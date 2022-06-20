Validating a User Phone Number With SMS on Auth0 Using ZENVIA

👨💻 Software Developer | ✍️ Technical Content Creator | 🤝 Open Source Contributor | 🙌 Ambassador
In this article, an application will be created using Angular where a simple WEB application will be built using the
SMS (Short Message Service) is a communication protocol that uses the carriers' infrastructure, with the purpose of sending and receiving text messages with up to 160 characters.
1. Let's create the account. We will access the site
2. Now we will fill in the fields Name, E-mail, Password, click on the option I'm not a robot and click on the button Create account.
3. After create the account, we will check the registered email.
4. Now we will click on the button YES IT'S ME! CONFIRM IT :) in the email sent.
5. After confirm the email, we will fill in the field E-mail and click on the button Next.
6. Now we will fill in the field Password and click on the button Sign in.
7. Next, we will fill in the field Enter your phone number and click on the button Continue to validate your phone number.
8. Now we will fill in the field Enter the 6-digit code with code you received on your mobile phone and click on the button Continue.
9. Ready! Your account was created.
1. Let's create the Sandbox in the SMS channel. We will click on the menu Solutions and Sandbox.
2. Now we will click on the button Create New.
3. Next, we will select the option SMS and click on the button Next.
4. After select the option SMS, we will scan the QR Code or send the keyword
north-broom to the number
28577 using your SMS message application.
Notes:
5. You will receive a message on your mobile phone confirming the registration of your number.
6. The number(s) registered will be displayed on the screen, as well as the limit of 200 messages in a 24-hour period. Now we will click on the button Next.
Note:
7. After registering the number(s), we will test sending a text message. Select the number you want to send in the field To, fill in the message in the field Message and click on the button Send message. Copy the token in the parameter
X-API-TOKEN and, in my case, the token
UbH-3NSJMufN0VN5fejawn633zDGnXRiRhYI was generated because this token will be configured on the Auth0 platform. Click on the button Next.
Notes:
8. Next, the text message is sent to the selected number.
9. In this article, we don't need to create a subscription for the webhook. We will click on the button Finish.
10. Ready! Sandbox created for the SMS channel and number configured. API documentation is available at
1. Let's create the account. We will access the site
2. Now we will fill in the field Email and click on the button Continue.
3. Next, we will fill in the field Password and click on the button Continue.
4. Then, we will click on the option Personal and click on the button NEXT.
5. After creating the account, we will check the registered email.
6. Ready! Your account was created.
1. Let's configure the Auth0 platform. We will click on the menu Applications and click on the menu Applications.
2. Now we will click on the link with the application name.
3. Next, we will copy the domain that has been generated, in my case, the domain
dev-5tf99p7c.us.auth0.com was copied, copy the Client ID that has been generated, in my case, the Client ID
GBPB42qhMWCtvrwGmYxvm5cbHXU68nzG was copied, select the option Single Page Application in the field Application Type, fill in the fields Allowed Callback URLs, Allowed Logout URLs, Allowed Web Origins, and click on the button Save Changes.
4. After creating the application, we will click on the menu Actions and click on the menu Flows.
5. Now we will click on the box Send Phone Message.
6. After selecting the flow, we will click on the menu Custom.
7. Now we will click on the link Create Action.
8. Next, we will fill in the field Name, select the option Send Phone Message in the field Trigger, select the option Node 16 (recommended) in the field Runtime and click on the button Create.
9. After creating the flow, we will click on the key icon.
10. Now we will click on the link Add Secret.
11. Next, we will fill in the field Key with the value
ZENVIA_TOKEN and Value with the value
UbH-3NSJMufN0VN5fejawn633zDGnXRiRhYI created in the Sandbox of the ZENVIA platform and click on the button Create.
12. Then, we will fill in the field Key with the value
ZENVIA_FROM and Value with the value
north-broom created in the Sandbox of the ZENVIA platform and click on the button Create.
13. After creating the keys, we will click on the dependency icon.
14. Now we will click on the link Add Dependency.
15. Next, we will fill in the field Name with the value
@zenvia/sdk and click on the button Create.
16. Then, we will fill in the editor with the JavaScript code below and click on the button Deploy.
const { Client, TextContent } = require('@zenvia/sdk');
/**
* Handler that will be called during the execution of a SendPhoneMessage flow.
*
* @param {Event} event - Details about the user and the context in which they are logging in.
