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WebSockets vs. Webhooks: Which is Better for Real-Time Communication?

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byKyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

December 19th, 2022
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Kyriakos Eleftheriou@kyriakos

Weight lifter, ex Special Forces and CEO @ tryterra.co

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programming#websockets#webhooks#guide#tutorial#websockets-vs.-webhooks#real-time-communication#software-development#protocol

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