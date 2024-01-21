Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19by@whitehouse

    Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Explore how the Grand Pathways Framework serves as a strategic tool in identifying and addressing gaps in the education sector exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dive into the societal dimensions of safety and security, economic resilience, and governance, unveiling opportunities for resilience science and technology innovations. From enhancing IT infrastructure to adapting learning plans for diverse contexts, discover how this framework guides decision-makers, policymakers, and innovators in transforming education for a more resilient future. TLDR: Delve into the transformative power of the Grand Pathways Framework in reshaping education post-COVID-19. This case study highlights gaps exposed by the pandemic, from safety and security to economic impacts and governance challenges in the education sector. Uncover opportunities for resilience science and technology innovations, such as adaptive learning plans, improved HVAC systems, and expanded broadband access. Discover how decision-makers, policymakers, and innovators can leverage this framework to build back a more resilient and equitable education system.
    featured image - Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19
    tech-stories #community-resilience #resilience
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture

    @whitehouse

    The White House

    The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.

    Receive Stories from @whitehouse

    react to story with heart
    The White House HackerNoon profile picture
    by The White House @whitehouse.The White House is the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Biden Charges Federal Government Agencies to Adopt AI
    Published at Nov 08, 2023 by whitehouse #us-ai-policy
    Article Thumbnail
    The United States Resilience Science and Technology Grand Pathways Framework - Content Overview
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    A Toolkit for Policymakers and Innovators Using the Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Use the Resilience Grand Pathways Framework
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    Article Thumbnail
    Hacking Resilient Communities: The Interplay Between Government Functions and Grand Pathways
    Published at Jan 21, 2024 by whitehouse #community-resilience
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!