*/
exports.onExecuteSendPhoneMessage = async (event) => {
const text = event.message_options.text;
const recipient = event.message_options.recipient;
const client = new Client(event.secrets.ZENVIA_TOKEN);
const sms = client.getChannel('sms');
return sms.sendMessage(event.secrets.ZENVIA_FROM, recipient, new TextContent(text))
};
17. After configuring the script, we will click on the link Back to flow.
18. Now we will click on the tab Custom.
19. Next, we will drag the action ZENVIA SMS between the actions Start and Complete.
20. After add the action, we will click on the menu Security and click on the menu Flows.
21. Now we will click on the box Phone Message.
22. Next, we will click on the button to enable the message by phone, click on the boxes Custom and SMS and click on the button Save.
23. After enabling the message by phone, we will click on the box Always and click on the button Save.
24. Ready! Application, SMS message sending action, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) configured. Auth0 documentation is available at
1. Let's create the application with the Angular base structure using the Angular CLI tool with the route file and the SCSS style format.
ng new angular-auth0-zenvia-sms --routing true --style scss
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/README.md (1075 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.editorconfig (274 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.gitignore (548 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/angular.json (3315 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/package.json (1087 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/tsconfig.json (863 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.browserslistrc (600 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/karma.conf.js (1441 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/tsconfig.app.json (287 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/tsconfig.spec.json (333 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.vscode/extensions.json (130 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.vscode/launch.json (474 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/.vscode/tasks.json (938 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/favicon.ico (948 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/index.html (307 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/main.ts (372 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/polyfills.ts (2338 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/styles.scss (80 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/test.ts (745 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/assets/.gitkeep (0 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/environments/environment.prod.ts (51 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/environments/environment.ts (658 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app-routing.module.ts (245 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app.module.ts (393 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app.component.scss (0 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app.component.html (23364 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app.component.spec.ts (1127 bytes)
CREATE angular-auth0-zenvia-sms/src/app/app.component.ts (229 bytes)
✔ Packages installed successfully.
Successfully initialized git.
2. Now we will install and configure the Bootstrap CSS framework. Do steps 2 and 3 of the post
3. After installing and configuring the Bootstrap CSS framework, we will configure the variable
auth0.domain with the Auth0 domain and the variable
auth0.clientId with the Auth0 Client ID in the
src/environments/environment.ts and
src/environments/environment.prod.ts files as below.
auth0: {
domain: 'dev-5tf99p7c.us.auth0.com',
clientId: 'GBPB42qhMWCtvrwGmYxvm5cbHXU68nzG',
redirectUri: 'http://localhost:4200/profile',
},
4. Now we will install the
@auth0/auth0-angular library.
npm install @auth0/auth0-angular
5. After install the Auth0 library, we will create the
SignInComponent component.
ng generate component sign-in --skip-tests=true
CREATE src/app/sign-in/sign-in.component.scss (0 bytes)
CREATE src/app/sign-in/sign-in.component.html (22 bytes)
CREATE src/app/sign-in/sign-in.component.ts (279 bytes)
UPDATE src/app/app.module.ts (477 bytes)
6. Now we will change the
src/app/sign-in/sign-in.component.ts file. Import the
Router service and create the
signIn method as below.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { Router } from '@angular/router';
@Component({
selector: 'app-sign-in',
templateUrl: './sign-in.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./sign-in.component.scss'],
})
export class SignInComponent {
constructor(private router: Router) {
}
public signIn(): void {
this.router.navigate(['/profile']);
}
}
7. Next, we will change the
src/app/sign-in/sign-in.component.html file. Add the lines as below.
<div class="row justify-content-center my-5">
<div class="col-4">
<div class="card">
<div class="card-body">
<div class="row">
<div class="col d-grid">
<button type="button" (click)="signIn()" class="btn btn-sm btn-success">
Sign in
</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
8. After create the SignIn component, we will create the
ProfileComponent component.
ng generate component profile --skip-tests=true
CREATE src/app/profile/profile.component.scss (0 bytes)
CREATE src/app/profile/profile.component.html (22 bytes)
CREATE src/app/profile/profile.component.ts (280 bytes)
UPDATE src/app/app.module.ts (710 bytes)
9. Now we will change the
src/app/profile/profile.component.ts file. Import the
AuthService service and add the lines as below.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
@Component({
selector: 'app-profile',
templateUrl: './profile.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./profile.component.scss'],
})
export class ProfileComponent implements OnInit {
user: any;
constructor(private authService: AuthService) {
this.user = {};
}
public ngOnInit(): void {
this.authService.user$.subscribe((success: any) => {
this.user = success;
});
}
}
10. Next, we will change the
src/app/profile/profile.component.html file and add the lines as below.
