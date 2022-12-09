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3 Reasons Webhooks Are Better than Regular HTTP Requests

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byKyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

December 9th, 2022
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Kyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

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programming#webhooks#web-development#http#software-architecture#programming#webdev#devops#optimization

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