Utilizing the Elasticsearch Snapshot Module for Databackups on Azure blob Storage

Devops and other drugs
sudo bin/elasticsearch-plugin install repository-azure
sudo /usr/share/elasticsearch/bin/elasticsearch-plugin install repository-azure
sudo systemctl restart elasticsearch
bin/elasticsearch-keystore add azure.client.default.account
bin/elasticsearch-keystore add azure.client.default.key
, it depends on your installation configuration. After setting the values in the keystore, restart your elasticsearch cluster.
/usr/share/elasticsearch/bin/elasticsearch-keystore
sudo systemctl restart elasticsearch
and pass the these json payload
http://eshost:port/_snapshot/name-of-your-repo
{
"type": "azure",
"settings": {
"container": "backup-container",
"base_path": "backups",
"chunk_size": "32MB",
"compress": true
}
}
defines a folder where snapshot data should be stored, this is useful if you are taking snapshot of different indices or even data from different clusters and storing them in one container.
base_path
defines how small big files can be broken down to prior to being transferred . you can get more details about the settings by following this link. Below is a screenshot of my settings
chunk_size
http://eshost:port/_snapshot/azureblob_backup/%3Csnapshot-%7Bnow%2Fd%7D%3E
{
"indices": "index_1,index_2",
"ignore_unavailable": true,
"include_global_state": true,
"partial" : true
}
this is the url encoded version of this
%3Csnapshot-%7Bnow%2Fd%7D%3E,
this is translated to the current date the snapshot was taken, i.e
<snapshot-{now/d}>,
also note that it isn't a prerequisite to name your backups this way, you can give it any name you want to, this just makes sense in case you are doing daily or weekly backups via cron for example, to be able to reference snapshots easily.
/snapshot-2020.04.09,
,
http://eshost:port/_snapshot/azureblob_backup/<snapshot-name>
http://eshost:port/_snapshot/azureblob_backup/snapshot-2020.04.09,
{
"snapshots": [
{
"snapshot": "snapshot-2020.04.09",
"uuid": "OjLZEfXDS-mKVqsSi7VteQ",
"version_id": 6080399,
"version": "6.8.3",
"indices": [
"sample_records"
],
"include_global_state": true,
"state": "SUCCESS",
"start_time": "2020-04-08T09:53:47.926Z",
"start_time_in_millis": 1586339627926,
"end_time": "2020-04-08T10:03:15.361Z",
"end_time_in_millis": 1586340195361,
"duration_in_millis": 567435,
"failures": [],
"shards": {
"total": 15,
"failed": 0,
"successful": 15
}
}
]
}
http://eshost:port/_snapshot/<repo-name>/<snapshot-name>/_restore
A snapshot of an index created in 6.x can be restored to 7.x.
A snapshot of an index created in 5.x can be restored to 6.x.
A snapshot of an index created in 2.x can be restored to 5.x.
A snapshot of an index created in 1.x can be restored to 2.x.
const axios = require("axios")
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer');
/**
* Configure email
*/
let transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
service: 'emailservice',
auth: {
user: 'somemail@domain.com',
pass: '*****************'
}
});
const SNAPSHOT_URL = 'http://localhost:9200/_snapshot/azureblob_backup/'
const CLUSTER_NAME = 'tutorial_cluster';
let dateObj = new Date();
let month = dateObj.getUTCMonth() + 1; //months from 1-12
let day = dateObj.getUTCDate();
let year = dateObj.getUTCFullYear();
let hour = dateObj.getUTCHours();
let minute = dateObj.getUTCMinutes();
let seconds = dateObj.getUTCSeconds();
let backuptime = `${year}-${month}-${day}-${hour}-${minute}-${seconds}`;
axios.post(`${SNAPSHOT_URL}snapshot-${backuptime}`,{
"ignore_unavailable": true,
"include_global_state": true
}).then((response)=>{
console.log(response.data.accepted)
if(response.data.accepted === true){
console.log("start checking for status")
checker();
}else{
console.log("send failure notification")
notify(`Could not start backup for ${CLUSTER_NAME}`)
}
},(error)=>{
console.log("Backup Not Started Error ===>", error)
notify(`Could not start backup for ${CLUSTER_NAME}`)
});
let checker = function(){
let intervalId = setInterval(() =>{
console.log("checking.....")
axios.get(`${SNAPSHOT_URL}snapshot-${backuptime}`)
.then(function (response) {
// handle success
let status = response.data.snapshots[0].state;
console.log(status);
if(status === 'SUCCESS'){
//send a success mail & clear interval
clearInterval(intervalId);
notify(` ${CLUSTER_NAME} Has Been Backed Up Successfully \n completed in ${milisecConvert(response.data.snapshots[0].duration_in_millis)} minute(s) \n please check http://${SNAPSHOT_URL}snapshot-${backuptime} for details`)
}else if(status === 'ABORTED' || status === 'FAILED' ){
//send failure message & clear interval
clearInterval(intervalId);
notify(` ${CLUSTER_NAME} Backup Failed please check http://${SNAPSHOT_URL}snapshot-${backuptime} for details `)
}else if(status === 'PARTIAL'){
//send failure message & clear interval
clearInterval(intervalId);
notify(` ${CLUSTER_NAME} Backed up with a few issues please check http://${SNAPSHOT_URL}snapshot-${backuptime} for details `)
}
else{
//continue
}
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log("request status error >>>>>", error)
clearInterval(intervalId);
})
},5000);
}
let notify = (message)=>{
//set mail options
let mailOptions = {
from: 'somemaili@domain.com',
to: 'tech@yourcompany.com',
subject: ` ${CLUSTER_NAME} Elasticsearch Backup Notification`,
text: message
};
transporter.sendMail(mailOptions, (error, info)=>{
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
console.log('Email sent: ' + info.response);
}
});
}
let milisecConvert = (milisec)=>{
let hours,minutes;
hours = Math.floor(milisec/1000/60/60);
minutes = Math.floor((milisec/1000/60/60 - hours)*60);
return minutes > 1 ? munites : 'less than 1';
}