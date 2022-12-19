WebSockets vs. Webhooks: Which is Better for Real-Time Communication?

Websockets and webhooks are both technologies that enable real-time communication between a client and a server. However, they have some essential differences that make them better suited for different use cases. One key difference between WebSockets and webhooks is how they handle data transfer. Websockets are a full-duplex communication protocol which allows bi-directional communication between the client and the server. This means that both the client and the server can send and receive data simultaneously, allowing for real-time communication. On the other hand, webhooks are a one-way communication protocol that only allows the server to send data to the client. Another important difference between WebSockets and webhooks is the amount of overhead required for communication. Because WebSockets establish a persistent connection between the client and the server, they require relatively low overhead for communication. This makes them well-suited for applications that require frequent communication between the client and the server, such as online games or real-time chat applications. In contrast, webhooks require the client to make a new HTTP request for each data transfer piece, which can add significant overhead. This makes them better suited for applications that do not require frequent communication, such as notifications or alerts. Finally, WebSockets and webhooks differ in their scalability and reliability. Because WebSockets maintain a persistent connection, they are more reliable than webhooks, which rely on HTTP requests. This makes WebSockets better suited for applications that require high uptime and reliability, such as financial trading platforms or real-time monitoring systems. However, WebSockets can be more difficult to scale than webhooks because they require the server to maintain many open connections. This can be a problem for applications that need to handle a large number of concurrent users, such as social networking platforms or online marketplaces. In summary, WebSockets are better than webhooks for applications that require bi-directional communication, low overhead, and high reliability. However, webhooks are better suited for applications that require one-way communication, scalability, and flexibility.