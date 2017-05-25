value_ptr — The Missing C++ Smart-pointer

Site Color
value_ptr smart-pointer to get value semantics on a heap resource. At the cost of some extra copying, your code will be simpler and easier to reason about.
Choose which smart-pointer to use with this cheat-sheet.
A implementation of
value_ptr can be found on GitHub.
Language features like templates, lambdas and lexically-scoped destructors empower C++ programmers to write higher-order containers to handle an object’s lifetime and side-effects, documenting them in an understandable way in the type-system.
With smart-pointers, encoding ownership semantics and managing resources has never been easier. We can find smart-pointers in the standard library for the most common use-cases, however none of these smart-pointers provides value semantics. This article will introduce the
value_ptr, alongside some motivating examples.
But first, let’s take a look at the functionality that the C++ 11 standard library already offers:
Yes, raw pointers can be still used, but you should avoid them if a smart-pointer is applicable. This is because raw pointers do not convey any information about a resource’s ownership model.
Furthermore, allocation and deallocation must be managed by the programmer, which may lead to bugs like double-delete or memory-leaks.
Take a look at this code:
From just three lines, there are so many unanswered questions:
x be
nullptr and do I have to check?
x managed? Can I
delete x? Must I
delete x?
y before
foo, is
foo still valid?
foo gets destroyed, will
y be deleted?
Used correctly, a smart-pointer makes these clear.
unique_ptr manages the lifetime of an resource by taking sole ownership of it and binding that to its lexical scope. While copying is not possible, the ownership can be transferred via
std::move.
Use
unique_ptr when:
shared_ptr allows for multiple resource owners by counting the number of references under management. The container’s copy-constructor increments the counter and decrements it on destruction. If the counter hits zero, then the resource will be disposed.
Use
shared_ptr when:
We saw that we can use
shared_ptr with multiple owners, but what happens if we have cycles in the ownership graph? In this case, we would leak memory as the reference counter would never hit zero! The owners in the cycle would keep each-other alive.
This is where
weak_ptr comes into play.
weak_ptr is like
shared_ptr but it does not increment the reference counter. If you replace the cycle-branch in your ownership graph with a
weak_ptr, then reference counting will work correctly.
Use
weak_ptr when:
Value semantics make your code easier to reason about because unlike pointers, ownership must be strictly hierarchical and exclusive.
value_ptr allows us to enforce those semantics on a copyable resource on the heap.
value_ptr has exclusive ownership of a resource on the heap.
value_ptr to another, a new
value_ptr object is constructed that points to its own copy of the previous
value_ptr’s resource.
value_ptr leaves its lexical scope.
value_ptr is inherently thread-safe.
Recursive types like trees must be implemented via a pointer in C++ so the layout in memory can be computed at compile-time. However, despite using a pointer, we might still want the simplicity of value-semantics:
Sometimes we want to separate the interface of a class from its implementation. This might be to hide code behind a compiled library, or to enforce a constant stack-size.
Since the lifetime is bound to the owner, a smart-pointer is appropriate here, but what semantics do we want to have? Unlike
shared_ptr and
unique_ptr,
value_ptr gives us value semantics.
You might have noticed that
value_ptr is similar to
unique_ptr, but with a different copy-constructor. Whilst copying a
unique_ptr is forbidden, copying a
value_ptr will create a copy of the resource. Thus, we can implement
value_ptr by leveraging
unique_ptr and a copy function.
This is what we have done; take a look on GitHub, or test-drive our implementation with Buckaroo:
buckaroo install loopperfect/valuable
Value semantics are easy to reason about, and are often useful even for heap objects. The C++ standard library does not provide a smart-pointer with value semantics, but C++ has the features to allow us to roll-our-own.
Can’t decide which smart-pointer to use? Here’s a quick chart: