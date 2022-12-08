Requesting fitness data (backlog) from requires HTTP requests, so I’m writing an essential guide here on using a REST API with Python. Terra First, let's define what a REST API is. stands for Representational State Transfer and is a software architectural style that defines a set of constraints to create web services. REST APIs are used to provide a standardized way of accessing and manipulating web resources. REST To use a REST API with Python, we can use the module. The module is a popular Python module for making HTTP requests. It allows us to send HTTP requests and receive responses from a web server. requests requests Here is an example of how to use the module to make a GET request to a REST API: requests import requests\n\n# Make a GET request to the API endpoint\nresponse = requests.get('https://www.example.com/api/endpoint')\n\n# Check the status code of the response\nif response.status_code == 200:\n # If the response is successful (200), read the data from the response\n data = response.json()\n # Print the data\n print(data)\nelse:\n # If the response is not successful, print the error\n print(response.status_code) In the above example, we are making a GET request to an API endpoint and reading the response data as JSON. If the response is successful (status code 200), we print the data, otherwise, we print the status code of the error. https://www.example.com/api/endpoint In addition, to GET requests, we can also use the module to make other types of HTTP requests, such as POST, PUT, and DELETE. Here is an example of how to make a POST request to an API: requests import requests\n\n# Set the API endpoint URL\nurl = 'https://www.example.com/api/endpoint'\n\n# Set the data to be sent in the request\ndata = {\n 'key1': 'value1',\n 'key2': 'value2'\n}\n\n# Make a POST request to the API endpoint\nresponse = requests.post(url, data=data)\n\n# Check the status code of the response\nif response.status_code == 200:\n # If the response is successful (200), read the data from the response\n data = response.json()\n # Print the data\n print(data)\nelse:\n # If the response is not successful, print the error\n print(response.status_code) In this example, we are making a POST request to the API endpoint at with the data . If the response is successful, we print the data. https://www.example.com/api/endpoint {'key1': 'value1', 'key2': 'value2'} Otherwise, we print the error. Lead image source.