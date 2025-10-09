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Validating Faraday Synthesis: Using QU Fitting to Confirm Primary and Secondary Faraday Depth Peaks

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byTomography@tomography

Tomography

October 9th, 2025
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science#astrophysics#faraday-rotation#faraday-tomography-with-chime#polarization-maps#faraday-synthesis#tadpole-feature#interstellar-medium-(ism)#radio-astronomy

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