<div class="row justify-content-center my-5">
<div class="col-4">
<div class="row" *ngIf="user.picture">
<div class="col mb-2 text-center">
<img [src]="user.picture" class="rounded-circle w-25">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="email" class="form-label">Email:</label>
<input type="email" id="email" name="email" #email="ngModel" [ngModel]="user.email" class="form-control form-control-sm">
</div>
</div>
<div class="row">
<div class="col mb-2">
<label for="nickname" class="form-label">Nickname:</label>
<input type="text" id="nickname" name="nickname" #nickname="ngModel" [(ngModel)]="user.nickname" class="form-control form-control-sm">
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
11. After create the Profile component, we will change the
src/app/app.component.ts file. Import the
AuthService service and create the
signOut method as below.
import { Component, Inject, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { DOCUMENT } from '@angular/common';
import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
isAuthenticated: boolean;
constructor(@Inject(DOCUMENT) private document: Document,
private authService: AuthService) {
this.isAuthenticated = false;
}
public ngOnInit(): void {
this.authService.isAuthenticated$.subscribe((success: boolean) => {
this.isAuthenticated = success;
});
}
public signOut(): void {
this.authService.logout({
returnTo: this.document.location.origin,
});
}
}
12. Now we will change the
src/app/app.component.html file and add the menu as below.
<nav class="navbar navbar-expand-sm navbar-light bg-light">
<div class="container-fluid">
<a class="navbar-brand" href="#">Angular Auth0 ZENVIA SMS</a>
<button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarContent" aria-controls="navbarSupportedContent" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation">
<span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span>
</button>
<div id="navbarContent" class="collapse navbar-collapse">
<ul class="navbar-nav me-auto mb-2 mb-lg-0">
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" routerLink="/signIn" routerLinkActive="active" *ngIf="!isAuthenticated">Sign in</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" routerLink="/profile" routerLinkActive="active" *ngIf="isAuthenticated">Profile</a>
</li>
<li class="nav-item">
<a class="nav-link" routerLink="" (click)="signOut()" *ngIf="isAuthenticated">Sign out</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</nav>
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
13. Next, we will change the
src/app/app-routing.module.ts file and add the routes as below.
import { AuthGuard } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
import { ProfileComponent } from './profile/profile.component';
import { SignInComponent } from './sign-in/sign-in.component';
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '',
redirectTo: 'signIn',
pathMatch: 'full',
},
{
path: 'profile',
component: ProfileComponent,
canActivate: [AuthGuard],
},
{
path: 'signIn',
component: SignInComponent,
},
{
path: '**',
redirectTo: 'signIn',
},
];
14. Then, we will change the
src/app/app.module.ts file. Import the
FormsModule and
AuthModule modules, the
ProfileComponent and
SignInComponent components and configure the
AuthModule module as below.
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { AuthModule } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
import { environment } from '../environments/environment';
import { SignInComponent } from './sign-in/sign-in.component';
import { ProfileComponent } from './profile/profile.component';
declarations: [
AppComponent,
SignInComponent,
ProfileComponent,
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
AuthModule.forRoot(environment.auth0),
AppRoutingModule,
],
15. After change the module, we will run the application with the command below.
npm start
> [email protected] start
> ng serve
✔ Browser application bundle generation complete.
Initial Chunk Files | Names | Raw Size
vendor.js | vendor | 2.43 MB |
styles.css, styles.js | styles | 454.67 kB |
polyfills.js | polyfills | 294.83 kB |
scripts.js | scripts | 76.33 kB |
main.js | main | 21.87 kB |
runtime.js | runtime | 6.54 kB |
| Initial Total | 3.27 MB
Build at: 2022-03-31T20:10:33.566Z - Hash: 9c7286a62dfaa60c - Time: 5025ms
** Angular Live Development Server is listening on localhost:4200, open your browser on http://localhost:4200/ **
✔ Compiled successfully.
16. Ready! We will access the URL
http://localhost:4200/ and check if the application is working. See the application working on
The application repository is available at
1. Let's test the application sign-up. Access the URL
http://localhost:4200/ and click on the button Sign in.
2. Now we will click on the button Sign up.
3. Next, we will fill in the fields Email Address, and Password and click on the button Continue.
4. After filling in the signup data, we will select the country code, fill in the field Enter your phone number and click on the button Continue.
5. Now we will copy the code that you received by SMS message.
6. Next, we will fill in the field Enter the 6-digit code with the code that you received by SMS message and click on the button Continue.
7. Next, we will click on the button Accept.
8. After confirming your phone, you will be redirected to the application.
9. Now we will check the registered email.
10. Ready! We tested the application sign-up with the phone validation by SMS message and the profile view.
Summarizing what was covered in this article:
You can use this article to add authentication, authorization, and identity management from the user to an Angular application and validate the user's phone by SMS message.
Thank you for reading and I hope you enjoyed the article!
This tutorial was posted on my
