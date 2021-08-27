Search icon
Using the XR Double Diamond Process to Compare the Designer vs Developer Path by@dgajsek

Using the XR Double Diamond Process to Compare the Designer vs Developer Path

As extended reality (AR, VR, and MR) is continuing to become more present in our daily and professional lives, the job market is only increasing its demand for AR and VR development and design skills. There’s no better time to prepare for this inflection point. Both paths are rewarding if you dedicate yourself to them. To pick the right choice, you just have to know what to expect when you take a path at the proverbial career crossroads. The XR Double Diamond Design Process model is structured from four different phases: Discover, Define, Develop, and Deliver.
Dejan Gajsek

@dgajsek
Dejan Gajsek

I like peanut butter and that feeling when you take off hiking boots after a hard hike.

by Dejan Gajsek @dgajsek
