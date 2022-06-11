Oh Chỉ là một phân tích kỹ thuật Stark

Phân tích kỹ thuật chuyên sâu của STARK, hệ thống chứng minh. Nói chung, nó bao gồm 3 bước chính, Xây dựng dấu vết, Prover để theo dõi và Xác minh bằng chứng. Bước 2, "Prover for Trace" bao gồm 9 bước phụ bắt đầu từ 'AIR Instantiation' đến 'Setting Objects'. Và Bước 3, "Xác minh Bằng chứng" bao gồm 4 bước phụ là 'Kiểm tra tính nhất quán của Ood', 'Khởi tạo đối tượng FRI-Verifier', 'Tính toán sâu trên các vị trí truy vấn' và 'Thực hiện quy trình XÁC NHẬN FRI'.









Dưới đây là một số bước kiểm tra các quy trình chuyên sâu của STARK.





Bước1 - Xây dựng Trace （fib2-example)

Các số được đánh dấu 'đỏ' là thông tin công khai.





Some assertion: Form: [register, step, value] examples: [0,0,1], [1,0,1], [1,7,987]

Bước 2 - Prover for Trace

Lựa chọn tham số giao thức:





pub struct ProofOptions { num_queries: u8, // number of queries to increase reliability blowup_factor: u8, // domain extension factor grinding_factor: u8, // ？nonce security parameter, for the security selection of query position hash_fn: HashFunction, // Hash Function blake3-259/192, sha3-256 field_extension: FieldExtension, // Whether the field extension is conducted fri_folding_factor: u8, // The folding factor of Fri protocol 4-8-16 fri_max_remainder_size: u8, // The max remainder of Fri protocol }

1. AIR Instantiation

FibAir { context: AirContext::new(trace_info, degrees, options), result: pub_inputs, } AirContext { options, // protocol parameters trace_info, // trace parameters: row number and col number transition_constraint_degrees, // transition the constraint degree, and if the multiplication of two registers is involved, then degree = 2; similarly, if the multiplication of three registers is involved, then degree = 3; if periodic column exists, then degree = base + period.length – 1 ce_blowup_factor, // constraint computational domain extension factor trace_domain < ce_domain < lde_domain trace_domain_generator: B::get_root_of_unity(log2(trace_length)), lde_domain_generator: B::get_root_of_unity(log2(lde_domain_size)), }

2. Xác minh tính nhất quán của AIR và theo dõi (mô-đun gỡ lỗi)

2.1 Xác minh các thông số cơ bản

Trace.width = air.trace_width

2.2 Xác minh tính hợp lệ của xác nhận (Boundary cs)

Trace[assertion_i.register][assertion_i.step] = assertion_i.value

2.2 Xác minh xem Trace có giữ được Transition cs không (Mô-đun gỡ lỗi)

Loop: For every two adjacent rows: pub struct EvaluationFrame<E: FieldElement> { current: Vec<E>, next: Vec<E>, } Holds: next[0] == cur[0] + cur[1] next[1] == next[0] + cur[1] The number of times of Loop: Trace.length - 1

Bảng điểm

write.into(air, public info)

3. Cam kết theo dõi

Lựa chọn thông số miền:





StarkDomain { trace_twiddles, /ntt twiddle factor ce_domain_size: air.ce_domain_size(), //constraint computational domain ce_to_lde_blowup: air.lde_domain_size() / air.ce_domain_size(), // LDE domain domain_offset: air.domain_offset(), //domain offset }

3.1 Nội suy -> LDE -> đánh giá trên miền LDE

3.2 Cam kết

Bảng điểm

write.into(cm_to_trace)

4. đánh giá CS

4.1 Thu được hệ số thành phần tuyến tính

Ok(ConstraintCompositionCoefficients { transition: t_coefficients, boundary: b_coefficients, })





Số lượng các hệ số phù hợp với các ràng buộc

Trong ví dụ này (fib2-example), có 2 cs chuyển tiếp và 3 cs biên.

