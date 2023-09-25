Search icon
    Using OpenAI's Whisper and GPT-3 API to Build and Deploy a Transcriber App – Part 2by@juanfrank77
    Using OpenAI's Whisper and GPT-3 API to Build and Deploy a Transcriber App – Part 2

    The article outlines the development of a transcriber app using OpenAI's Whisper and GPT-3.5 Turbo API. This is the part 2 that covers taking the working code from part 1 and uploading it to the cloud.

    programming #programming #openai-whisper
    @juanfrank77

    Juan F. Gonzalez

