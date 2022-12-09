3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests

We are primarily using at Terra API. For that reason, I’m writing a guide on why they are often considered to be better than regular HTTP requests for a few reasons. Webhooks First, webhooks allow for real-time communication between applications and services. With regular HTTP requests, the client must continuously poll the server to check for new data, which can be inefficient and time-consuming. With webhooks, the server can push new data to the client as soon as it becomes available, allowing for faster and more efficient communication. Second, webhooks are typically easier to implement than regular HTTP requests. With regular HTTP requests, the client must continuously poll the server and handle the responses, which can require a lot of code and logic to implement. With webhooks, the client simply needs to provide a URL where the server can send the data, and the server will handle the rest. This makes it easier to set up and maintain webhooks. Third, webhooks are typically more scalable than regular HTTP requests. With regular HTTP requests, the client must make multiple requests to the server, which can strain the server and cause performance issues. With webhooks, the server only needs to send data to the client when new data is available, which can help reduce the load on the server and improve scalability. Overall, webhooks offer a more efficient, easier, and scalable way to communicate between applications and services compared to regular HTTP requests. Lead image . source