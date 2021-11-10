Using PrismJS as a Syntax Highlighter in React

PrismJS is a library written using JavaScript, which is used for syntax highlighting or code highlighting. It's one of the most popular libraries used by millions of websites to highlight the code block. Prism is lightweight (2KB), intuitive, blazing-fast and extensible compared to other libraries. The language is defined through the way recommended in the HTML5 draft: through a language-xxxx class. There are plugins for Prism which provides additional features, and if there is a need, you could select the relevant plugins using the checkbox.