4.2 Thiết lập Trình đánh giá cho t-cs và b-cs

4.2.1 t-cs





1. Obtain the degree of t-cs (In this example, the degree is [1,1], refer to Chapter 2.3) 2. Establish the t-cs group (record the parameters needed for reaching the object of degree -> compose degree（ce_domain_size - 1） Loop: Calculate the evaluate-degree = base * （trace.length - 1） + tracce.length / period.cycle *(period.length - 1) of every t-cs Establish the t-cs group according to the degree: TransitionConstraintGroup { degree, // the degree of t-cs degree_adjustment, // The space to reach the object degree, target_degree = composition_degree + trace_poly_degree(vanish poly-degree), degree_adjustment = (target_degree - evaluation_degree) indexes: vec![], coefficients: vec![], } Record index and distribution coefficient “coef” Cycle each t-cs (In fib2-example, cycle twice) 3. Establish the period value table 4. Set the divisor for t-cs, with all t-cs having the same form z(x) = x^n-1 / x - g^{n-1} // The last value does not satisfy the condition





4.2.2 b-cs





1. The divisor of each b-cs is not necessarily the same 2. Judge that if the number of assertions is the same as the number of coefficients to be distributed assertion.len() == coefficients.len() 3. Establish the b-cs group Loop: Obtain the type and initial step of the assertion Establish the b-cs group BoundaryConstraintGroup { constraints: Vec::new(), divisor, // The divisor corresponding to the boundary degree_adjustment, target//The space to reach the object degree, target_degree = composition_degree + divisor.degree()，degree_adjustment = (target_degree - trace_poly_degree) } Add b-cs forms air::BoundaryConstraint { register: assertion.register, // Corresponding register index poly, // assertion value polynomial, interpolation is required for multiple values; otherwise, it is a single value poly_offset, //offset information. If the assert is in the first step, it is [0,1], otherwise it is [1, T] cc, // Coefficient distributed to this b-cs } prover::BoundaryConstraintGroup { degree_adjustment: group.degree_adjustment(), single_value_constraints: Vec::new(),// corresponding Sigle value assertion small_poly_constraints: Vec::new(),//assertion whose assertion value num is smaller than 63 large_poly_constraints: Vec::new(),//assertion whose assertion value num is larger than 63, the values in ce_domain are needed to conduct Pre_compute };

4.3 Đánh giá t / s-cs Qua ce_domain

4.3.1 Xác định Bảng Người đánh giá





ConstraintEvaluationTable<B: StarkField, E: FieldElement<BaseField = B>> { evaluations: Vec<Vec<E>>, //[ce_domain_size][t_cs_merge_value (0): b_cs_values(1...)] divisors: Vec<ConstraintDivisor<B>>, // [t-cs divisor, b-cs divisor] domain_offset: B, trace_length: usize, #[cfg(debug_assertions)] t_evaluations: Vec<Vec<B>>, #[cfg(debug_assertions)] t_expected_degrees: Vec<usize>, } evaluations[step_i][0] += sum_{j}(evaluation[j] * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // The divisor is identical. evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - value) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for single assertion evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - polynom::eval(&self.poly, x * self.x_offset)) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for multiassertion // for multi-assertion evaluations[step_i][j] += (evframe.cur().state[register] - self.values[values_index]) * (coefficients.0 + coefficients.1 * xp) // for multiassertion // for multi-assertion large poly

5. Cam kết Đánh giá CS

5.1 Thiết lập các ràng buộc Đa thức thành phần

5.2 Cam kết về Thành phần Poly

Thí dụ:

Compose_poly = a * x ^ 3 + b * x ^ 2 + c * x + d = (a * x ^ 2 + c) * x ^ + (b * x ^ 2 + d) (a * x ^ 2 + c ) và (b * x ^ 2 + d) tương ứng với hai cột.





6. Thiết lập đa thức thành phần DEEP

Hình thức tổng quát: f (x) = q (x) * t (x)

Cần kiểm tra ngẫu nhiên z





f (z) = q (z) * t (z)

f (x), q (x), t (x) thực sự bằng nhau lần lượt là f (z), q (z), t (z)

tính toán Deep_composition = (q (x) - q (z)) / (x - z)

Kiểm tra LDT cho q_q (x)

6.1 Chọn z ngoài tên miền (ood)

Vẽ một điểm ngoài miền z. Tùy thuộc vào loại E, điểm được vẽ từ trường cơ sở hoặc từ trường mở rộng được xác định bởi E.

