

    Chọn nhiều vị trí của truy vấn từ lde_domain.

     fold_position = source_position % (fold_domain) fold_domain = source_domain / fold_factor

    9. Thiết lập các đối tượng bằng chứng

    9.1 Tạo bằng chứng FRI

     pub struct FriProof { layers: Vec<FriProofLayer>, remainder: Vec<u8>, // last poly <all coefficients> num_partitions: u8, // stored as power of 2 } pub struct FriProofLayer { values: Vec<u8>, paths: Vec<u8>, }


    image

    9.2 Truy vấn đa dạng ở các vị trí trên

    Tương tự như trên


     Queries::new(trace_proof, trace_states)

    9.3 Ràng buộc truy vấn Poly ở các vị trí trên

    Tương tự như trên


     Queries::new(merkle_proof, evaluations)

    9.4 Thiết lập Bằng chứng STARK

     StarkProof { context: self.context, commitments: self.commitments, ood_frame: self.ood_frame, trace_queries, constraint_queries, fri_proof, pow_nonce: self.pow_nonce, }

    Bước 3 - Xác minh bằng chứng

    Đọc thông tin công khai từ bản ghi để có được dữ liệu liên quan, sau đó để thực hiện quy trình xác minh.

    1. Kiểm tra tính nhất quán của Ood

    Xác minh tính nhất quán của mối quan hệ toán học được mô tả trong Chương 5.2


     => for Boundary b(z) = q_b(x) * b_divisor(z) => for composition poly t(z) = q_z(x) * t_divisor(z)

    2. Khởi tạo đối tượng FRI-Verifier

     pub struct FriVerifier<B, E, C, H> where B: StarkField, E: FieldElement<BaseField = B>, C: VerifierChannel<E, Hasher = H>, H: ElementHasher<BaseField = B>, { max_poly_degree: usize, domain_size: usize, domain_generator: B, layer_commitments: Vec<H::Digest>, //flod_poly commitment layer_alphas: Vec<E>, // random numbers options: FriOptions, num_partitions: usize, _channel: PhantomData<C>, }

    3. Tính toán Deep Poly trên các vị trí truy vấn

    Phương pháp tính tương tự như trong Chương 6.4

    4. Thực hiện quy trình FRI VERIFY

    image

    image

    image

    Get started with this writing template

    NHỮNG BÀI VIẾT LIÊN QUAN

    Article Thumbnail
    Các yếu tố có thể giúp bài đăng thương hiệu trở thành câu chuyện hàng đầu - Góc nhìn của biên tập viên HackerNoon
    Published at Oct 19, 2022 by zaeemshoaib #brand-posts
    Article Thumbnail
    #Noonies2022 Awards: Danh sách những người chiến thắng hạng mục Người hùng Internet
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by noonies2022 #noonies2022
    Article Thumbnail
    Nghiên cứu về Thực thi song song: Mọi thứ bạn cần biết
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by sin7y #sin7y
    Article Thumbnail
    #Noonies2022 Awards: Danh sách người chiến thắng trong hạng mục trò chơi
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by noonies2022 #noonies2022
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa