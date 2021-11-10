Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Using PrismJS as a Syntax Highlighter in React by@itsmycode

Using PrismJS as a Syntax Highlighter in React

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
PrismJS is a library written using JavaScript, which is used for syntax highlighting or code highlighting. It's one of the most popular libraries used by millions of websites to highlight the code block. Prism is lightweight (2KB), intuitive, blazing-fast and extensible compared to other libraries. The language is defined through the way recommended in the HTML5 draft: through a language-xxxx class. There are plugins for Prism which provides additional features, and if there is a need, you could select the relevant plugins using the checkbox.
image
Srinivas Ramakrishna Hacker Noon profile picture

@itsmycode
Srinivas Ramakrishna

Blogger @ ItsMyCode

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Python Tutorial: 4 Methods to Getting the File Size in Python by @itsmycode
#python
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#javascript#javascript-libraries#programming#react#react-tutorial#prism-js#syntax-highlighting#software-development#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading