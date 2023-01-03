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Using ChatGPT as an Educational Chatbot in a Next.js Frontend: A Guide

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byStefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

January 3rd, 2023
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Stefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

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TOPICS

programming#web-development#graphql#chatgpt#nextjs#web#programming#artificial-intelligence#web3

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