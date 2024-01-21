Using the Grand Pathways Framework to Identify and Bridge Gaps Post-COVID-19

Too Long; Didn't Read Explore how the Grand Pathways Framework serves as a strategic tool in identifying and addressing gaps in the education sector exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dive into the societal dimensions of safety and security, economic resilience, and governance, unveiling opportunities for resilience science and technology innovations. From enhancing IT infrastructure to adapting learning plans for diverse contexts, discover how this framework guides decision-makers, policymakers, and innovators in transforming education for a more resilient future. TLDR: Delve into the transformative power of the Grand Pathways Framework in reshaping education post-COVID-19. This case study highlights gaps exposed by the pandemic, from safety and security to economic impacts and governance challenges in the education sector. Uncover opportunities for resilience science and technology innovations, such as adaptive learning plans, improved HVAC systems, and expanded broadband access. Discover how decision-makers, policymakers, and innovators can leverage this framework to build back a more resilient and equitable education system.