Mục đích của việc lấy mẫu từ trường mở rộng ở đây (thay vì trường cơ sở) là để tăng tính bảo mật

6.2 Đánh giá Đa thức Dấu vết và Ràng buộc tại Điểm OOD z

6.2.1 trace_poly tại z & z * g





ood_frame = {cur: [trace_poly_0(z), trace_poly_1(z)], next: [trace_poly_0(z * g), trace_poly_1(z * g)]}





6.2.2 Thành phần Poly ở z





iter!(self.columns).map(|p| polynom::eval(p, z^m)).collect() // m is the column num of the composition poly

6.3 Thiết lập đa thức thành phần sâu

6.3.1 Tạo số ngẫu nhiên





pub struct DeepCompositionCoefficients<E: FieldElement> { /// Trace polynomial composition coefficients $\alpha_i$, $\beta_i$, and $\gamma_i$. pub trace: Vec<(E, E, E)>, /// Constraint column polynomial composition coefficients $\delta_j$. pub constraints: Vec<E>, /// Degree adjustment composition coefficients $\lambda$ and $\mu$. pub degree: (E, E), }





6.3.2 Cal Quotient Poly





=> for trace polynomial T`(x) = alpha * (T(x) - T(z)) // degree = trace.length - 1 T``(x) = beta * (T(x) - T(z * g)) T```(x) = gamma * (T(x) - T(z_conjugate)) merge_trace_composition_poly = T(x) / (x - z) + T``(x) / (x - z * g) + T```(x) / (x - z_conjugate) Degree = trace.lengh - 2 => for composition polynomial compute H'_i(x) = (H_i(x) - H_i(z^m)) / (x - z^m) sum(H`_i(x) * cc_i) Deep_composition_polynomial = merge_trace_composition_poly + sum(H`_i(x) * cc_i) Degree = trace.length - 2 => Deep_composition_polynomial degree adjustment Deep_composition_polynomial = Deep_composition_polynomial * (cc_0 + x * cc_1) Degree = trace.length – 1

6.4 Đánh giá sâu qua LDE

deep_evaluations<lde_domain_size> = deep_composition_poly.evaluate(&domain);

7. Tính số lớp FRI của Deep

trace.length() = fold_factor ^ Layer_num + remainder_size; fold_factor = {4, 8, 16} remainder_size < remainder_max_size == 256

8. Xác định vị trí của truy vấn

Chọn nhiều vị trí của truy vấn từ lde_domain.

fold_position = source_position % (fold_domain) fold_domain = source_domain / fold_factor

9. Thiết lập các đối tượng bằng chứng

9.1 Tạo bằng chứng FRI

pub struct FriProof { layers: Vec<FriProofLayer>, remainder: Vec<u8>, // last poly <all coefficients> num_partitions: u8, // stored as power of 2 } pub struct FriProofLayer { values: Vec<u8>, paths: Vec<u8>, }





9.2 Truy vấn đa dạng ở các vị trí trên

Tương tự như trên





Queries::new(trace_proof, trace_states)

9.3 Ràng buộc truy vấn Poly ở các vị trí trên

Tương tự như trên





Queries::new(merkle_proof, evaluations)

9.4 Thiết lập Bằng chứng STARK

StarkProof { context: self.context, commitments: self.commitments, ood_frame: self.ood_frame, trace_queries, constraint_queries, fri_proof, pow_nonce: self.pow_nonce, }

Bước 3 - Xác minh bằng chứng

Đọc thông tin công khai từ bản ghi để có được dữ liệu liên quan, sau đó để thực hiện quy trình xác minh.

1. Kiểm tra tính nhất quán của Ood

Xác minh tính nhất quán của mối quan hệ toán học được mô tả trong Chương 5.2





=> for Boundary b(z) = q_b(x) * b_divisor(z) => for composition poly t(z) = q_z(x) * t_divisor(z)

2. Khởi tạo đối tượng FRI-Verifier

pub struct FriVerifier<B, E, C, H> where B: StarkField, E: FieldElement<BaseField = B>, C: VerifierChannel<E, Hasher = H>, H: ElementHasher<BaseField = B>, { max_poly_degree: usize, domain_size: usize, domain_generator: B, layer_commitments: Vec<H::Digest>, //flod_poly commitment layer_alphas: Vec<E>, // random numbers options: FriOptions, num_partitions: usize, _channel: PhantomData<C>, }

3. Tính toán Deep Poly trên các vị trí truy vấn

Phương pháp tính tương tự như trong Chương 6.4

4. Thực hiện quy trình FRI VERIFY